Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 2, 2023

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.462
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|5
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|New York
|003
|100
|20x
|6
|7
|1
E – Rizzo (1). LOB – San Francisco 6, New York 6. HR – Judge (2), off Stripling; Stanton (2), off Stripling; Higashioka (1), off Stripling. RBIs – Judge (4), Stanton 2 (3), Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2). SB – Torres (2), Volpe (3). CS – Rizzo (1). SF – Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Pederson 2, Villar); New York 4 (Donaldson, Volpe, Cabrera 2). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Pederson, Yastrzemski, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka. GIDP – Davis.
DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|95
|7.20
|Hjelle
|2⅔
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|46
|9.00
|Alexander
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|76
|0.00
|J.Cordero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Marinaccio, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Brewer
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 2-0. HBP – Stripling (Rizzo), J.Cordero (Wade Jr.), Brewer (Wade Jr.). WP – Hjelle(3), J.Cordero.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:27. A – 42,053 (47,309).
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.364
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|b-Thaiss ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.417
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.400
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Díaz 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Noda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Laureano rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|330
|000
|6
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Allen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ohtani in the 9th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 9th.
E – Langeliers (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B – Trout (2), Laureano (1). HR – O'Hoppe (1), off Waldichuk; Trout (1), off Waldichuk; Ohtani (1), off Waldichuk. RBIs – O'Hoppe 3 (6), Trout 2 (2), Ohtani (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Ohtani 3, Renfroe); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Langeliers, Rooker). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.
GIDP – Urshela, Allen.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Drury); Oakland 1 (Díaz, Kemp, Aguilar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|93
|0.00
|Wantz
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Estévez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, L, 0-1
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|4
|96
|9.53
|Jackson
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Martínez
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. HBP – Waldichuk (Rengifo), Anderson (Ruiz). WP – Waldichuk, Jackson.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:32. A – 14,638 (46,847).
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.364
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Harrison lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.455
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|0
|3
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|García cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|Jung 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Grossman rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Garver dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jankowski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|0
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|1
|9
|0
|Texas
|010
|010
|00x
|2
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Texas 4. 2B – Turner (1), Sosa (1), Grossman (1). HR – Jung (1), off Falter. RBIs – Jung (1), Semien (3). CS – Semien (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Pache 2); Texas 2 (Jung, Duran). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Harrison, Duran, Lowe, García. GIDP – Harrison, Pache, Realmuto.
DP – Texas 3 (Jung, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|72
|3.38
|Bellatti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Soto
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|27.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 1-0
|5
|8
|1
|1
|3
|7
|98
|1.59
|Burke, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.38
|Hernández, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.45
|W.Smith, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-0, Burke 2-0, Hernández 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:24. A – 25,823 (40,000).
Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.455
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|a-M.Vargas ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Thompson rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Outman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Taylor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|11
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001
|2
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
a-walked for Peralta in the 8th. b-struck out for Outman in the 9th. c-grounded out for M.Rojas in the 9th.
E – Smith (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR – Smith (1), off Davies. RBIs – Perdomo (1), McCarthy (1), Smith (5). SB – Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Smith, Thompson, Martinez). RISP – Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 6.
GIDP – Carroll, Herrera.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman; Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|83
|1.80
|K.Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Chafin, W, 1-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|McGough, S, 1-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|78
|1.50
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Phillips
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Graterol, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Castro 1-0, Chafin 1-0, Ferguson 1-0. HBP – Ferguson (McCarthy), K.Nelson (Outman).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:32. A – 46,549 (56,000).
San Diego 3, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.467
|McMahon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Serven c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|1
|4
|0
|San Diego
|003
|000
|00x
|3
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th.
LOB – Colorado 4, San Diego 2. HR – McMahon (1), off Lugo; Grisham (1), off Gomber; Bogaerts (2), off Gomber. RBIs – McMahon (2), Grisham (1), Bogaerts 2 (5). SB – Azocar (1). CS – Grisham (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon 2); San Diego 1 (Grisham). RISP – Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Cron.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 0-1
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|79
|4.50
|Suter
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 1-0
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|93
|1.29
|García, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Hader, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
WP – Gomber.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:03. A – 43,972 (40,222).
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5 (10)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.083
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|c-Naylor ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Arias 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Zunino c
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.444
|1-Brennan pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|4
|5
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|a-Haggerty ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Kelenic rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.154
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hummel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|4
|2
|11
|Cleveland
|030
|010
|100
|1
|6
|9
|1
|Seattle
|103
|010
|000
|0
|5
|9
|1
a-flied out for Wong in the 7th. b-struck out for Pollock in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 10th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 7th.
E – Bell (1), Raleigh (1). LOB – Cleveland 7, Seattle 7. 2B – Zunino 2 (2), Arias (1), Raleigh (2), Suárez (2), Hernández (1). HR – Zunino (1), off Gonzales; Rodríguez (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Zunino 3 (3), Kwan (6), Rodríguez (2), Suárez (1), Raleigh 2 (4). SB – Straw (2), Haggerty (1). CS – Bell (1), Rodríguez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Arias, Kwan); Seattle 5 (Hernández, La Stella, Raleigh, Kelenic, Pollock). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Kwan, Straw, Hernández, Kelenic. GIDP – Kwan.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|4
|8
|5
|4
|2
|3
|89
|7.71
|Herrin
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0.00
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Morgan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|De Los Santos, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Stephan, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|69
|7.20
|Gott, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Brash, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Murfee, L, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0.00
|Speier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Herrin 1-0, Speier 3-1. IBB – off Murfee (Ramírez). WP – Quantrill(2), Herrin.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:57. A – 34,045 (47,929).
Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.389
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Jiménez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.444
|Alberto 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Colás rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|3
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Hensley dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Dubón 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Salazar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|6
|12
|Chicago
|000
|012
|012
|6
|13
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|002
|3
|7
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 12, Houston 12. 2B – Robert Jr. (1), Moncada 2 (3), Grandal (1), Colás (1), Anderson (2), Vaughn (2). HR – Robert Jr. (1), off Garcia; Moncada (2), off Martinez. RBIs – Robert Jr. (1), Vaughn (3), Colás (1), Anderson (1), Moncada 2 (4), J.Abreu (2), Hensley (2). SB – McCormick 2 (3), Colás (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 9 (Benintendi 2, Robert Jr., Andrus 3, Jiménez, Anderson 2); Houston 6 (McCormick 2, Peña 2, Hensley 2). RISP – Chicago 5 for 19; Houston 3 for 14.
Runners moved up – Benintendi, Dubón.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|98
|0.00
|Santos, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
|Bummer, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Graveman, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|10.13
|López
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|37
|13.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|91
|5.40
|Maton
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Martinez
|2⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|36
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 2-1. HBP – Clevinger 2 (J.Abreu,McCormick), Garcia (Vaughn), Maton (Andrus). WP – Clevinger, Santos, López.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:06. A – 42,835 (41,000).
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Winker dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.375
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Anderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|Mitchell cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Caratini c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Turang 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.429
|Wiemer rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|9
|6
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.583
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.375
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Wisdom rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Milwaukee
|011
|105
|100
|9
|13
|0
|Chicago
|110
|000
|120
|5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Torrens in the 9th.
E – Gomes (1). LOB – Milwaukee 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Turang (1), Yelich (1), Hoerner (1). 3B – Mitchell (1). HR – Wisdom (1), off Lauer; Wisdom (2), off Payamps. RBIs – Turang (1), Adames 2 (2), Mitchell 2 (2), Winker 3 (4), Anderson (1), Swanson (2), Wisdom 2 (2), Gomes (2), Bellinger (1). SB – Hoerner (1). CS – Swanson (1). SF – Adames, Anderson, Winker, Gomes.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 6 (Mitchell, Wiemer 2, Yelich, Caratini, Adames); Chicago 2 (Swanson, Hoerner). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 12; Chicago 2 for 5.
GIDP – Mancini.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Turang, Caratini; Adames, Turang, Tellez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|89
|3.38
|Payamps
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.40
|Guerra
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|15
|13.50
|Milner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Varland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|63
|6.75
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|0.00
|Merryweather
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|25
|67.50
|Rucker
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|5.40
|Alzolay
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-1, Rucker 2-0. WP – Guerra, Merryweather.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:57. A – 33,266 (41,363).
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.462
|Larnach lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.455
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Farmer ph-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gallo 1b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.300
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|3
|9
|Minnesota
|010
|101
|310
|7
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|201
|4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Gordon in the 5th.
LOB – Minnesota 10, Kansas City 5. 2B – Gallo (1), Taylor (1), Perez (2), Massey (1). HR – Gallo (1), off Garrett; Gallo (2), off Coleman; Olivares (1), off Ryan; Duffy (1), off Moran. RBIs – Jeffers 2 (2), Gallo 4 (4), Larnach (2), Olivares 2 (2), Duffy 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Miranda, Correa, Farmer 2, Kepler 2); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino 2, Isbel). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Gordon, Kepler. GIDP – Jeffers, Buxton.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Massey, Pasquantino; Duffy, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|80
|1.50
|Moran
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|18.00
|J.López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Pagán
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-1
|4
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|88
|3.86
|Garrett
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|5.40
|Coleman
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|11.57
|Cuas
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.50
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 3-0, Coleman 1-0. HBP – Keller (Taylor). WP – Ryan.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:35. A – 14,589 (38,427).
St. Louis 9, Toronto 4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kirk dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Merrifield lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.167
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|1
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.357
|Burleson lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.375
|a-O'Neill ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gorman dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.444
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|36
|9
|16
|9
|2
|3
|Toronto
|030
|001
|000
|4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|403
|200
|00x
|9
|16
|0
a-grounded out for Burleson in the 8th.
LOB – Toronto 6, St. Louis 7. 2B – Chapman 2 (2), Guerrero Jr. (1), Burleson 2 (2), Contreras (1), Walker (1). HR – Donovan (2), off Bassitt; Burleson (1), off Bassitt; Gorman 2 (2), off Bassitt. RBIs – Chapman (2), Merrifield 2 (2), Jansen (1), Donovan 2 (4), Burleson 2 (2), Gorman 4 (6), Arenado (4). SB – Varsho (1), Edman (1). SF – Merrifield, Donovan.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Varsho); St. Louis 2 (Donovan 2). RISP – Toronto 3 for 5; St. Louis 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt. GIDP – Merrifield, Edman, Arenado.
DP – Toronto 3 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 0-1
|3⅓
|10
|9
|9
|0
|0
|57
|24.30
|Pop
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Richards
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|0.00
|Bass
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|Mayza
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|9.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|91
|5.40
|Stratton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|5.40
|Naughton
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-1, Naughton 1-0. HBP – Richards (Walker). WP – Pop.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:29. A – 45,525 (44,494).
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham cf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.444
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.063
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Locastro lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Nimmo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|4
|4
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.563
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.154
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Wendle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|12
|New York
|200
|020
|100
|5
|5
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
a-flied out for Locastro in the 9th.
E – Rogers (1). LOB – New York 6, Miami 6. 2B – Pham (1), Soler (2). HR – Pham (1), off Rogers. RBIs – McNeil (2), Pham 3 (3), Soler (2). SB – Pham (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar, Marte, Alonso); Miami 3 (Berti 2, García). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.
GIDP – Alonso, Sánchez, Arraez.
DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senga, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|88
|1.69
|Santana, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Curtiss
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|Nogosek
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|35
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|4
|4
|3
|2
|4
|84
|6.23
|Brazoban
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|36
|1.93
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|13.50
|Barnes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 1-0. HBP – Rogers 2 (Locastro,Lindor), Brazoban (Locastro). WP – Senga.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:40. A – 18,322 (37,446).
Boston 9, Baltimore 5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.385
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.400
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Henderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Vavra lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hays rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.462
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.625
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Stowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.467
|Turner 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Yoshida dh
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Duvall cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.571
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.357
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Casas ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|1-Chang pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hernández ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|4
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|200
|5
|10
|2
|Boston
|111
|030
|21x
|9
|14
|0
a-singled for Arroyo in the 7th. b-struck out for Urías in the 9th.
1-ran for Casas in the 7th.
E – Henderson (1), Urías (1). LOB – Baltimore 6, Boston 10. 2B – Urías (1), Frazier (3), Duvall 2 (3). HR – Frazier (1), off Houck; Mullins (2), off Houck; Hernández (2), off Irvin. RBIs – Frazier 2 (2), Mullins 3 (7), Yoshida 2 (3), Hernández 2 (3), Verdugo 2 (4), Duvall 2 (8), Casas (3). SB – Yoshida (1). S – Arroyo.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Frazier, Rutschman); Boston 6 (Arroyo 2, Wong 2, Devers 2). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Boston 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Yoshida, Duvall. GIDP – Henderson.
DP – Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Turner).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|8
|6
|6
|2
|4
|88
|13.50
|Baker
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|10.13
|Akin
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|10.80
|Baumann
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|43
|3.38
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|70
|5.40
|Schreiber, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Bleier, H, 1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|18.00
|Martin, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Baker 2-2, Baumann 2-2. WP – Baker, Baumann.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:44. A – 27,886 (37,755).
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Reynolds cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Joe lf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Bae 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|00x
|3
|9
|0
a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B – McCutchen (1), Fraley (1), Vosler (1). HR – Reynolds (1), off Ashcraft; Vosler (1), off Velasquez; Friedl (1), off Velasquez. RBIs – Reynolds (2), Vosler (3), Stephenson (1), Friedl (1). SB – Joe (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Santana 2, O.Cruz, Hayes); Cincinnati 5 (Benson, Vosler 2, Stephenson 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Reynolds, Fraley, Steer. LIDP – Benson.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Santana, O.Cruz, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 0-1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|86
|5.79
|Zastryzny
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|Crowe
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0.00
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 1-0
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|1.29
|Young, H, 1
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Law, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Díaz, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Law 2-0. IBB – off Zastryzny (Stephenson). WP – Crowe, Ashcraft. PB – Stephenson (1).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:24. A – 14,421 (43,891).
Washington 4, Atlanta 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.364
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d'Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.462
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Harris II cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|Call lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.000
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|5
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Washington
|400
|000
|00x
|4
|6
|0
LOB – Atlanta 5, Washington 5. 2B – Harris II (1), Candelario (1). RBIs – d'Arnaud (3), Smith (1), Ruiz (2), Call (2), García (1). CS – García (1). SF – García.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Murphy, Riley, Ozuna); Washington 2 (Smith, Robles). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 6; Washington 1 for 4.
GIDP – Arcia, Murphy, Albies, Vargas.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Albies, Olson); Washington 3 (Candelario, García, Smith; García, Smith; García, Vargas, Smith).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shuster, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|79
|7.71
|Tonkin
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|0.00
|Chavez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|93
|1.69
|Harvey, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Ramírez, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Edwards Jr., H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Finnegan, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 1-0, Harvey 2-0. PB – Ruiz (1).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:17. A – 21,440 (41,376).
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Maton 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-McKinstry ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.636
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Raley pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Ramírez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-B.Lowe ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Margot rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-J.Lowe ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|2
|4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|103
|01x
|5
|8
|0
a-walked for Ramírez in the 6th. b-struck out for Margot in the 6th. c-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.
1-ran for Paredes in the 6th.
LOB – Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Franco (3), J.Lowe (3). HR – Rogers (1), off Beeks; Arozarena (1), off Wentz. RBIs – Rogers (1), Arozarena (3), Paredes (1), Siri 2 (5). SB – Franco (1), Siri (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 0; Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Arozarena, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Díaz.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 0-1
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|72
|5.06
|Foley
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Lange
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Shreve
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|81
|0.00
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Beeks
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-1. HBP – Foley (Arozarena). WP – Shreve.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:10. A – 19,425 (25,025).
