Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 2, 2023

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ward lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .500 Trout cf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .364 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .333 b-Thaiss ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .077 Drury 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .417 O'Hoppe c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .400 Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Totals 37 6 11 6 2 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ruiz cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Díaz 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Brown lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .300 Rooker dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Noda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Laureano rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .222 Langeliers c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200 Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Allen ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Peterson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 31 0 5 0 3 9

Los Angeles 000 330 000 6 11 0 Oakland 000 000 000 0 5 1

a-struck out for Allen in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ohtani in the 9th. c-struck out for Rooker in the 9th.

E – Langeliers (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B – Trout (2), Laureano (1). HR – O'Hoppe (1), off Waldichuk; Trout (1), off Waldichuk; Ohtani (1), off Waldichuk. RBIs – O'Hoppe 3 (6), Trout 2 (2), Ohtani (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Ohtani 3, Renfroe); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Langeliers, Rooker). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

GIDP – Urshela, Allen.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Drury); Oakland 1 (Díaz, Kemp, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 1-0 6⅔ 4 0 0 2 4 93 0.00 Wantz 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 24 0.00 Estévez 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 28 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Waldichuk, L, 0-1 5 9 6 6 1 4 96 9.53 Jackson ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Martínez 3⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 40 0.00

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. HBP – Waldichuk (Rengifo), Anderson (Ruiz). WP – Waldichuk, Jackson.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:32. A – 14,638 (46,847).