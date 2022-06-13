Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, June 12, 2022

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400001.278
Freeman 1b300011.288
T.Turner ss401001.298
Smith dh301010.248
J.Turner 3b401002.213
1-Alvarez pr-3b000000.222
Taylor lf402001.255
Lux lf000000.296
Bellinger cf400002.207
Alberto 2b200000.238
a-Muncy ph-2b100010.156
Barnes c300012.194
Totals32050410
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf411101.250
Ruf 1b401002.221
Yastrzemski rf412102.275
Flores 3b400001.243
Estrada 2b301000.277
Crawford ss200010.219
Ramos lf200001.154
b-Pederson ph-lf100001.267
Wynns c200011.500
González dh200002.307
c-Longoria ph-dh100000.234
Totals29252211
Los Angeles000000000050
San Francisco20000000x250

a-walked for Alberto in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 7th. c-flied out for González in the 7th.

1-ran for J.Turner in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 5. 2B – Smith (7), Taylor 2 (14), Ruf (7), Yastrzemski (14). HR – Slater (3), off Urías; Yastrzemski (6), off Urías. RBIs – Slater (13), Yastrzemski (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Taylor, Bellinger); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Longoria 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 10; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Alberto.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 3-66⅔322010872.80
Phillips10010102.19
Vesia00011133.38
Graterol1⅔10000114.28
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 5-46⅔20038983.18
Brebbia, H, 41⅔10011202.73
Leone, H, 71⅔20001172.35
McGee, S, 3-51⅔0000096.06

Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:56. A – 41,197 (41,915).

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b501002.234
Laureano cf411101.248
Bethancourt 1b412101.269
Brown lf311112.213
Murphy dh300000.199
Andrus ss300010.237
Vogt c400000.148
Pinder rf403000.255
Davidson 3b400002.176
Totals3438328
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf422000.222
Rosario ss423100.260
Ramírez dh411300.292
Gonzalez rf400001.391
Miller 2b302111.266
Naylor 1b401100.263
Clement 3b400000.214
Mercado lf400002.196
Hedges c311000.175
Totals34610614
Oakland100000020381
Cleveland30000210x6100

E – Andrus (7). LOB – Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B – Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR – Laureano (2), off Quantrill; Bethancourt (4), off Stephan; Brown (8), off Stephan. RBIs – Laureano (8), Bethancourt (15), Brown (31), Ramírez 3 (59), Miller (30), Rosario (13), Naylor (32). SB – Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Kemp); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Mercado, Clement). RISP – Oakland 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Gonzalez, Clement. GIDP – Vogt, Naylor.

DP – Oakland 1 (Davidson, Bethancourt); Cleveland 1 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 2-3565413803.34
Pruitt0000023.86
Oller2⅔411013611.34
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 4-36⅔41124903.38
Shaw1⅔10001153.72
Stephan1⅔22201204.09
Clase, S, 11-131⅔10002121.85

Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 2-0. IBB – off Irvin (Miller). HBP – Stephan (Murphy).

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:31. A – 17,775 (34,788).

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marcano 2b413001.311
Reynolds cf312301.249
Hayes 3b400001.277
Vogelbach dh301010.232
1-Swaggerty pr000000.111
Suwinski lf400003.220
Chavis 1b401000.268
Mitchell rf400001.204
Perez c300003.107
Castillo ss210010.203
Totals31373210
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf200020.311
Swanson ss401000.290
Riley 3b400002.259
Olson 1b411102.251
Albies 2b300011.246
Ozuna dh400000.223
W.Contreras c422102.292
Duvall lf322300.206
Harris II cf301000.296
Totals3157537
Pittsburgh001020000371
Atlanta02020001x570

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E – Suwinski (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 5. 2B – Marcano (3), Swanson (12), W.Contreras (7). HR – Reynolds (10), off Wright; W.Contreras (9), off Quintana; Duvall 2 (6), off Quintana; Olson (8), off De Jong. RBIs – Reynolds 3 (19), W.Contreras (17), Duvall 3 (24), Olson (31). CS – Reynolds (3). SF – Reynolds.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes); Atlanta 3 (W.Contreras, Albies, Acuña Jr.). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Olson, Ozuna. GIDP – Mitchell.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, L, 1-45⅔64414923.53
Crowe2⅔00011242.25
De Jong1⅔11112302.11
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 7-36⅔53327792.57
Smith, H, 71⅔0000193.80
Minter, H, 151⅔10001141.01
Jansen, S, 18-211⅔10001123.25

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:48. A – 35,446 (41,084).

Toronto 6, Detroit 0
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf501002.278
Bichette ss511000.267
Guerrero Jr. 1b512202.250
Kirk dh310012.318
Hernández rf-lf312010.233
Espinal 3b311011.288
Gurriel Jr. lf312310.268
Zimmer cf000000.100
Moreno c300010.143
Biggio 2b402102.203
Totals34611659
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes cf400002.313
Schoop 2b300002.189
Meadows rf300000.246
Cabrera dh300001.286
H.Castro 3b301000.282
Báez ss300000.197
Grossman lf301002.204
Torkelson 1b300000.186
Barnhart c200001.230
a-Clemens ph100000.000
Totals2802008
Toronto0004000206111
Detroit000000000020

a-flied out for Barnhart in the 9th.

E – Guerrero Jr. (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Detroit 1. 2B – Hernández (8), Gurriel Jr. (13), Biggio 2 (5), Espinal (17). HR – Guerrero Jr. (14), off Skubal. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (34), Gurriel Jr. 3 (25), Biggio (5). SB – Springer (4). CS – Hernández (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Guerrero Jr. 2); Detroit 0. RISP – Toronto 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 0.

GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Moreno, Espinal, Torkelson, H.Castro.

DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Detroit 3 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson; H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson; Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, W, 3-16⅔10004743.14
Y.García1⅔00002102.70
Thornton1⅔10002182.91
Romano1⅔00000182.82
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 5-34⅔74425762.71
Peralta2⅔00020281.42
Jiménez1⅔10002102.95
Barnes1⅔22210216.10
Lange1⅔10002181.48

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:43. A – 29,399 (41,083).

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411000.242
Adames ss412301.200
Tellez 1b401000.251
Urías 2b200000.218
Mathias 2b200001.182
McCutchen dh411100.233
Narváez c402000.283
Renfroe rf400001.246
Peterson 3b400001.217
Taylor cf312001.228
Totals3549405
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf501002.241
Hernández 2b512001.270
Soto rf301011.230
Cruz dh301011.267
Bell 1b200110.302
Hernandez lf200001.261
a-Franco ph-3b200001.262
Ruiz c301010.266
García ss402000.372
Adrianza 3b-lf400001.133
Totals3318148
Milwaukee001020001490
Washington000010000180

a-struck out for Hernandez in the 5th.

LOB – Milwaukee 4, Washington 10. 2B – Tellez (14), Taylor (10), Adames (7), Ruiz (12). HR – Adames (11), off Lee; McCutchen (4), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Adames 3 (28), McCutchen (24), Bell (37). SB – Cruz (2). CS – García (2). SF – Bell.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Washington 5 (Franco, Bell, Adrianza, Hernandez 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 3; Washington 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Yelich, García.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander471132832.16
Milner, W, 3-11⅓10001212.45
Boxberger, H, 131⅔00002132.70
Williams, H, 141⅔00010122.62
Hader, S, 19-201⅔00003150.92
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino, L, 0-1341102532.08
Lee2⅓32202414.70
Machado2⅔10001355.59
Edwards Jr.1⅔11100202.08

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:11. A – 22,549 (41,339).

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf-2b510004.278
Contreras c200000.267
Higgins c302100.325
Happ dh-lf323110.275
Schwindel 1b-p400102.234
Wisdom 3b-1b402001.221
Villar 2b-3b400000.229
Hoerner ss411000.283
Heyward rf401100.223
Ortega lf-cf402002.266
Totals37411419
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf623002.318
Rizzo 1b622101.219
Stanton dh432320.276
LeMahieu 2b321021.262
Carpenter 3b433710.333
Kiner-Falefa ss512301.267
Gonzalez lf500002.224
Higashioka c533200.172
Gallo rf321220.188
Totals4118171877
Chicago1001101004111
New York53200251x18171

E – Wisdom (6), Rizzo (4). LOB – Chicago 7, New York 6. 2B – Wisdom (13), Higgins (2), Kiner-Falefa (9), Gallo (3), Stanton (5), Carpenter (1). 3B – Happ (2), Hoerner (2). HR – Happ (7), off Taillon; Carpenter (5), off Norris; Higashioka (1), off Norris; Carpenter (6), off Mills; Higashioka (2), off Schwindel. RBIs – Happ (30), Schwindel (31), Heyward (9), Higgins (8), Carpenter 7 (13), Kiner-Falefa 3 (16), Gallo 2 (15), Higashioka 2 (7), Stanton 3 (40), Rizzo (41).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Schwindel 2, Heyward); New York 4 (Gonzalez, Judge 2, LeMahieu). RISP – Chicago 1 for 11; New York 10 for 16.

Runners moved up – Schwindel, Villar, Rizzo. GIDP – Hoerner, Contreras.

DP – New York 2 (LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 6-235330373.67
Norris2⅔35535586.75
Mills3⅓32201464.00
Newcomb1⅔655114411.57
Schwindel1⅔2110079.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 7-15⅔73315952.93
Castro1⅔10000182.89
Bañuelos, S, 1-13⅔31104411.29

Inherited runners-scored – Norris 2-0, Mills 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Will Little; Second, John Bacon; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:23. A – 39,114 (47,309).

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot dh511000.312
Choi 1b402111.284
Díaz 3b500001.266
Arozarena lf321100.268
Kiermaier cf412201.229
Walls ss310111.149
Mejía c400001.213
Phillips rf310011.168
Bruján 2b401102.157
Totals3567638
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf400002.231
Correa ss302010.303
Polanco 2b200011.245
Gordon 2b100000.254
Urshela 3b400000.268
Arraez dh400001.359
Miranda 1b401002.226
Celestino rf200020.337
Larnach lf401001.252
Jeffers c301000.174
Totals3105047
Tampa Bay001220010671
Minnesota000000000051

E – Kiermaier (1), Sands (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 8. 2B – Margot (8), Arozarena (14), Choi (12). HR – Kiermaier (7), off Duffey. RBIs – Choi (31), Walls (8), Bruján (9), Arozarena (31), Kiermaier 2 (17). SB – Arozarena 2 (12), Kiermaier (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Bruján, Arozarena, Mejía); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Minnesota 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Walls, Margot, Díaz. GIDP – Urshela, Celestino.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Bruján, Choi; Walls, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 3-25⅓20025941.45
Wisler00010212.15
Beeks1⅔20000191.38
Faucher1⅔100011615.75
Poche1⅔00011181.40
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sands, L, 0-34555151018.82
Thornburg2⅓00011260.00
Duffey2⅔21112336.38

Inherited runners-scored – Wisler 1-0, Thornburg 1-0. HBP – Sands 2 (Arozarena,Arozarena). WP – Poche, Sands, Duffey.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:17. A – 25,350 (38,544).

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Senzel cf300100.213
Drury 3b412002.277
Pham dh321110.247
Votto 1b310010.208
Farmer ss301100.275
Reynolds 2b412000.274
Friedl lf-rf412200.202
Aquino rf212000.172
Almora Jr. lf101100.295
Garcia c200001.159
Totals29711623
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss512001.280
Gorman 2b502002.270
O'Neill lf521001.218
Arenado 3b511200.281
Donovan rf412010.295
Yepez 1b513200.280
Pujols dh501101.214
Bader cf300010.260
Knizner c300002.200
a-Carlson ph100001.248
Molina c000000.219
Totals41612528
Cincinnati0003102107112
St. Louis1020100026120

a-struck out for Knizner in the 8th.

E – Farmer (5), Drury (3). LOB – Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 10. 2B – Aquino (4), Pujols (4). 3B – Friedl (2). HR – Pham (8), off Oviedo; Arenado (11), off Ashcraft; Yepez (5), off Díaz. RBIs – Farmer (35), Friedl 2 (6), Senzel (8), Almora Jr. (15), Pham (25), Arenado 2 (41), Pujols (16), Yepez 2 (13). SB – O'Neill (4). CS – Almora Jr. (2). SF – Senzel, Almora Jr.. S – Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 0; St. Louis 6 (Edman, Knizner 2, Gorman, Donovan, Bader). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 4; St. Louis 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Reynolds. GIDP – Reynolds, Garcia, Friedl, Pham.

DP – St. Louis 4 (Edman, Gorman, Yepez; Gorman, Edman, Yepez; Gorman, Yepez; Edman, Gorman, Yepez).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft494402992.22
Warren0001186.23
Hoffman, W, 1-01⅓20002253.00
Santillan, H, 500000115.68
Cessa, H, 51⅔00002105.18
Díaz, S, 2-21⅔12211182.48
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, L, 4-37⅔96622953.29
Oviedo1⅔11101145.19
McFarland1⅔10000107.83

Inherited runners-scored – Warren 2-0, Santillan 2-0. HBP – Hudson (Farmer). WP – Ashcraft(2), Hudson.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 3:12. A – 43,083 (45,494).

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Luplow lf230031.165
Rojas 3b532110.284
Marte 2b421210.267
McCarthy rf111100.230
Walker 1b513310.207
P.Smith rf400010.201
Hager 2b100000.143
C.Kelly c300121.098
Varsho dh511101.248
Thomas cf412211.262
Perdomo ss412010.214
Totals38131211114
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf300011.208
O.Herrera lf101000.274
Hoskins 1b300022.232
Harper dh400001.316
Stubbs p000000.314
Castellanos rf300003.251
a-Vierling ph-rf100000.192
Realmuto c413001.249
Gregorius ss301010.316
Bohm 3b401102.246
Stott 2b301010.193
Moniak cf400003.143
Totals33171513
Arizona30001422113121
Philadelphia000100000171

a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

E – Rojas (3), Realmuto (6). LOB – Arizona 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Walker (10), Varsho (12), Realmuto (11). 3B – Walker (1). HR – McCarthy (3), off Stubbs. RBIs – Varsho (28), Walker 3 (31), Rojas (16), C.Kelly (2), Marte 2 (22), Thomas 2 (13), McCarthy (9), Bohm (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 7 (Thomas 2, Varsho 3, Luplow, C.Kelly); Philadelphia 5 (Bohm 2, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP – Arizona 4 for 19; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Varsho, Rojas 2, Gregorius. GIDP – Marte, Rojas, Harper.

DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker); Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins; Realmuto, Hoskins).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Nelson1⅔00010151.93
Weaver, W, 1-03⅔31124624.91
C.Smith, H, 300021175.53
Ramirez, H, 101⅓00003165.06
Mantiply1⅓10004200.39
Poppen1⅔20001142.45
Melancon1⅔10000146.20
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 4-44⅓44242884.40
N.Nelson1⅓24421354.80
Bellatti00020143.50
Alvarado1⅔22220178.36
Norwood1⅔32211378.31
Stubbs1⅔11100199.00

Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 3-0, N.Nelson 1-0, Bellatti 2-1. HBP – N.Nelson (Luplow). WP – N.Nelson.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:50. A – 41,218 (42,792).

Houston 9, Miami 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b400002.251
Rojas ss401001.213
Soler dh410001.216
Aguilar 1b400000.252
Sánchez cf400001.225
Astudillo 3b411000.308
Fortes c210010.333
De La Cruz rf311300.230
Williams lf300001.259
Totals3243316
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b523302.279
Brantley lf421211.291
McCormick lf000000.227
Bregman 3b402010.225
Alvarez dh403200.311
Tucker rf501001.259
Gurriel 1b311010.221
Peña ss322200.277
Castro c411001.102
Siri cf310011.193
Totals35914946
Miami000000400430
Houston10040004x9143

E – Castro (2), Peña (10), Altuve (4). LOB – Miami 2, Houston 8. 2B – Altuve (10), Gurriel (18), Alvarez (7), Bregman (14). HR – De La Cruz (2), off Verlander; Peña (9), off Cabrera; Altuve (12), off Head. RBIs – De La Cruz 3 (12), Brantley 2 (20), Peña 2 (27), Alvarez 2 (41), Altuve 3 (23). SB – Peña (6). CS – Alvarez (1). SF – Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Aguilar); Houston 5 (Siri, Gurriel, Castro, Tucker 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Houston 3 for 14.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Brantley, Castro, Alvarez.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, L, 2-1375532933.45
Nance2⅓20003353.60
Bleier2000065.65
Sulser0000073.86
Head24410277.08
Zabala1000190.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 8-27⅔34015931.94
Neris, H, 121⅔0000182.77
Pressly1⅔00000122.87

Inherited runners-scored – Nance 2-1, Sulser 2-0, Zabala 1-1. HBP – Head (Peña). WP – Cabrera.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:21. A – 29,341 (41,168).

Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf614200.248
Mancini 1b300023.293
Santander lf612201.238
McKenna lf000000.265
Hays rf503200.297
Rutschman c400013.179
Mountcastle dh522101.254
Odor 2b411112.213
Nevin 3b320020.228
Martin ss533201.444
Totals41101510611
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b400010.225
Benintendi lf400010.303
Witt Jr. ss523100.244
Perez c510000.211
Melendez dh400011.258
Dozier rf524200.270
Santana 1b310020.181
Rivera 3b401100.212
Taylor cf412201.278
Totals38710652
Baltimore14010130010151
Kansas City0000032207101

E – Martin (1), Merrifield (1). LOB – Baltimore 11, Kansas City 9. 2B – Mountcastle (8), Hays (14), Dozier (11). 3B – Martin 2 (2). HR – Santander (11), off Keller; Mountcastle (9), off Keller; Odor (7), off Keller; Dozier (6), off Akin; Taylor (4), off Akin; Witt Jr. (8), off Akin. RBIs – Santander 2 (33), Mountcastle (28), Odor (27), Mullins 2 (24), Hays 2 (34), Martin 2 (2), Dozier 2 (21), Taylor 2 (17), Witt Jr. (30), Rivera (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Santander 3, Rutschman 2, Odor); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Santana, Perez, Taylor). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Mountcastle, Witt Jr., Rivera, Taylor. GIDP – Mountcastle, Nevin.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Merrifield, Santana; Witt Jr., Merrifield, Santana).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 1-15⅔42122803.86
Akin2⅓33300272.61
Baker22210176.00
Bautista, H, 500010171.78
Pérez, S, 1-11⅔10010230.93
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 1-8175514584.74
Payamps111011262.42
Cuas00001101.35
Clarke2⅔21102335.70
Garrett33311186.28
Abreu1⅓10021203.46
Coleman1⅔10011253.65

Baker pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-1, Bautista 2-1, Payamps 2-0, Cuas 3-1, Abreu 1-0. HBP – Payamps (Mancini). WP – Garrett, Coleman.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:42. A – 15,037 (37,903).

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6 (12)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b600001.217
Seager ss510012.218
A.García dh413021.243
Calhoun rf-cf601001.242
Heim c611202.250
Lowe 1b521013.277
Duran 3b612303.313
Reks lf312000.286
b-Huff ph100000.333
1-Culberson pr-lf100000.228
White cf311310.200
B.Miller rf000000.231
Totals468118513
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf602102.247
Vaughn dh501211.285
Robert cf511011.276
Abreu 1b501011.251
Burger 3b501112.277
Engel rf300003.236
a-Moncada ph100000.132
Harrison 2b110001.181
L.García 2b-rf410001.193
McGuire c111010.235
c-Zavala ph-c100100.000
Mendick ss421111.290
Totals41686613
Texas0021000000328111
Chicago100000200030681

a-flied out for Engel in the 8th. b-reached on error for Reks in the 9th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.

1-ran for Huff in the 9th.

E – Duran (2), Burger (5). LOB – Texas 11, Chicago 11. 3B – Mendick (1). HR – White (3), off Cueto; Duran (2), off Ruiz. RBIs – White 3 (10), Duran 3 (4), Heim 2 (22), Burger (23), Vaughn 2 (27), Zavala (1), Mendick (12), Pollock (18). SB – Robert (11), A.García (9). CS – Duran (1). SF – White, Zavala.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Heim); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Engel 2, Abreu). RISP – Texas 5 for 13; Chicago 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Abreu. LIDP – Mendick. GIDP – Abreu.

DP – Texas 3 (Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Culberson, Duran, Culberson).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔3113101024.85
Richards, H, 11211094.22
Santana, BS, 1-2110000171.50
King2⅔10021194.21
Barlow, W, 2-11⅔23201253.22
Allard, S, 1-11⅔0000174.91
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech00000131.92
López1⅓10003193.76
Cueto, BS, 0-15⅔63314773.53
Banks2⅔00023394.18
Graveman1⅔00010122.60
Ruiz1⅔23211195.56
Foster, L, 1-21⅔22102233.86

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 3-2. IBB – off King (Robert), off King (Burger). HBP – Gray (McGuire), Barlow (L.García).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 4:17. A – 31,096 (40,615).

Colorado 4, San Diego 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe dh-1b500003.256
Daza lf513000.331
Rodgers 2b401002.263
Cron 1b312010.291
1-Hilliard pr010000.165
Gilbreath p000000---
Bard p000000---
Iglesias ss412101.309
Grichuk rf300101.254
McMahon 3b301211.236
Hampson cf400001.236
Serven c400001.250
Totals35494210
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400002.248
Cronenworth 2b400001.221
Machado 3b412002.323
Voit dh412102.227
Hosmer 1b200101.286
Mazara rf301001.333
Alfaro c301000.263
Grisham cf300001.178
Kim ss200010.211
Totals29262110
Colorado000200020490
San Diego000010100260

1-ran for Cron in the 8th.

LOB – Colorado 7, San Diego 2. 2B – McMahon (12), Alfaro (6). HR – Voit (6), off Márquez. RBIs – Iglesias (17), Grichuk (27), McMahon 2 (32), Voit (21), Hosmer (26). SF – Grichuk, Hosmer.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Hampson 2, Iglesias 2); San Diego 1 (Grisham). RISP – Colorado 2 for 6; San Diego 0 for 2.

GIDP – Alfaro, Profar.

DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Gilbreath, Rodgers, Joe).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 3-57⅔62206926.09
Gilbreath, H, 21⅔00011175.51
Bard, S, 13-151⅔00003132.13
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell6⅔62227945.04
Crismatt1⅔00000101.53
García, L, 4-31⅔32202233.09
Hill1⅔00001125.65

PB – Alfaro (2).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:41. A – 41,754 (40,209).

Boston 2, Seattle 0
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder cf-rf310001.273
Devers 3b311201.335
Martinez dh301002.347
Bogaerts ss301010.321
Story 2b400000.222
Verdugo lf401000.247
Dalbec 1b400000.197
Arroyo rf200000.187
b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf100001.222
Plawecki c300001.150
Totals3024216
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Winker lf300012.206
France 1b300011.325
Rodríguez cf400003.262
J.Crawford ss400000.298
Suárez dh400002.235
Frazier 2b300011.234
Toro 3b300001.177
Trammell rf100010.238
a-Moore ph-rf000010.213
Torrens c301000.231
Totals28010510
Boston000000020240
Seattle000000000010

a-walked for Trammell in the 7th. b-struck out for Arroyo in the 8th.

LOB – Boston 5, Seattle 6. 2B – Bogaerts (17), Martinez (22). HR – Devers (14), off Sewald. RBIs – Devers 2 (35). SB – Frazier (2), Trammell (1), Moore (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Story); Seattle 4 (France, Torrens, Toro, Rodríguez). RISP – Boston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Verdugo. GIDP – Dalbec.

DP – Seattle 1 (Frazier, France).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Crawford5⅔10047835.74
Brasier1⅔00001115.48
Davis0001091.46
Danish, W, 2-00000053.27
Schreiber, H, 81⅔00001120.98
Houck, S, 2-21⅔0000183.38
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray7⅔30014934.52
Sewald, L, 3-21⅔12202253.09
Romo1⅔00000136.00

Inherited runners-scored – Danish 1-0. HBP – Ray (Devers), Sewald 2 (Refsnyder,Martinez).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:52. A – 42,900 (47,929).

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411001.263
Marte rf412111.281
Lindor ss400013.245
Alonso 1b412211.284
Canha lf401010.299
Escobar 3b500003.242
Davis dh412102.263
McNeil 2b403000.320
Nido c400000.245
Totals374114411
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marsh lf312011.258
Trout dh401102.293
Rendon 3b300010.231
Walsh 1b401003.260
Duffy 2b402001.305
Lagares rf-cf400003.222
Suzuki c300012.203
Wade cf-ss300002.213
Velazquez ss200002.175
a-Rengifo ph-rf100000.231
Totals31161316
New York0011001014110
Los Angeles100000000162

a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 8th.

E – Duffy (4), Velazquez (5). LOB – New York 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Marte (11), Canha (5), Marsh (6). HR – Davis (2), off Sandoval; Alonso (18), off Iglesias. RBIs – Marte (34), Davis (13), Alonso 2 (57), Trout (34). CS – Nimmo (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 2, Canha 2); Los Angeles 3 (Lagares, Walsh, Wade). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

GIDP – Nido, Rendon.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Duffy, Walsh).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 4-26⅔611110973.08
Lugo, H, 101⅓00011223.51
Díaz, S, 12-15100015282.13
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-26⅔82228872.83
Loup01110114.57
Bradley10011165.52
Tepera1⅔00001164.21
Iglesias1⅔21101164.64

Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 1-0, Bradley 1-1. HBP – Loup (Nimmo).

Umpires – Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:11. A – 36,598 (45,517).

