Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, June 12, 2022
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|1-Alvarez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Lux lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Alberto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|a-Muncy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.194
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|4
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Ramos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|González dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|c-Longoria ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|00x
|2
|5
|0
a-walked for Alberto in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 7th. c-flied out for González in the 7th.
1-ran for J.Turner in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 5. 2B – Smith (7), Taylor 2 (14), Ruf (7), Yastrzemski (14). HR – Slater (3), off Urías; Yastrzemski (6), off Urías. RBIs – Slater (13), Yastrzemski (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Taylor, Bellinger); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Longoria 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 10; San Francisco 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Alberto.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 3-6
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|10
|87
|2.80
|Phillips
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.19
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
|Graterol
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.28
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, W, 5-4
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|98
|3.18
|Brebbia, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.73
|Leone, H, 7
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.35
|McGee, S, 3-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.06
Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:56. A – 41,197 (41,915).
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Brown lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.213
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Davidson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.391
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Mercado lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|1
|4
|Oakland
|100
|000
|020
|3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|002
|10x
|6
|10
|0
E – Andrus (7). LOB – Oakland 7, Cleveland 5. 2B – Bethancourt (10), Pinder (9), Rosario 2 (7), Ramírez (17), Miller (16). HR – Laureano (2), off Quantrill; Bethancourt (4), off Stephan; Brown (8), off Stephan. RBIs – Laureano (8), Bethancourt (15), Brown (31), Ramírez 3 (59), Miller (30), Rosario (13), Naylor (32). SB – Brown (6), Bethancourt (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy 2, Kemp); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Mercado, Clement). RISP – Oakland 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Gonzalez, Clement. GIDP – Vogt, Naylor.
DP – Oakland 1 (Davidson, Bethancourt); Cleveland 1 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 2-3
|5
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|80
|3.34
|Pruitt
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Oller
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|36
|11.34
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 4-3
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|90
|3.38
|Shaw
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.72
|Stephan
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|4.09
|Clase, S, 11-13
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.85
Inherited runners-scored – Pruitt 2-0. IBB – off Irvin (Miller). HBP – Stephan (Murphy).
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Adam Beck; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:31. A – 17,775 (34,788).
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marcano 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.249
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|1-Swaggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.107
|Castillo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.311
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|W.Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Duvall lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.206
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Pittsburgh
|001
|020
|000
|3
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|200
|01x
|5
|7
|0
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E – Suwinski (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 5. 2B – Marcano (3), Swanson (12), W.Contreras (7). HR – Reynolds (10), off Wright; W.Contreras (9), off Quintana; Duvall 2 (6), off Quintana; Olson (8), off De Jong. RBIs – Reynolds 3 (19), W.Contreras (17), Duvall 3 (24), Olson (31). CS – Reynolds (3). SF – Reynolds.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes); Atlanta 3 (W.Contreras, Albies, Acuña Jr.). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Olson, Ozuna. GIDP – Mitchell.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 1-4
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|92
|3.53
|Crowe
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.25
|De Jong
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|2.11
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 7-3
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|79
|2.57
|Smith, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.80
|Minter, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.01
|Jansen, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.25
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:48. A – 35,446 (41,084).
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Kirk dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.318
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.268
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|5
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Toronto
|000
|400
|020
|6
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-flied out for Barnhart in the 9th.
E – Guerrero Jr. (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Detroit 1. 2B – Hernández (8), Gurriel Jr. (13), Biggio 2 (5), Espinal (17). HR – Guerrero Jr. (14), off Skubal. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (34), Gurriel Jr. 3 (25), Biggio (5). SB – Springer (4). CS – Hernández (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Guerrero Jr. 2); Detroit 0. RISP – Toronto 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 0.
GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Moreno, Espinal, Torkelson, H.Castro.
DP – Toronto 2 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Biggio, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Detroit 3 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson; H.Castro, Schoop, Torkelson; Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|74
|3.14
|Y.García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.70
|Thornton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.91
|Romano
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.82
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 5-3
|4⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|76
|2.71
|Peralta
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|28
|1.42
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.95
|Barnes
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|6.10
|Lange
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.48
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:43. A – 29,399 (41,083).
Milwaukee 4, Washington 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Urías 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|a-Franco ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|García ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.372
|Adrianza 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|4
|8
|Milwaukee
|001
|020
|001
|4
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|000
|1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Hernandez in the 5th.
LOB – Milwaukee 4, Washington 10. 2B – Tellez (14), Taylor (10), Adames (7), Ruiz (12). HR – Adames (11), off Lee; McCutchen (4), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Adames 3 (28), McCutchen (24), Bell (37). SB – Cruz (2). CS – García (2). SF – Bell.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Washington 5 (Franco, Bell, Adrianza, Hernandez 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 3; Washington 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Yelich, García.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|4
|7
|1
|1
|3
|2
|83
|2.16
|Milner, W, 3-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.45
|Boxberger, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Williams, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.62
|Hader, S, 19-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.92
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|53
|2.08
|Lee
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|41
|4.70
|Machado
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|5.59
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:11. A – 22,549 (41,339).
N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Higgins c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Happ dh-lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Schwindel 1b-p
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Wisdom 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Villar 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Ortega lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Rizzo 1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Stanton dh
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|3
|3
|7
|1
|0
|.333
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Gonzalez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Higashioka c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.172
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.188
|Totals
|41
|18
|17
|18
|7
|7
|Chicago
|100
|110
|100
|4
|11
|1
|New York
|532
|002
|51x
|18
|17
|1
E – Wisdom (6), Rizzo (4). LOB – Chicago 7, New York 6. 2B – Wisdom (13), Higgins (2), Kiner-Falefa (9), Gallo (3), Stanton (5), Carpenter (1). 3B – Happ (2), Hoerner (2). HR – Happ (7), off Taillon; Carpenter (5), off Norris; Higashioka (1), off Norris; Carpenter (6), off Mills; Higashioka (2), off Schwindel. RBIs – Happ (30), Schwindel (31), Heyward (9), Higgins (8), Carpenter 7 (13), Kiner-Falefa 3 (16), Gallo 2 (15), Higashioka 2 (7), Stanton 3 (40), Rizzo (41).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Schwindel 2, Heyward); New York 4 (Gonzalez, Judge 2, LeMahieu). RISP – Chicago 1 for 11; New York 10 for 16.
Runners moved up – Schwindel, Villar, Rizzo. GIDP – Hoerner, Contreras.
DP – New York 2 (LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 6-2
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|37
|3.67
|Norris
|2⅔
|3
|5
|5
|3
|5
|58
|6.75
|Mills
|3⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|46
|4.00
|Newcomb
|1⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|44
|11.57
|Schwindel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 7-1
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|95
|2.93
|Castro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.89
|Bañuelos, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|41
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored – Norris 2-0, Mills 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Will Little; Second, John Bacon; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:23. A – 39,114 (47,309).
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.149
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.168
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.157
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|6
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.359
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Celestino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.337
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|4
|7
|Tampa Bay
|001
|220
|010
|6
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
E – Kiermaier (1), Sands (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 8. 2B – Margot (8), Arozarena (14), Choi (12). HR – Kiermaier (7), off Duffey. RBIs – Choi (31), Walls (8), Bruján (9), Arozarena (31), Kiermaier 2 (17). SB – Arozarena 2 (12), Kiermaier (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Bruján, Arozarena, Mejía); Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 16; Minnesota 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Walls, Margot, Díaz. GIDP – Urshela, Celestino.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Bruján, Choi; Walls, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 3-2
|5⅓
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|94
|1.45
|Wisler
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.15
|Beeks
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.38
|Faucher
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|15.75
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.40
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sands, L, 0-3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|101
|8.82
|Thornburg
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|Duffey
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|6.38
Inherited runners-scored – Wisler 1-0, Thornburg 1-0. HBP – Sands 2 (Arozarena,Arozarena). WP – Poche, Sands, Duffey.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:17. A – 25,350 (38,544).
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Pham dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Friedl lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.202
|Aquino rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Almora Jr. lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|29
|7
|11
|6
|2
|3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gorman 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|O'Neill lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Donovan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Yepez 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Carlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Molina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|41
|6
|12
|5
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|310
|210
|7
|11
|2
|St. Louis
|102
|010
|002
|6
|12
|0
a-struck out for Knizner in the 8th.
E – Farmer (5), Drury (3). LOB – Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 10. 2B – Aquino (4), Pujols (4). 3B – Friedl (2). HR – Pham (8), off Oviedo; Arenado (11), off Ashcraft; Yepez (5), off Díaz. RBIs – Farmer (35), Friedl 2 (6), Senzel (8), Almora Jr. (15), Pham (25), Arenado 2 (41), Pujols (16), Yepez 2 (13). SB – O'Neill (4). CS – Almora Jr. (2). SF – Senzel, Almora Jr.. S – Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 0; St. Louis 6 (Edman, Knizner 2, Gorman, Donovan, Bader). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 4; St. Louis 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Reynolds. GIDP – Reynolds, Garcia, Friedl, Pham.
DP – St. Louis 4 (Edman, Gorman, Yepez; Gorman, Edman, Yepez; Gorman, Yepez; Edman, Gorman, Yepez).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|4
|9
|4
|4
|0
|2
|99
|2.22
|Warren
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|6.23
|Hoffman, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.00
|Santillan, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.68
|Cessa, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.18
|Díaz, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|2.48
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 4-3
|7⅔
|9
|6
|6
|2
|2
|95
|3.29
|Oviedo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.19
|McFarland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.83
Inherited runners-scored – Warren 2-0, Santillan 2-0. HBP – Hudson (Farmer). WP – Ashcraft(2), Hudson.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 3:12. A – 43,083 (45,494).
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Luplow lf
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.165
|Rojas 3b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|McCarthy rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.207
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Hager 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.098
|Varsho dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.262
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|38
|13
|12
|11
|11
|4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|O.Herrera lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.232
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Stubbs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|a-Vierling ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|5
|13
|Arizona
|300
|014
|221
|13
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.
E – Rojas (3), Realmuto (6). LOB – Arizona 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Walker (10), Varsho (12), Realmuto (11). 3B – Walker (1). HR – McCarthy (3), off Stubbs. RBIs – Varsho (28), Walker 3 (31), Rojas (16), C.Kelly (2), Marte 2 (22), Thomas 2 (13), McCarthy (9), Bohm (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 7 (Thomas 2, Varsho 3, Luplow, C.Kelly); Philadelphia 5 (Bohm 2, Stott, Realmuto 2). RISP – Arizona 4 for 19; Philadelphia 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Varsho, Rojas 2, Gregorius. GIDP – Marte, Rojas, Harper.
DP – Arizona 1 (Marte, Perdomo, Walker); Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins; Realmuto, Hoskins).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.93
|Weaver, W, 1-0
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|62
|4.91
|C.Smith, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|5.53
|Ramirez, H, 10
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.06
|Mantiply
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0.39
|Poppen
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.20
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 4-4
|4⅓
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|88
|4.40
|N.Nelson
|1⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|35
|4.80
|Bellatti
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|3.50
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|8.36
|Norwood
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|8.31
|Stubbs
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Ramirez 3-0, N.Nelson 1-0, Bellatti 2-1. HBP – N.Nelson (Luplow). WP – N.Nelson.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:50. A – 41,218 (42,792).
Houston 9, Miami 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Fortes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|32
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.279
|Brantley lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.291
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Peña ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.102
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|Totals
|35
|9
|14
|9
|4
|6
|Miami
|000
|000
|400
|4
|3
|0
|Houston
|100
|400
|04x
|9
|14
|3
E – Castro (2), Peña (10), Altuve (4). LOB – Miami 2, Houston 8. 2B – Altuve (10), Gurriel (18), Alvarez (7), Bregman (14). HR – De La Cruz (2), off Verlander; Peña (9), off Cabrera; Altuve (12), off Head. RBIs – De La Cruz 3 (12), Brantley 2 (20), Peña 2 (27), Alvarez 2 (41), Altuve 3 (23). SB – Peña (6). CS – Alvarez (1). SF – Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Aguilar); Houston 5 (Siri, Gurriel, Castro, Tucker 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Houston 3 for 14.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Brantley, Castro, Alvarez.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, L, 2-1
|3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|93
|3.45
|Nance
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|3.60
|Bleier
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.65
|Sulser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Head
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|7.08
|Zabala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 8-2
|7⅔
|3
|4
|0
|1
|5
|93
|1.94
|Neris, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.77
|Pressly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored – Nance 2-1, Sulser 2-0, Zabala 1-1. HBP – Head (Peña). WP – Cabrera.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:21. A – 29,341 (41,168).
Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|6
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.293
|Santander lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Hays rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.179
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.213
|Nevin 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.228
|Martin ss
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.444
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|6
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Perez c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Melendez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Dozier rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.181
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|6
|5
|2
|Baltimore
|140
|101
|300
|10
|15
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|220
|7
|10
|1
E – Martin (1), Merrifield (1). LOB – Baltimore 11, Kansas City 9. 2B – Mountcastle (8), Hays (14), Dozier (11). 3B – Martin 2 (2). HR – Santander (11), off Keller; Mountcastle (9), off Keller; Odor (7), off Keller; Dozier (6), off Akin; Taylor (4), off Akin; Witt Jr. (8), off Akin. RBIs – Santander 2 (33), Mountcastle (28), Odor (27), Mullins 2 (24), Hays 2 (34), Martin 2 (2), Dozier 2 (21), Taylor 2 (17), Witt Jr. (30), Rivera (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (Santander 3, Rutschman 2, Odor); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Santana, Perez, Taylor). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Mountcastle, Witt Jr., Rivera, Taylor. GIDP – Mountcastle, Nevin.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Merrifield, Santana; Witt Jr., Merrifield, Santana).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|80
|3.86
|Akin
|2⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|2.61
|Baker
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|6.00
|Bautista, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.78
|Pérez, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.93
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 1-8
|1
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|58
|4.74
|Payamps
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|26
|2.42
|Cuas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.35
|Clarke
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|5.70
|Garrett
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|18
|6.28
|Abreu
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|3.46
|Coleman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.65
Baker pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-1, Bautista 2-1, Payamps 2-0, Cuas 3-1, Abreu 1-0. HBP – Payamps (Mancini). WP – Garrett, Coleman.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:42. A – 15,037 (37,903).
Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6 (12)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|A.García dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Calhoun rf-cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Heim c
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.277
|Duran 3b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.313
|Reks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Huff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Culberson pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|White cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.200
|B.Miller rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|46
|8
|11
|8
|5
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Vaughn dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.285
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Burger 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.277
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|a-Moncada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Harrison 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|L.García 2b-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|McGuire c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|c-Zavala ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Mendick ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Totals
|41
|6
|8
|6
|6
|13
|Texas
|002
|100
|000
|032
|8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|200
|030
|6
|8
|1
a-flied out for Engel in the 8th. b-reached on error for Reks in the 9th. c-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th.
1-ran for Huff in the 9th.
E – Duran (2), Burger (5). LOB – Texas 11, Chicago 11. 3B – Mendick (1). HR – White (3), off Cueto; Duran (2), off Ruiz. RBIs – White 3 (10), Duran 3 (4), Heim 2 (22), Burger (23), Vaughn 2 (27), Zavala (1), Mendick (12), Pollock (18). SB – Robert (11), A.García (9). CS – Duran (1). SF – White, Zavala.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Heim); Chicago 4 (Harrison, Engel 2, Abreu). RISP – Texas 5 for 13; Chicago 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Abreu. LIDP – Mendick. GIDP – Abreu.
DP – Texas 3 (Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Culberson, Duran, Culberson).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|10
|102
|4.85
|Richards, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|4.22
|Santana, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.50
|King
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.21
|Barlow, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|25
|3.22
|Allard, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.91
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.92
|López
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.76
|Cueto, BS, 0-1
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|77
|3.53
|Banks
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|4.18
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.60
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.56
|Foster, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 3-2. IBB – off King (Robert), off King (Burger). HBP – Gray (McGuire), Barlow (L.García).
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 4:17. A – 31,096 (40,615).
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe dh-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Daza lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|1-Hilliard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Voit dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|1
|10
|Colorado
|000
|200
|020
|4
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|010
|100
|2
|6
|0
1-ran for Cron in the 8th.
LOB – Colorado 7, San Diego 2. 2B – McMahon (12), Alfaro (6). HR – Voit (6), off Márquez. RBIs – Iglesias (17), Grichuk (27), McMahon 2 (32), Voit (21), Hosmer (26). SF – Grichuk, Hosmer.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Hampson 2, Iglesias 2); San Diego 1 (Grisham). RISP – Colorado 2 for 6; San Diego 0 for 2.
GIDP – Alfaro, Profar.
DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Gilbreath, Rodgers, Joe).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 3-5
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|92
|6.09
|Gilbreath, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.51
|Bard, S, 13-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.13
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|94
|5.04
|Crismatt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.53
|García, L, 4-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|3.09
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.65
PB – Alfaro (2).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:41. A – 41,754 (40,209).
Boston 2, Seattle 0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.335
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.347
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Arroyo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|b-Bradley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|1
|6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|J.Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Trammell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|a-Moore ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10
|Boston
|000
|000
|020
|2
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|0
a-walked for Trammell in the 7th. b-struck out for Arroyo in the 8th.
LOB – Boston 5, Seattle 6. 2B – Bogaerts (17), Martinez (22). HR – Devers (14), off Sewald. RBIs – Devers 2 (35). SB – Frazier (2), Trammell (1), Moore (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Story); Seattle 4 (France, Torrens, Toro, Rodríguez). RISP – Boston 0 for 6; Seattle 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Verdugo. GIDP – Dalbec.
DP – Seattle 1 (Frazier, France).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Crawford
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|83
|5.74
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.48
|Davis
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.46
|Danish, W, 2-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.27
|Schreiber, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.98
|Houck, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.38
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|93
|4.52
|Sewald, L, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|3.09
|Romo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Danish 1-0. HBP – Ray (Devers), Sewald 2 (Refsnyder,Martinez).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:52. A – 42,900 (47,929).
N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marsh lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Trout dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Duffy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Lagares rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Wade cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|a-Rengifo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|16
|New York
|001
|100
|101
|4
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Velazquez in the 8th.
E – Duffy (4), Velazquez (5). LOB – New York 11, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Marte (11), Canha (5), Marsh (6). HR – Davis (2), off Sandoval; Alonso (18), off Iglesias. RBIs – Marte (34), Davis (13), Alonso 2 (57), Trout (34). CS – Nimmo (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 2, Canha 2); Los Angeles 3 (Lagares, Walsh, Wade). RISP – New York 1 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
GIDP – Nido, Rendon.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso); Los Angeles 1 (Rendon, Duffy, Walsh).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 4-2
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|10
|97
|3.08
|Lugo, H, 10
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.51
|Díaz, S, 12-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|28
|2.13
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-2
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|2
|8
|87
|2.83
|Loup
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|4.57
|Bradley
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.52
|Tepera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.21
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.64
Inherited runners-scored – Díaz 1-0, Bradley 1-1. HBP – Loup (Nimmo).
Umpires – Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:11. A – 36,598 (45,517).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: