Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Smith dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .248 J.Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .213 1-Alvarez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Taylor lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .255 Lux lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Alberto 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .238 a-Muncy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .156 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .194 Totals 32 0 5 0 4 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Ruf 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .275 Flores 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Estrada 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Ramos lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .154 b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .500 González dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .307 c-Longoria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 29 2 5 2 2 11

Los Angeles 000 000 000 0 5 0 San Francisco 200 000 00x 2 5 0

a-walked for Alberto in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramos in the 7th. c-flied out for González in the 7th.

1-ran for J.Turner in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 5. 2B – Smith (7), Taylor 2 (14), Ruf (7), Yastrzemski (14). HR – Slater (3), off Urías; Yastrzemski (6), off Urías. RBIs – Slater (13), Yastrzemski (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Betts 2, Taylor, Bellinger); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Longoria 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 10; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Alberto.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías, L, 3-6 6⅔ 3 2 2 0 10 87 2.80 Phillips ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0 10 2.19 Vesia 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.38 Graterol 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.28

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 5-4 6⅔ 2 0 0 3 8 98 3.18 Brebbia, H, 4 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.73 Leone, H, 7 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.35 McGee, S, 3-5 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.06

Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:56. A – 41,197 (41,915).