Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, June 26, 2022
Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schrock dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Solano 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Reynolds ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Senzel cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|9
|3
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Walton ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Mercedes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ruf dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Estrada ss-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|007
|030
|000
|10
|15
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|200
|3
|5
|1
a-singled for Pederson in the 7th.
E – Pham (4), Belt (1). LOB – Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4. 2B – Votto 2 (13), Reynolds (5), Pederson (6). 3B – Drury (1). HR – Yastrzemski (8), off Mahle. RBIs – Drury (38), Pham (30), Votto (23), Reynolds (14), Almora Jr. 2 (24), Garcia 2 (4), Senzel (12), Yastrzemski (28), Ruf (26), Estrada (31). CS – Garcia (1). S – Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds); San Francisco 2 (Ruf, Casali). RISP – Cincinnati 7 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Almora Jr., Longoria. GIDP – Drury, Votto.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Belt; Flores, Estrada, Belt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 3-6
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|97
|4.53
|Cessa
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.53
|Sanmartin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|11.57
|Warren
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.84
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, L, 0-2
|2
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|53
|9.95
|Marte
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.27
|García
|2⅔
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|43
|2.36
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.09
|Leone
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.28
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.59
Inherited runners-scored – Cessa 2-1, Marte 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 2:58. A – 32,285 (41,915).
Oakland 5, Kansas City 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Bride 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Andrus ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Brown dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Lowrie 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.152
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Allen ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Witt Jr. ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.242
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.216
|O'Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|a-Olivares ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.356
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|5
|7
|Oakland
|000
|101
|201
|5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000
|3
|6
|0
a-singled for O'Hearn in the 6th.
LOB – Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B – Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B – Lopez (1). HR – Brown (10), off Singer. RBIs – Vogt (4), Brown (36), Allen 2 (5), Pache (13), Santana 2 (21), Olivares (6). SB – Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Melendez). RISP – Oakland 3 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Lowrie. LIDP – O'Hearn.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Lowrie, Allen).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|5⅓
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|84
|5.88
|Moll, W, 3-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Acevedo, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.51
|Jackson, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.64
|Trivino, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.17
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 3-3
|8⅓
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|99
|4.50
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-3, Barlow 1-1. WP – Trivino, Singer, Barlow.
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:43. A – 24,820 (37,903).
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|L.Williams 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|González 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|0
|9
|New York
|002
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Miami
|101
|000
|001
|3
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
LOB – New York 7, Miami 3. 2B – Nimmo (13), Davis (7), Marte (14), Alonso (11), Berti (8), González (1). HR – Nimmo (5), off Castano; Rojas (6), off Peterson; Fortes (3), off Ottavino. RBIs – Nimmo (24), Alonso (69), Cooper (35), Rojas (19), Fortes (7). SF – Cooper.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Canha, McCann 2, Davis); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP – New York 1 for 13; Miami 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Guillorme 2, Rojas.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|104
|3.10
|Hunter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Ottavino, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.86
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|93
|2.57
|Okert
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.28
|Scott, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.34
WP – Peterson, Scott.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:44. A – 19,343 (36,742).
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Castillo ss-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Madris lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Chang 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Mitchell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Cruz ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|b-Vogelbach ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|12
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Choi dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|1-Walls dh-pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Ramírez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|2-Phillips cf-pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Lowe cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Paredes 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.161
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|6
|8
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|010
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|30x
|4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 8th. b-homered for Heineman in the 8th.
1-ran for Walls in the 7th. 2-ran for Phillips in the 7th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Madris (4), Paredes 2 (5), Díaz (8), Choi (13). HR – Vogelbach (9), off Adam. RBIs – Reynolds (25), Vogelbach (23), Bruján (15), Choi (35), Lowe (7), Paredes (21). SB – Arozarena (13). CS – Arozarena (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Chang); Tampa Bay 6 (Bruján, Mejía, Ramírez, Díaz 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Suwinski, Franco.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
|97
|2.76
|Beede, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.62
|Banda
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|6.41
|Brice
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 8-3
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|10
|99
|1.77
|Adam, H, 11
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.47
|B.Raley, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.42
Banda pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Banda 1-1, Brice 2-0. IBB – off Banda (Ramírez). WP – Contreras.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:57. A – 13,364 (25,000).
Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Araúz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.111
|Martin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|2
|16
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Vaughn dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Sheets rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Harrison lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Pollock lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|4
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|002
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|021
|100
|00x
|4
|8
|2
a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.
E – Martin (2), Abreu 2 (5). LOB – Baltimore 8, Chicago 5. 2B – Rutschman (11), Sosa (1). HR – Araúz (1), off Cease; Sheets (5), off Lyles. RBIs – Araúz 2 (3), Mullins (28), Sheets 2 (12), Vaughn (32), Zavala (6). SF – Mullins, Vaughn.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Araúz, Mancini); Chicago 1 (Sosa). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Santander, Anderson. GIDP – Burger.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Araúz, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 4-7
|7⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|111
|4.94
|Pérez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.17
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, W, 6-3
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|13
|101
|2.56
|Kelly, H, 7
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.31
|Graveman, S, 3-7
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.27
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:35. A – 29,191 (40,615).
Boston 8, Cleveland 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.327
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.334
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.329
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.330
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.256
|Story 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Totals
|39
|8
|15
|6
|11
|5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.258
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Clement lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|8
|Boston
|001
|202
|102
|8
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|110
|3
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Cordero in the 6th.
E – Devers (10), Giménez (4). LOB – Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B – Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). RBIs – Vázquez (30), Martinez 2 (32), Story 2 (50), Devers (45), Gonzalez (14), Miller (33), Giménez (35). SB – Story (10). CS – Duran (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 9 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Story 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Maile). RISP – Boston 6 for 20; Cleveland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Gonzalez, Maile. LIDP – Rosario. GIDP – Vázquez, Dalbec, Clement, Rosario.
DP – Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero; Devers, Story, Devers; Story, Cordero); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 4-4
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|83
|4.09
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.28
|Robles
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|Houck
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.42
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 2-4
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|87
|7.20
|Gose
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|3.26
|Hentges
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|2.08
|Tully
|3⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|62
|7.20
IBB – off Civale (Devers), off Tully (Bogaerts). HBP – Civale (Bogaerts). WP – Tully.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:22. A – 20,663 (34,788).
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.322
|Collins c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Biggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.248
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Totals
|34
|10
|13
|10
|4
|5
|Toronto
|300
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|350
|002
|00x
|10
|13
|0
a-flied out for Chapman in the 9th.
LOB – Toronto 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Narváez (9), Taylor (13), Adames (10). HR – Kirk (10), off González; Tellez 2 (13), off Berríos. RBIs – Kirk 3 (31), Tellez 4 (45), Narváez (13), Davis (1), Yelich (27), Adames (39), McCutchen (30), Urías (18). SB – Peterson (9), Davis (1). SF – Urías.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 0; Milwaukee 3 (Davis, Adames 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Yelich, Peterson. GIDP – Springer, Espinal, Narváez.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Urías, Tellez; Urías, Adames, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 5-4
|2
|8
|8
|8
|2
|1
|66
|5.86
|Gage
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.93
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.83
|Mayza
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|2.95
|Beasley
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|6.30
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|59
|6.75
|Gustave, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.80
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.68
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.23
|Kelley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.88
Inherited runners-scored – Gage 2-0. HBP – Berríos (Peterson).
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.
T – 2:51. A – 35,503 (41,900).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3 (10)
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.275
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|a-Matijevic ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Dubón lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Díaz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|c-J.Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|5
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|d-Carpenter ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Totals
|30
|6
|4
|6
|7
|9
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|0
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|3
|6
|4
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Brantley in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th. d-intentionally walked for Trevino in the 10th.
E – J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). LOB – Houston 9, New York 4. 2B – Peña (9). HR – Altuve (15), off Cortes; Stanton (17), off Urquidy; LeMahieu (7), off Maton; Judge (28), off Martinez. RBIs – Altuve (26), Dubón 2 (7), Stanton (47), LeMahieu 2 (31), Judge 3 (56). SB – Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). CS – Dubón (3). S – Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Brantley, Tucker); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; New York 1 for 4.
GIDP – Hicks.
DP – Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel; J.Castro, Bregman, J.Castro).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|7⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|100
|4.36
|Maton, BS, 0-2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|25
|3.77
|B.Abreu
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.28
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.71
|Martinez, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|9
|1.02
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|85
|2.51
|M.Castro
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|3.65
|Peralta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.25
|Holmes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.52
|King, W, 5-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – B.Abreu 2-0. IBB – off Holmes (Alvarez), off Martinez (Carpenter).
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 3:45. A – 44,028 (47,309).
Washington 6, Texas 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Soto rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|.218
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.252
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Thomas cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|6
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.292
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|A.García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|a-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|Washington
|330
|000
|000
|6
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|103
|4
|8
|1
a-flied out for Taveras in the 7th.
E – A.García (2). LOB – Washington 8, Texas 7. 2B – Thomas (10), Bell (12), Lowe (10), Calhoun 2 (12). 3B – L.García (1). HR – Heim (10), off Perez. RBIs – Cruz 3 (43), Hernandez (26), Thomas (30), Bell (46), Heim 3 (29), Lowe (31). CS – Adams (1). SF – Hernandez, Heim.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Cruz, Franco, L.García, Robles); Texas 3 (A.García, Miller, Garver). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Seager.
DP – Washington 1 (Hernández, L.García, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tetreault, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|99
|4.24
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.28
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.04
|Perez
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|7.27
|Rainey, S, 10-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 4-3
|2⅔
|6
|6
|6
|3
|1
|60
|5.31
|Richards
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|3.42
|King
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|4.50
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|13.50
|Sborz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|8.71
Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:17. A – 34,220 (40,300).
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Ortega rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Velazquez ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Contreras dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.268
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rivas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Bote 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|4
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Donovan lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.315
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.337
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Yepez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Sosa pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Knizner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|Chicago
|000
|500
|000
|1
|6
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|113
|000
|000
|0
|5
|8
|2
a-struck out for Ortega in the 9th.
1-ran for Herrera in the 9th.
E – Goldschmidt (1), Flaherty (2). LOB – Chicago 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Gomes (5), Ortega (10), Wisdom (15), Carlson (14). 3B – Donovan (1). HR – Donovan (2), off Mills; Goldschmidt (18), off Mills; Yepez (7), off Mills. RBIs – Rivas (22), Ortega 2 (15), Contreras 3 (31), Arenado (49), Edman (31), Donovan (25), Goldschmidt (62), Yepez (19). CS – Edman (3), Donovan (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Ortega 2, Wisdom); St. Louis 3 (Yepez, Arenado, Bader). RISP – Chicago 5 for 11; St. Louis 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt. GIDP – Morel, Happ, Gomes.
DP – Chicago 1 (Gomes, Bote, Gomes); St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|51
|9.87
|Swarmer
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|41
|5.33
|Martin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.03
|Wick
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.55
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.81
|Robertson, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.86
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|49
|5.62
|Wittgren
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|18
|5.90
|Oviedo, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.24
|Naughton
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.91
|Fernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Z.Thompson, L, 1-1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|3.31
|Woodford
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3.20
Inherited runners-scored – Robertson 1-0, Oviedo 3-3, Naughton 1-0, Woodford 2-0. IBB – off Woodford (Hoerner). HBP – Mills (Carlson).
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:50. A – 44,824 (45,494).
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Rodríguez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Winker lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|1-Frazier pr-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Padlo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Upton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Moore 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Ellis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|0
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.291
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|MacKinnon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Duffy 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Rengifo ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Harrison lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|a-Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|7
|8
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|20x
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Harrison in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Padlo in the 9th.
1-ran for Winker in the 2nd.
E – Moore (1). LOB – Seattle 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Ward (9). HR – Toro (7), off Suarez; Rengifo (3), off Gonzales. RBIs – Toro (18), Rengifo (9), MacKinnon (4). CS – Frazier (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Padlo); Los Angeles 5 (MacKinnon 2, Rengifo, Walsh, Marsh). RISP – Seattle 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Ohtani. GIDP – Upton, Stassi.
DP – Seattle 1 (Ellis, Toro, Padlo); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 4-8
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|5
|100
|3.31
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.90
|Giles
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wantz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.18
|Suarez, W, 1-2
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|87
|4.36
|Ortega, S, 1-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 1-1, Suarez 1-0. IBB – off Gonzales (Trout), off Muñoz (Trout). HBP – Wantz (Winker). WP – Muñoz.
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:04. A – 26,489 (45,517).
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Castellanos dh
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.311
|Stott 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.164
|Vierling rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|7
|2
|13
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Alfaro dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Au.Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Mazara rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|a-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Kim 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Azocar cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|020
|010
|311
|8
|13
|0
|San Diego
|104
|000
|000
|5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Mazara in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 4, San Diego 5. 2B – Schwarber (12), Hoskins (14), Bohm (12), Vierling (3), Au.Nola (7), Abrams (3), Hosmer (14). HR – Schwarber (21), off Crismatt. RBIs – Stott (20), Schwarber 4 (46), Castellanos (37), Stubbs (10), Hosmer (32), Au.Nola 2 (23), Abrams 2 (6). SB – Castellanos (3), Herrera (4), Stott (2). CS – Castellanos (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Bohm); San Diego 5 (Azocar 3, Au.Nola, Kim). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 11; San Diego 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Schwarber, Alfaro, Hosmer, Kim, Abrams, Au.Nola. GIDP – Stott.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Abrams, Hosmer).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|61
|4.48
|Nelson, W, 2-1
|3⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.66
|Knebel, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.26
|Alvarado, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.95
|Bellatti, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.42
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|102
|3.26
|Crismatt, L, 4-1, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|20
|1.98
|García
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.07
|Kerr
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored – Nelson 2-0. HBP – Gibson 2 (Cronenworth,Profar). WP – Kerr.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:19. A – 41,620 (40,209).
Arizona 11, Detroit 7
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Clemens 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.139
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.193
|Haase c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.216
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|H.Castro 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|6
|14
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.207
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.130
|Varsho cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.239
|C.Kelly c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.122
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Totals
|33
|11
|13
|11
|8
|4
|Detroit
|020
|130
|001
|7
|8
|0
|Arizona
|002
|315
|00x
|11
|13
|0
LOB – Detroit 7, Arizona 9. 2B – Torkelson (9), Rojas (5). 3B – W.Castro (2). HR – Haase (4), off Wendelken; C.Kelly (1), off Brieske; Varsho (10), off Vest. RBIs – W.Castro 2 (13), Grossman (18), Haase 3 (13), Greene (2), C.Kelly 2 (6), Walker (38), Rojas (18), P.Smith 3 (31), B.Kennedy (5), Varsho 3 (32). SB – Greene (1). SF – Walker, C.Kelly, B.Kennedy.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro, Báez, Haase); Arizona 3 (D.Peralta, Walker, Perdomo). RISP – Detroit 4 for 12; Arizona 5 for 12.
GIDP – C.Kelly.
DP – Detroit 1 (Clemens, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|75
|4.55
|Lange
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.95
|W.Peralta, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|2.15
|Vest, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|30
|3.71
|Foley
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|2.81
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|4⅓
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|98
|8.31
|Wendelken, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|4.45
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.50
|I.Kennedy
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.42
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-2, Wendelken 1-1. WP – Lange. PB – Haase (1).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:36. A – 22,529 (48,686).
Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McMahon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Serven c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|2
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Buxton dh
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Contreras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|2
|5
|Colorado
|101
|100
|000
|3
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|320
|000
|10x
|6
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.
LOB – Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B – Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B – Buxton (2). HR – Blackmon (12), off Ryan. RBIs – Cron (53), Blackmon (40), Daza (17), Kepler 2 (33), Kirilloff (9), Urshela (30), Buxton (35), Correa (24). SB – Joe (4). SF – Correa.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Montero, Joe 2, Rodgers, Blackmon); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 2, Urshela). RISP – Colorado 2 for 16; Minnesota 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Serven. GIDP – Daza.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Kirilloff).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 1-3
|4⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|80
|6.15
|Gomber
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|42
|6.55
|Stephenson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.64
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|102
|3.20
|Thielbar, H, 8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.88
|Pagán, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.91
|Duffey, H, 8
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.04
|Duran, S, 5-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP – Ryan (Cron).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:06. A – 28,048 (38,544).
