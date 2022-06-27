Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, June 26, 2022

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Reynolds dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .128 Castillo ss-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .192 Madris lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .360 Suwinski cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Chang 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167 Mitchell rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193 a-Cruz ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Heineman c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .172 b-Vogelbach ph-1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .215 Totals 33 2 6 2 1 12

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Díaz 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Franco ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Arozarena lf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .255 Choi dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .287 1-Walls dh-pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .168 Ramírez rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .308 2-Phillips cf-pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .161 Lowe cf-rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .193 Paredes 1b 3 0 3 1 1 0 .255 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .161 Totals 33 4 10 4 6 8

Pittsburgh 001 000 010 2 6 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 30x 4 10 0

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 8th. b-homered for Heineman in the 8th.

1-ran for Walls in the 7th. 2-ran for Phillips in the 7th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Madris (4), Paredes 2 (5), Díaz (8), Choi (13). HR – Vogelbach (9), off Adam. RBIs – Reynolds (25), Vogelbach (23), Bruján (15), Choi (35), Lowe (7), Paredes (21). SB – Arozarena (13). CS – Arozarena (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Chang); Tampa Bay 6 (Bruján, Mejía, Ramírez, Díaz 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Suwinski, Franco.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Contreras 5⅔ 4 1 1 5 4 97 2.76 Beede, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.62 Banda ⅔ 3 2 2 1 0 10 6.41 Brice 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 8-3 7⅔ 4 1 1 0 10 99 1.77 Adam, H, 11 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.47 B.Raley, S, 4-5 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.42

Banda pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Banda 1-1, Brice 2-0. IBB – off Banda (Ramírez). WP – Contreras.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:57. A – 13,364 (25,000).