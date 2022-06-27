Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, June 26, 2022

Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schrock dh501001.273
Drury 3b512100.272
Pham lf511102.245
Votto 1b512100.213
Solano 2b422010.375
Reynolds ss421111.250
Almora Jr. rf411201.267
Senzel cf323110.236
Garcia c302201.188
Totals381015936
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf300012.255
Yastrzemski rf411102.245
Flores 2b400001.245
Pederson lf201000.273
a-Walton ph-ss211000.167
Longoria 3b310010.234
Belt 1b200001.220
Mercedes 1b200001.000
Ruf dh401102.225
Estrada ss-lf301100.265
Casali c300000.243
Totals3235329
Cincinnati00703000010151
San Francisco000100200351

a-singled for Pederson in the 7th.

E – Pham (4), Belt (1). LOB – Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4. 2B – Votto 2 (13), Reynolds (5), Pederson (6). 3B – Drury (1). HR – Yastrzemski (8), off Mahle. RBIs – Drury (38), Pham (30), Votto (23), Reynolds (14), Almora Jr. 2 (24), Garcia 2 (4), Senzel (12), Yastrzemski (28), Ruf (26), Estrada (31). CS – Garcia (1). S – Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds); San Francisco 2 (Ruf, Casali). RISP – Cincinnati 7 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Almora Jr., Longoria. GIDP – Drury, Votto.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Belt; Flores, Estrada, Belt).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle, W, 3-6643317974.53
Cessa1000065.53
Sanmartin1⅔000111711.57
Warren1⅔00001106.84
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
DeSclafani, L, 0-2277711539.95
Marte1⅓30000125.27
García2⅔43211432.36
Doval1⅔00001143.09
Leone1⅔00011162.28
Brebbia1⅔10002182.59

Inherited runners-scored – Cessa 2-1, Marte 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 2:58. A – 32,285 (41,915).

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf400001.227
Bride 2b210010.220
Andrus ss100000.220
Brown dh412100.226
Lowrie 1b400001.185
Vogt c401100.152
Neuse 3b411001.229
Pinder rf411002.239
Pache cf412101.167
Allen ss-2b401200.211
Totals3558516
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b401002.227
Benintendi lf310011.295
Witt Jr. ss110030.242
Melendez c400002.231
Santana 1b302210.216
O'Hearn dh200000.204
a-Olivares ph-dh201100.356
Taylor cf401000.274
Isbel rf400000.214
Lopez 3b411002.217
Totals3136357
Oakland000101201580
Kansas City000003000360

a-singled for O'Hearn in the 6th.

LOB – Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B – Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B – Lopez (1). HR – Brown (10), off Singer. RBIs – Vogt (4), Brown (36), Allen 2 (5), Pache (13), Santana 2 (21), Olivares (6). SB – Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Melendez). RISP – Oakland 3 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Lowrie. LIDP – O'Hearn.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Lowrie, Allen).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian5⅓23342845.88
Moll, W, 3-02000192.45
Acevedo, H, 91⅔00001143.51
Jackson, H, 131⅔00012213.64
Trivino, S, 4-51⅔20001197.17
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, L, 3-38⅓75515994.50
Barlow10001132.20

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 3-3, Barlow 1-1. WP – Trivino, Singer, Barlow.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:43. A – 24,820 (37,903).

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf412100.278
Marte rf311011.276
Lindor ss300010.246
Alonso 1b301110.281
Canha lf400001.275
Davis dh301010.243
Escobar 3b400002.225
Guillorme 2b400000.307
McCann c400002.188
Totals3225246
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti lf412001.298
Rojas ss411100.236
Cooper dh300101.307
Aguilar 1b401001.256
Fortes c411101.289
Sánchez cf300001.223
De La Cruz rf300001.215
L.Williams 2b300002.233
González 3b301001.206
Totals3136309
New York002000000250
Miami101000001360

Two outs when winning run scored.

LOB – New York 7, Miami 3. 2B – Nimmo (13), Davis (7), Marte (14), Alonso (11), Berti (8), González (1). HR – Nimmo (5), off Castano; Rojas (6), off Peterson; Fortes (3), off Ottavino. RBIs – Nimmo (24), Alonso (69), Cooper (35), Rojas (19), Fortes (7). SF – Cooper.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Canha, McCann 2, Davis); Miami 2 (Fortes, Berti). RISP – New York 1 for 13; Miami 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Guillorme 2, Rojas.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson7⅔422081043.10
Hunter1⅔10001170.00
Ottavino, L, 2-21110062.86
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castano7⅔52224932.57
Okert1⅔00010172.28
Scott, W, 3-21⅔00012244.34

WP – Peterson, Scott.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:44. A – 19,343 (36,742).

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b401001.263
Reynolds dh401102.254
Chavis 1b400003.249
Perez c000000.128
Castillo ss-rf400003.192
Madris lf401001.360
Suwinski cf300011.211
Chang 2b411001.167
Mitchell rf200000.193
a-Cruz ph-ss100000.250
Heineman c201000.172
b-Vogelbach ph-1b111100.215
Totals33262112
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b502000.260
Franco ss501001.268
Arozarena lf510002.255
Choi dh211120.287
1-Walls dh-pr010000.168
Ramírez rf201020.308
2-Phillips cf-pr010000.161
Lowe cf-rf402101.193
Paredes 1b303110.255
Mejía c400002.225
Bruján 2b300112.161
Totals33410468
Pittsburgh001000010260
Tampa Bay01000030x4100

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 8th. b-homered for Heineman in the 8th.

1-ran for Walls in the 7th. 2-ran for Phillips in the 7th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B – Madris (4), Paredes 2 (5), Díaz (8), Choi (13). HR – Vogelbach (9), off Adam. RBIs – Reynolds (25), Vogelbach (23), Bruján (15), Choi (35), Lowe (7), Paredes (21). SB – Arozarena (13). CS – Arozarena (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Chang); Tampa Bay 6 (Bruján, Mejía, Ramírez, Díaz 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Suwinski, Franco.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras5⅔41154972.76
Beede, L, 0-1121102213.62
Banda32210106.41
Brice1⅓10002150.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 8-37⅔411010991.77
Adam, H, 111⅔21101201.47
B.Raley, S, 4-51⅔00011142.42

Banda pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Banda 1-1, Brice 2-0. IBB – off Banda (Ramírez). WP – Contreras.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:57. A – 13,364 (25,000).

Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf402101.254
Mancini dh501003.283
Santander lf401002.239
Hays rf400002.284
Mountcastle 1b410002.271
Rutschman c311011.226
Mateo ss300012.200
Araúz 3b412201.111
Martin 2b300001.179
a-Odor ph100001.198
Totals35373216
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss400000.339
Vaughn dh300100.316
Robert cf400001.294
Abreu 1b322010.267
Sheets rf412200.220
Burger 3b400001.251
Harrison lf302000.224
Pollock lf000000.246
Zavala c301101.290
Sosa 2b311001.111
Totals3148414
Baltimore001000002371
Chicago02110000x482

a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E – Martin (2), Abreu 2 (5). LOB – Baltimore 8, Chicago 5. 2B – Rutschman (11), Sosa (1). HR – Araúz (1), off Cease; Sheets (5), off Lyles. RBIs – Araúz 2 (3), Mullins (28), Sheets 2 (12), Vaughn (32), Zavala (6). SF – Mullins, Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Araúz, Mancini); Chicago 1 (Sosa). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Santander, Anderson. GIDP – Burger.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Araúz, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 4-77⅔644141114.94
Pérez1⅔20000151.17
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, W, 6-37⅔4111131012.56
Kelly, H, 71⅔20001118.31
Graveman, S, 3-71⅔12012242.27

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:35. A – 29,191 (40,615).

Boston 8, Cleveland 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf512010.327
Devers 3b513110.334
Martinez dh513210.329
Bogaerts ss310022.330
Verdugo lf302030.256
Story 2b602200.227
Cordero 1b211011.228
a-Dalbec ph-1b200000.200
Vázquez c422110.282
Bradley Jr. rf410012.215
Totals398156115
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miller 1b301121.258
Rosario ss310011.275
Ramírez 3b413001.303
Reyes dh401002.209
Gonzalez rf400101.303
Giménez 2b302110.318
Clement lf410001.196
Maile c400000.190
Straw cf401001.202
Totals3338348
Boston0012021028151
Cleveland000001110381

a-pinch hit for Cordero in the 6th.

E – Devers (10), Giménez (4). LOB – Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B – Cordero (10), Vázquez 2 (15), Duran (5), Martinez (24), Reyes (4), Straw (12), Ramírez 2 (23). RBIs – Vázquez (30), Martinez 2 (32), Story 2 (50), Devers (45), Gonzalez (14), Miller (33), Giménez (35). SB – Story (10). CS – Duran (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 9 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr. 2, Verdugo, Dalbec, Story 3); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Maile). RISP – Boston 6 for 20; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Vázquez, Bradley Jr., Gonzalez, Maile. LIDP – Rosario. GIDP – Vázquez, Dalbec, Clement, Rosario.

DP – Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero; Devers, Story, Devers; Story, Cordero); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 4-46⅔51145834.09
Brasier1⅔11001164.28
Robles1⅔21101164.91
Houck1⅔00001113.42
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 2-44⅔83332877.20
Gose1⅔00022233.26
Hentges1⅔22220302.08
Tully3⅔53341627.20

IBB – off Civale (Devers), off Tully (Bogaerts). HBP – Civale (Bogaerts). WP – Tully.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:22. A – 20,663 (34,788).

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf411000.259
Bichette ss400002.252
Guerrero Jr. dh211021.268
Kirk c412300.322
Collins c000000.212
Hernández rf400001.242
Espinal 2b402000.265
Chapman 3b300001.221
a-Zimmer ph100000.109
Gurriel Jr. lf300000.284
Biggio 1b200011.205
Totals3136336
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh321120.245
Adames ss523100.216
Tellez 1b422411.248
McCutchen lf501100.248
Urías 2b311100.216
Narváez c402100.259
Taylor rf411002.232
Peterson 3b311001.231
Davis cf311111.278
Totals3410131045
Toronto300000000360
Milwaukee35000200x10130

a-flied out for Chapman in the 9th.

LOB – Toronto 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Narváez (9), Taylor (13), Adames (10). HR – Kirk (10), off González; Tellez 2 (13), off Berríos. RBIs – Kirk 3 (31), Tellez 4 (45), Narváez (13), Davis (1), Yelich (27), Adames (39), McCutchen (30), Urías (18). SB – Peterson (9), Davis (1). SF – Urías.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 0; Milwaukee 3 (Davis, Adames 2). RISP – Toronto 1 for 3; Milwaukee 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Yelich, Peterson. GIDP – Springer, Espinal, Narváez.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Peterson, Urías, Tellez; Urías, Adames, Tellez).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 5-4288821665.86
Gage1⅓00011240.93
Phelps1⅔10002182.83
Mayza1⅔32210222.95
Beasley2⅔10001246.30
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
González4⅔43323596.75
Gustave, W, 1-02⅔20000214.80
Gott1⅔00002183.68
Suter1⅔00010144.23
Kelley1⅔00001106.88

Inherited runners-scored – Gage 2-0. HBP – Berríos (Peterson).

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ed Hickox.

T – 2:51. A – 35,503 (41,900).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3 (10)
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b311121.275
Brantley dh300002.288
a-Matijevic ph-dh200002.125
Bregman 3b301021.234
Tucker rf500002.254
Gurriel 1b512001.223
Peña ss411003.277
Dubón lf-cf401200.245
Meyers cf300001.200
b-Alvarez ph000010.312
Díaz lf000000.217
Maldonado c300001.147
c-J.Castro ph-c100000.095
Totals36363514
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b411211.260
Judge cf411310.294
Rizzo 1b200020.221
Stanton rf411102.242
Donaldson dh300012.226
Torres 2b300010.250
Gonzalez 2b000000.238
Hicks lf410003.222
Kiner-Falefa ss311000.266
Trevino c300001.270
d-Carpenter ph010010.257
Totals3064679
Houston1002000000361
New York0000001203641

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Brantley in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th. d-intentionally walked for Trevino in the 10th.

E – J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). LOB – Houston 9, New York 4. 2B – Peña (9). HR – Altuve (15), off Cortes; Stanton (17), off Urquidy; LeMahieu (7), off Maton; Judge (28), off Martinez. RBIs – Altuve (26), Dubón 2 (7), Stanton (47), LeMahieu 2 (31), Judge 3 (56). SB – Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). CS – Dubón (3). S – Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Brantley, Tucker); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; New York 1 for 4.

GIDP – Hicks.

DP – Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel; J.Castro, Bregman, J.Castro).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy7⅔111331004.36
Maton, BS, 0-222222253.77
B.Abreu0000132.28
Stanek1⅔00012160.71
Martinez, L, 0-11321191.02
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes5⅔53327852.51
M.Castro2⅔10003293.65
Peralta1⅔00012242.25
Holmes1⅔00011150.52
King, W, 5-11⅔00011212.45

Inherited runners-scored – B.Abreu 2-0. IBB – off Holmes (Alvarez), off Martinez (Carpenter).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 3:45. A – 44,028 (47,309).

Washington 6, Texas 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b411010.263
Soto rf121040.218
Bell 1b523101.308
Cruz dh512301.252
Hernandez lf300100.269
Robles cf100001.233
Thomas cf-lf401101.235
L.García ss402001.319
Franco 3b400001.248
Adams c300011.200
Totals34610667
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b300021.292
Semien 2b501001.227
Seager ss301010.228
A.García rf411000.256
Calhoun dh412001.240
Lowe 1b412101.279
Heim c311301.246
Miller lf300012.212
Taveras cf200000.241
a-Garver ph100000.200
Duggar cf100000.000
Totals3348447
Washington3300000006100
Texas000000103481

a-flied out for Taveras in the 7th.

E – A.García (2). LOB – Washington 8, Texas 7. 2B – Thomas (10), Bell (12), Lowe (10), Calhoun 2 (12). 3B – L.García (1). HR – Heim (10), off Perez. RBIs – Cruz 3 (43), Hernandez (26), Thomas (30), Bell (46), Heim 3 (29), Lowe (31). CS – Adams (1). SF – Hernandez, Heim.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Cruz, Franco, L.García, Robles); Texas 3 (A.García, Miller, Garver). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Seager.

DP – Washington 1 (Hernández, L.García, Bell).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Tetreault, W, 2-16⅔41124994.24
Ramírez1⅔00011184.28
Cishek1⅔10001105.04
Perez3330097.27
Rainey, S, 10-131⅔00011173.00
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 4-32⅔66631605.31
Richards3⅔30011443.42
King2⅔00010274.50
Leclerc1⅔000022013.50
Sborz1⅔10013218.71

Perez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:17. A – 34,220 (40,300).

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf400012.257
Ortega rf411200.269
a-Velazquez ph-rf110001.353
Contreras dh502302.268
Happ lf500000.279
Wisdom 3b501000.232
Hoerner ss412010.295
Gomes c512000.238
Rivas 1b412101.221
Bote 2b211021.167
Totals39611647
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss500101.269
Donovan lf422111.315
Goldschmidt 1b411111.337
Arenado 3b501102.283
Gorman 2b400001.246
Yepez dh411102.276
Carlson rf311002.247
Bader cf400000.256
Herrera c302010.250
1-Sosa pr000000.188
Knizner c000000.185
Totals36585310
Chicago00050000016110
St. Louis1130000000582

a-struck out for Ortega in the 9th.

1-ran for Herrera in the 9th.

E – Goldschmidt (1), Flaherty (2). LOB – Chicago 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Gomes (5), Ortega (10), Wisdom (15), Carlson (14). 3B – Donovan (1). HR – Donovan (2), off Mills; Goldschmidt (18), off Mills; Yepez (7), off Mills. RBIs – Rivas (22), Ortega 2 (15), Contreras 3 (31), Arenado (49), Edman (31), Donovan (25), Goldschmidt (62), Yepez (19). CS – Edman (3), Donovan (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Ortega 2, Wisdom); St. Louis 3 (Yepez, Arenado, Bader). RISP – Chicago 5 for 11; St. Louis 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt. GIDP – Morel, Happ, Gomes.

DP – Chicago 1 (Gomes, Bote, Gomes); St. Louis 3 (Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mills265511519.87
Swarmer2⅓00014415.33
Martin1⅔10000114.03
Wick1⅔00010124.55
Givens110003193.81
Robertson, W, 2-01⅓00002191.86
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty2⅔10022495.62
Wittgren1⅔44401185.90
Oviedo, BS, 0-1131101253.24
Naughton1⅓00011204.91
Fernández100000210.00
Z.Thompson, L, 1-1131002383.31
Woodford0001043.20

Inherited runners-scored – Robertson 1-0, Oviedo 3-3, Naughton 1-0, Woodford 2-0. IBB – off Woodford (Hoerner). HBP – Mills (Carlson).

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:50. A – 44,824 (45,494).

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss100000.266
Toro 2b311100.169
Rodríguez cf100001.269
Trammell cf300003.253
Suárez dh401001.235
Winker lf000000.230
1-Frazier pr-lf302000.224
Padlo 1b300001.222
b-Raleigh ph100001.197
Upton rf300002.138
Torrens c301001.222
Moore 2b-ss300001.170
Ellis 3b301001.333
Totals31161012
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf402001.310
Trout cf201021.291
Ohtani dh200020.259
MacKinnon 3b401100.273
Wade 3b000000.227
Walsh 1b401001.261
Stassi c300010.220
Duffy 2b100001.261
Velazquez ss300001.171
Rengifo ss-2b311110.235
Harrison lf210012.000
a-Marsh ph-lf100001.228
Totals2926278
Seattle000001000161
Los Angeles00000020x260

a-struck out for Harrison in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Padlo in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 2nd.

E – Moore (1). LOB – Seattle 4, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Ward (9). HR – Toro (7), off Suarez; Rengifo (3), off Gonzales. RBIs – Toro (18), Rengifo (9), MacKinnon (4). CS – Frazier (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Padlo); Los Angeles 5 (MacKinnon 2, Rengifo, Walsh, Marsh). RISP – Seattle 0 for 1; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Ohtani. GIDP – Upton, Stassi.

DP – Seattle 1 (Ellis, Toro, Padlo); Los Angeles 1 (Duffy, Rengifo, Walsh).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 4-86⅔522451003.31
Muñoz1⅔10011143.90
Giles1⅔00022210.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wantz1⅔00002133.18
Suarez, W, 1-26⅔51108874.36
Ortega, S, 1-12⅔10002203.60

Inherited runners-scored – Muñoz 1-1, Suarez 1-0. IBB – off Gonzales (Trout), off Muñoz (Trout). HBP – Wantz (Winker). WP – Muñoz.

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:04. A – 26,489 (45,517).

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf512402.219
Hoskins 1b511003.245
Castellanos dh504100.252
Gregorius ss300011.262
Bohm 3b411002.259
Herrera cf411002.236
Stubbs c401103.311
Stott 2b321110.164
Vierling rf422000.239
Totals378137213
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf310010.248
Cronenworth 2b310000.242
Alfaro dh400002.279
Hosmer 1b412100.281
Au.Nola c411200.241
Mazara rf211011.297
a-Voit ph100001.227
Grisham cf000000.191
Kim 3b300010.225
Abrams ss401200.190
Azocar cf-rf400003.252
Totals3255537
Philadelphia0200103118130
San Diego104000000550

a-struck out for Mazara in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 4, San Diego 5. 2B – Schwarber (12), Hoskins (14), Bohm (12), Vierling (3), Au.Nola (7), Abrams (3), Hosmer (14). HR – Schwarber (21), off Crismatt. RBIs – Stott (20), Schwarber 4 (46), Castellanos (37), Stubbs (10), Hosmer (32), Au.Nola 2 (23), Abrams 2 (6). SB – Castellanos (3), Herrera (4), Stott (2). CS – Castellanos (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Bohm); San Diego 5 (Azocar 3, Au.Nola, Kim). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 11; San Diego 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Schwarber, Alfaro, Hosmer, Kim, Abrams, Au.Nola. GIDP – Stott.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Abrams, Hosmer).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson245532614.48
Nelson, W, 2-13⅓00002324.66
Knebel, H, 21⅔00001133.26
Alvarado, H, 61⅔10001175.95
Bellatti, S, 1-11⅔00001143.42
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish6⅔733191023.26
Crismatt, L, 4-1, BS, 0-21⅔23312201.98
García1⅔21101113.07
Kerr1⅔21101205.79

Inherited runners-scored – Nelson 2-0. HBP – Gibson 2 (Cronenworth,Profar). WP – Kerr.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:19. A – 41,620 (40,209).

Arizona 11, Detroit 7
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman lf502100.214
Báez ss400002.217
Clemens 3b010010.139
Cabrera dh401011.296
Greene cf310121.250
Torkelson 1b421013.193
Haase c422302.216
W.Castro rf401202.255
Schoop 2b411002.195
H.Castro 3b-ss300011.280
Totals35787614
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b522101.250
P.Smith rf504300.207
Thomas cf000000.267
Marte dh311020.264
Walker 1b320111.206
D.Peralta lf413010.245
B.Kennedy 2b300111.130
Varsho cf-rf422311.239
C.Kelly c321210.122
Perdomo ss310010.198
Totals3311131184
Detroit020130001780
Arizona00231500x11130

LOB – Detroit 7, Arizona 9. 2B – Torkelson (9), Rojas (5). 3B – W.Castro (2). HR – Haase (4), off Wendelken; C.Kelly (1), off Brieske; Varsho (10), off Vest. RBIs – W.Castro 2 (13), Grossman (18), Haase 3 (13), Greene (2), C.Kelly 2 (6), Walker (38), Rojas (18), P.Smith 3 (31), B.Kennedy (5), Varsho 3 (32). SB – Greene (1). SF – Walker, C.Kelly, B.Kennedy.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Torkelson, H.Castro, Báez, Haase); Arizona 3 (D.Peralta, Walker, Perdomo). RISP – Detroit 4 for 12; Arizona 5 for 12.

GIDP – C.Kelly.

DP – Detroit 1 (Clemens, Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske355532754.55
Lange1000061.95
W.Peralta, BS, 0-11⅔11121202.15
Vest, L, 1-21⅔45510303.71
Foley2⅔20021372.81
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel4⅓64437988.31
Wendelken, W, 2-1112213324.45
Ramirez1⅔00012204.50
I.Kennedy1⅔00001173.42
Melancon1⅔11111195.68

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-2, Wendelken 1-1. WP – Lange. PB – Haase (1).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:36. A – 22,529 (48,686).

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf422011.278
Daza cf501100.316
Blackmon rf511101.258
Cron 1b402102.295
Rodgers 2b501000.250
McMahon dh300010.238
Montero 3b401001.190
Serven c402001.308
Hampson ss402000.235
Totals38312326
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b412000.349
Buxton dh333110.238
Correa ss311101.301
Kepler rf412201.244
Kirilloff 1b301110.203
Urshela 3b401100.253
Gordon lf400001.250
Jeffers c400002.200
Contreras cf200000.000
a-Celestino ph-cf200000.293
Totals33610625
Colorado1011000003120
Minnesota32000010x6100

a-grounded out for Contreras in the 6th.

LOB – Colorado 11, Minnesota 6. 2B – Joe (11), Cron (16), Daza (9), Buxton (10), Kepler (11). 3B – Buxton (2). HR – Blackmon (12), off Ryan. RBIs – Cron (53), Blackmon (40), Daza (17), Kepler 2 (33), Kirilloff (9), Urshela (30), Buxton (35), Correa (24). SB – Joe (4). SF – Correa.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (Cron 2, Montero, Joe 2, Rodgers, Blackmon); Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Correa 2, Urshela). RISP – Colorado 2 for 16; Minnesota 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Serven. GIDP – Daza.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Kirilloff).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 1-34⅔85512806.15
Gomber221111426.55
Stephenson1⅓00002135.64
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 6-35⅔833111023.20
Thielbar, H, 820010195.88
Pagán, H, 31⅓00002223.91
Duffey, H, 81⅔20001155.04
Duran, S, 5-51⅔00002182.18

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 2-0, Pagán 3-0. HBP – Ryan (Cron).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:06. A – 28,048 (38,544).

