Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 14, 2023

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Conforto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.293
|Sabol lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Schmitt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.458
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Wisely cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Walker 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.264
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Fletcher cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|4
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001
|2
|4
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB – San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B – Estrada 2 (9), Rojas (11), Gurriel Jr. (11). HR – Conforto (7), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Conforto (14), Rojas (19), Gurriel Jr. (21). SB – Moreno (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Sabol, Crawford, Conforto); Arizona 3 (Marte, Smith, Perdomo). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Conforto, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..
DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|98
|3.20
|Ty.Rogers, L, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.70
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pfaadt
|5⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|86
|8.59
|Ruiz
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|4.20
|McGough
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.03
|Castro, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.06
HBP – Webb (Marte).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:24. A – 26,267 (48,359).
Texas 11, Oakland 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Grossman lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|García rf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.255
|Jung 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Duran ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Huff dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Miller ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|b-Thompson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Totals
|40
|11
|11
|11
|2
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Diaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|C.Pérez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Laureano rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.234
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|13
|Texas
|201
|000
|080
|11
|11
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|200
|3
|7
|4
a-popped out for Huff in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Miller in the 8th.
E – Aguilar (2), Ruiz 2 (5), Allen (1). LOB – Texas 6, Oakland 5. 2B – Grossman (6), García (6), Laureano (7). HR – Grossman (5), off Sears; García (10), off Neal; Langeliers (7), off Hernández. RBIs – Grossman 3 (21), García 5 (42), Heim (30), Taveras (13), Semien (34), Langeliers 3 (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras 2, García, Jung); Oakland 2 (Diaz 2). RISP – Texas 6 for 15; Oakland 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Ruiz. GIDP – Huff, Ruiz.
DP – Texas 1 (Heim, Lowe); Oakland 1 (Diaz, Allen, Aguilar).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|93
|4.71
|Hernández, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.94
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|5⅓
|5
|3
|2
|1
|6
|101
|5.27
|Acton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Pruitt, L, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|6.00
|Moll
|⅓
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|18
|5.79
|Neal
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored – Acton 2-0, Moll 1-1, Neal 3-3. IBB – off Moll (Duran). HBP – Sears (Semien), Moll (Thompson). WP – Heaney.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:46. A – 7,793 (46,847).
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pérez c
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-Pham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|0
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Candelario 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|31
|3
|10
|3
|2
|3
|New York
|001
|000
|100
|2
|11
|0
|Washington
|100
|100
|10x
|3
|10
|0
1-ran for Pérez in the 9th.
LOB – New York 9, Washington 9. 2B – Pérez (1), Nimmo (9), Ruiz (6), Candelario (9). HR – Abrams (3), off Leone. RBIs – Nimmo (16), McNeil (13), Meneses (18), Abrams 2 (19). SF – Nimmo, McNeil. S – García.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Lindor, McNeil 2, Guillorme 2); Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Abrams). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Garrett 2. GIDP – Do.Smith.
DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|4.43
|Nogosek
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|46
|4.50
|Leone, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|4.76
|Santana
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.23
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|4.23
|Ramírez
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|4.03
|Machado, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.62
|Edwards Jr., H, 6
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.93
|Harvey, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.96
|Finnegan, S, 8-10
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.28
Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-1, Harvey 2-1. HBP – Nogosek (Garrett), Santana (Candelario).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:30. A – 24,336 (41,376).
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|b-Escobar ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Alonso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.232
|Baty 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Pham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|García 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Alu lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Call cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.192
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|6
|11
|New York
|000
|080
|000
|8
|10
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|010
|2
|7
|1
a-struck out for Alu in the 6th. b-singled for Nimmo in the 9th.
E – Adams (2). LOB – New York 6, Washington 13. 2B – Lindor (13), Canha 2 (10), Abrams (5). RBIs – Canha 2 (12), Nimmo (17), Lindor (31), Baty (7), Marte 2 (10), Abrams 2 (21). SB – Thomas (4), Marte (10).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Baty, Pham, Alonso); Washington 8 (Do.Smith, Thomas 2, Abrams 2, Adams, Alu, Candelario). RISP – New York 4 for 10; Washington 1 for 13.
Runners moved up – García, Do.Smith. GIDP – Baty.
DP – Washington 1 (Do.Smith, Abrams, Do.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 3-2
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|83
|4.88
|Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|33
|4.38
|Brigham
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.77
|Muckenhirn
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|2.45
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 1-1
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|6
|90
|4.11
|Thompson
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|4.43
|Harris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.40
|Ward
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.91
|Abbott
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 3-3. HBP – Scherzer (Thomas), Irvin (Alonso), Muckenhirn (Garrett). WP – Scherzer, Abbott. PB – Adams (2).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian Walsh.
T – 2:58. A – 21,507 (41,376).
St. Louis 9, Boston 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf-cf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.313
|Edman 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Gorman 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.270
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.256
|Yepez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Donovan lf-rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Carlson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Burleson lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Knizner c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|9
|4
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.345
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|5
|7
|St. Louis
|110
|202
|030
|9
|14
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|5
|1
E – Casas (2). LOB – St. Louis 10, Boston 8. 2B – Nootbaar 2 (5), Goldschmidt (15), Gorman (7), Verdugo (13). HR – DeJong (4), off Kluber; Knizner (2), off Kluber; Arenado (6), off Brasier. RBIs – Goldschmidt (21), DeJong (7), Knizner 2 (6), Arenado 4 (26), Gorman (28), Devers (37). SB – Arenado (2).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Knizner, Contreras, Arenado, DeJong 2); Boston 3 (Yoshida 3). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 13; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Yoshida, Verdugo.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|98
|4.91
|Cabrera
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.45
|Hicks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|6.19
|Stratton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.82
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 2-5
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|105
|6.41
|Bernardino
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|3.27
|Brasier
|2⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|42
|7.29
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 3-2. WP – Brasier.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 3:01. A – 27,732 (37,755).
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Sullivan c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.252
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Muncy 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.218
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Rojas ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Totals
|26
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|002
|00x
|4
|4
|0
LOB – San Diego 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Tatis Jr. (5), Grisham (11), Bogaerts (7), Rojas (2), Vargas (9). HR – Betts (9), off Weathers. RBIs – Betts 2 (24), Vargas 2 (21). SB – Tatis Jr. 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Cruz, Bogaerts, Soto, Machado); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP – San Diego 0 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Cronenworth. GIDP – Barnes, J.Martinez.
DP – San Diego 2 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers, L, 1-2
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|88
|3.42
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.97
|Cosgrove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|85
|1.42
|Almonte, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|6.06
|González
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Graterol
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.81
|Bruihl
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.17
Inherited runners-scored – Honeywell Jr. 2-2, Graterol 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:14. A – 46,201 (56,000).
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Clemens ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|3
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Moustakas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|2
|Colorado
|200
|020
|00x
|4
|6
|1
a-struck out for Harper in the 8th.
E – Turner (5), Sosa (5), McMahon (3). LOB – Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3. 2B – Realmuto (11), Blackmon (9). HR – Doyle (2), off Nola. RBIs – Cron (20), Doyle (6), Bryant (14). SB – Stott (5), Doyle (6). CS – McMahon (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Sosa, Stott 2, Schwarber, Realmuto); Colorado 1 (Blackmon). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 14; Colorado 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Harper, Sosa. GIDP – Sosa.
DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, Castro, Moustakas).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 3-3
|7⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|102
|4.53
|Vasquez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.59
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 4-4
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|88
|3.16
|Bird
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|3.00
|Lawrence
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|1.99
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:33. A – 30,325 (50,144).
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.233
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.350
|Dozier 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.197
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Eaton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Winker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|a-Brosseau ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|T.Taylor rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Wiemer cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Totals
|30
|9
|6
|7
|3
|11
|Kansas City
|121
|000
|002
|6
|8
|2
|Milwaukee
|107
|000
|10x
|9
|6
|1
a-homered for Winker in the 7th.
E – Eaton (1), Garcia (1), Adames (6). LOB – Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 0. 2B – Witt Jr. (7), Miller (6). HR – Perez (9), off Rea; Dozier (2), off Lauer; Witt Jr. (7), off Lauer; Yelich (7), off Lyles; Turang (3), off Cuas; Brosseau (4), off Garrett. RBIs – Perez (23), Witt Jr. 3 (18), Dozier 2 (9), Yelich 2 (23), Miller (7), Turang 3 (12), Brosseau (8). CS – Melendez (1). SF – Dozier.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Massey 2); Milwaukee 0. RISP – Kansas City 1 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 4.
Runners moved up – Eaton, Garcia.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-7
|2⅓
|4
|7
|7
|3
|2
|60
|7.14
|Cuas
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|5.00
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.50
|Garrett
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.57
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.11
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea
|3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|81
|5.52
|Lauer, W, 4-4
|5⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|87
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:44. A – 33,188 (41,700).
Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.381
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Mancini dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Mervis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gallo lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Taylor cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Kirilloff 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.409
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Castro ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Buxton dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Polanco 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.264
|Larnach rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.234
|Farmer 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Gordon cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.170
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.225
|Totals
|42
|16
|18
|16
|5
|8
|Chicago
|000
|100
|200
|3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|107
|000
|17x
|16
|18
|0
LOB – Chicago 4, Minnesota 7. 2B – Swanson (11), Correa (9), Farmer (2), Gordon 2 (5), Kirilloff (2), Polanco (6), Larnach (4). HR – Morel (3), off Varland; Suzuki (2), off Varland; Larnach (4), off Stroman; Gallo (9), off Rucker; Taylor (5), off Mastrobuoni. RBIs – Morel (6), Suzuki (12), Madrigal (7), Correa 2 (23), Larnach 4 (23), Gordon 2 (7), Vázquez 2 (9), Gallo 2 (21), Farmer 2 (8), Taylor 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Morel, Happ); Minnesota 4 (Farmer 2, Gallo 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; Minnesota 7 for 14.
Runners moved up – Polanco, Correa.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 2-4
|2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|64
|3.24
|Rucker
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.38
|Thompson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.95
|Merryweather
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|6.14
|Hughes
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Fulmer
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
|Mastrobuoni
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|108.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland, W, 1-0
|6⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|97
|4.30
|Pagán
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.86
|J.López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.50
|Alcala
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.46
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 1-1, Hughes 3-0, Mastrobuoni 1-1, Pagán 1-1. WP – Fulmer, Varland.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:45. A – 33,419 (38,544).
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Diaz dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Hensley 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.137
|Peña ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|0
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Marisnick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Burger dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|a-Haseley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|13
|Houston
|300
|100
|000
|4
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|102
|000
|3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Zavala in the 9th.
E – Anderson (2). LOB – Houston 4, Chicago 7. 2B – Alvarez (8), Tucker (6), Benintendi (10), Robert Jr. (11). HR – Diaz (1), off Giolito; Robert Jr. (11), off Brown; Burger (8), off Brown. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (37), Tucker (26), Diaz (4), Robert Jr. (27), Burger 2 (16). SF – Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (J.Abreu 2); Chicago 1 (Vaughn). RISP – Houston 1 for 3; Chicago 1 for 3.
GIDP – Diaz.
DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, Alberto, Vaughn).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 4-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|98
|3.43
|Martinez, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.70
|Neris, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1.56
|B.Abreu, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.33
|Pressly, S, 7-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.63
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 2-3
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|88
|3.86
|Santos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|Bummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|9.45
|López
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|7.64
Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0. HBP – B.Abreu (Moncada).
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:33. A – 18,347 (40,241).
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Pillar lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.217
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|39
|5
|10
|5
|4
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.315
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Merrifield lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Belt dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|1-Lukes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|40
|6
|13
|6
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|112
|100
|000
|5
|10
|3
|Toronto
|030
|100
|002
|6
|13
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Belt in the 9th.
E – Albies (2), Olson (2), Pillar (1), Chapman 2 (4). LOB – Atlanta 11, Toronto 12. 2B – Ozuna (2), Varsho (8). HR – Acuña Jr. (8), off Kikuchi; Albies (10), off Kikuchi; Pillar (4), off Kikuchi; Springer (5), off Tonkin. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (23), Harris II (5), Albies 2 (29), Pillar (11), Belt (9), Guerrero Jr. 2 (24), Springer (15), Jansen 2 (18). SB – Merrifield (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Albies, Harris II 2); Toronto 7 (Chapman 4, Varsho, Jansen, Espinal). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 8; Toronto 5 for 17.
Runners moved up – Pillar, Springer, Merrifield. GIDP – Springer.
DP – Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|1
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|49
|3.00
|Tonkin
|3⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|50
|2.01
|Chavez, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.16
|Yates, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.07
|Anderson, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.12
|Iglesias, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|10.80
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4⅔
|9
|5
|4
|0
|7
|85
|3.89
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.00
|Jackson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Richards
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|4.50
|Pearson, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 3-0, Bass 1-0. WP – Kikuchi, Bass.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 3:04. A – 40,895 (49,282).
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.215
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Caballero 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|b-Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Pollock dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|d-Kelenic ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.121
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|4
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|c-Schoop ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Maton dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.153
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|1-Short pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Vierling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Rogers c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.192
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|5
|Seattle
|003
|000
|000
|3
|10
|1
|Detroit
|101
|001
|20x
|5
|9
|0
a-doubled for Murphy in the 7th. b-flied out for Caballero in the 7th. c-singled for McKinstry in the 7th. d-struck out for Pollock in the 8th.
1-ran for Ibáñez in the 7th.
E – Murphy (2). LOB – Seattle 12, Detroit 10. 2B – Raleigh (6), Rogers (4), Ibáñez (5), Baddoo (6). RBIs – Rodríguez (20), Hernández (20), Báez 2 (18), Baddoo (4), Maton (16), Ibáñez (5). SB – Hernández (2). SF – Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 7 (Hernández, Wong, Haggerty, Pollock 2, Rodríguez 2); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Báez 2, Baddoo 2, Vierling, Maton). RISP – Seattle 1 for 12; Detroit 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – France, Crawford, Báez 2.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|94
|3.91
|Gott, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.80
|Speier, L, 1-1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|11
|1.84
|Brash
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|5.00
|Then
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|59
|6.38
|Cisnero
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.14
|Englert
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|4.18
|Foley, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.56
|Shreve, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.96
|Lange, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1.06
Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-1, Brash 2-2, Then 3-0, Cisnero 2-0. HBP – Brash (Maton). WP – Gilbert(3). PB – Rogers (1).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:50. A – 20,160 (41,083).
Miami 3, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Senzel 3b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Steer 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.257
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Fraley ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Ramos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Myers rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|5
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.382
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.190
|Burdick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Hampson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|20x
|3
|11
|0
a-intentionally walked for Fairchild in the 6th.
E – Newman (2), Fortes (4). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Miami 10. 2B – Newman (2), Myers (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Hampson (8), Cooper (3). RBIs – Stephenson (15), Segura (4), Cooper (14), De La Cruz (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Fraley, Maile); Miami 6 (Fortes, Hampson 2, Burdick 2, De La Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 9; Miami 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – India, Stephenson, Berti. GIDP – Ramos, Maile.
DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Cooper; Arraez, Berti, Cooper).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|5⅓
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|106
|6.26
|Herget, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.31
|Busenitz
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|13.50
|Bracho
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|82
|5.40
|Hoeing
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|4.40
|Scott, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.91
|Brazoban, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.93
|Okert, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.61
|Floro, S, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 1-0, Busenitz 1-1, Hoeing 2-1, Okert 2-0. IBB – off Hoeing (Fraley), off Busenitz (Soler). HBP – Garrett (Ramos).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:52. A – 11,216 (37,446).
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Paredes 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.189
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.281
|Raley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|4
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|a-Torres ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.312
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.218
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Cabrera 2b-lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|1
|11
|Tampa Bay
|102
|050
|000
|8
|9
|0
|New York
|004
|000
|120
|7
|12
|2
a-singled for Bauers in the 7th.
E – Cabrera (2), LeMahieu (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, New York 4. 2B – Díaz (8), Siri (4). 3B – Walls (2). HR – Walls (7), off Abreu; Cabrera (3), off Eflin; Rizzo (9), off Eflin; Volpe (6), off Kelley. RBIs – B.Lowe 2 (22), Paredes (23), Arozarena (35), Walls 4 (18), Cabrera 2 (15), Rizzo 2 (22), Judge (21), Volpe 2 (17). SB – Bader (1), Walls (7). CS – LeMahieu (2), J.Lowe (2). SF – B.Lowe, Arozarena.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Raley 2, Bethancourt); New York 2 (Rizzo, Calhoun). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 11; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Franco 2, B.Lowe. GIDP – Franco, Bauers.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bethancourt, Franco, Bethancourt; Franco, Paredes); New York 2 (Cabrera, Volpe, Rizzo; Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 5-1
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|9
|101
|3.38
|Poche
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|1.84
|Kelly
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.98
|Kelley, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|Adam, S, 5-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.59
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 1-4
|4
|6
|7
|7
|3
|5
|86
|6.30
|Abreu
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|41
|4.95
|Weber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-1, Abreu 3-3. HBP – Abreu (Paredes), Weber (Paredes). WP – Schmidt.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:51. A – 42,116 (47,309).
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Suwinski cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bae 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Owings ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.150
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Stowers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.067
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|J.Ortiz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|c-Rutschman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Totals
|35
|0
|7
|0
|0
|17
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|000
|4
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-reached on error for Marcano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Palacios in the 8th. c-popped out for J.Ortiz in the 9th.
E – Hayes (2), Henderson (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 9. 2B – Henderson (4). RBIs – Santana (21), Hayes (10), Bae 2 (11). SB – Santander (1), Reynolds (6). CS – Bae (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Bae, Santana, Marcano); Baltimore 5 (Henderson, Mountcastle 3, Rutschman). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Santana 2, Hayes, Marcano. GIDP – Joe.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Mountcastle).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 5-1
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|93
|2.38
|Holderman
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.81
|Bednar
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.56
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 4-3
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|95
|4.67
|Baumann
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|3.43
|Pérez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.30
|Voth
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.95
HBP – Keller (Santander), Voth (Reynolds). WP – Gibson.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:37. A – 36,403 (45,971).
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Drury 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Thaiss c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|a-Trout ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Okey c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neto ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|0
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Naylor dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.214
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|1-Arias pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|1
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|012
|3
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|03x
|4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Rengifo in the 8th.
1-ran for Bell in the 8th.
E – Neto 2 (2). LOB – Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 5. 2B – Neto (6), Ramírez (12). HR – Naylor (6), off Estévez. RBIs – Urshela (14), Ohtani (26), Ward (16), Naylor 3 (26). SB – Ohtani (6). S – Kwan.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 0; Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Bell). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Rosario, Naylor.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Zunino).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-2
|7
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|98
|3.22
|Estévez
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1.42
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bibee
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|98
|3.22
|Karinchak, W, 1-4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.82
|Clase, S, 14-18
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 2-2, Karinchak 1-0. IBB – off Sandoval (Ramírez). HBP – Sandoval (Giménez), Bibee (Drury).
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:13. A – 23,175 (34,788).
