Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 14, 2023

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien 2b 4 3 1 1 0 1 .288 Grossman lf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .246 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .264 García rf 5 2 3 5 0 0 .255 Jung 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Heim c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .315 Duran ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .304 Huff dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 a-Miller ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 b-Thompson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Taveras cf 4 1 0 1 0 2 .295 Totals 40 11 11 11 2 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ruiz cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Diaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Rooker lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .308 C.Pérez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Laureano rf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .238 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .169 Langeliers c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .234 Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Totals 33 3 7 3 2 13

Texas 201 000 080 11 11 0 Oakland 010 000 200 3 7 4

a-popped out for Huff in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Miller in the 8th.

E – Aguilar (2), Ruiz 2 (5), Allen (1). LOB – Texas 6, Oakland 5. 2B – Grossman (6), García (6), Laureano (7). HR – Grossman (5), off Sears; García (10), off Neal; Langeliers (7), off Hernández. RBIs – Grossman 3 (21), García 5 (42), Heim (30), Taveras (13), Semien (34), Langeliers 3 (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras 2, García, Jung); Oakland 2 (Diaz 2). RISP – Texas 6 for 15; Oakland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Ruiz. GIDP – Huff, Ruiz.

DP – Texas 1 (Heim, Lowe); Oakland 1 (Diaz, Allen, Aguilar).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 6⅔ 4 1 1 2 9 93 4.71 Hernández, W, 1-1 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 1 20 3.94 Rodríguez 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.50 Leclerc 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears 5⅓ 5 3 2 1 6 101 5.27 Acton 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Pruitt, L, 0-1 ⅓ 2 2 2 0 0 13 6.00 Moll ⅓ 3 5 5 1 0 18 5.79 Neal 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 10 8.10

Inherited runners-scored – Acton 2-0, Moll 1-1, Neal 3-3. IBB – off Moll (Duran). HBP – Sears (Semien), Moll (Thompson). WP – Heaney.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:46. A – 7,793 (46,847).