Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 14, 2023

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b400002.268
Estrada 2b402001.314
Conforto rf411101.193
Davis dh300011.293
Sabol lf200021.256
Schmitt 3b400003.458
Crawford ss300002.162
Bart c300001.235
Wisely cf300000.154
Totals30131312
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b401100.259
Marte 2b300001.264
Carroll rf300010.277
Walker 1b110030.264
Gurriel Jr. lf401100.308
Smith dh300001.279
Fletcher cf300001.429
Moreno c302000.320
Perdomo ss310000.329
Totals2724243
San Francisco000100000130
Arizona000010001240

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB – San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B – Estrada 2 (9), Rojas (11), Gurriel Jr. (11). HR – Conforto (7), off Pfaadt. RBIs – Conforto (14), Rojas (19), Gurriel Jr. (21). SB – Moreno (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Sabol, Crawford, Conforto); Arizona 3 (Marte, Smith, Perdomo). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Conforto, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..

DP – San Francisco 1 (Schmitt, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb7⅔31133983.20
Ty.Rogers, L, 0-31⅔11110192.70
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pfaadt5⅔11135868.59
Ruiz2⅔10004294.20
McGough1⅔10001195.03
Castro, W, 2-11⅔00002193.06

HBP – Webb (Marte).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:24. A – 26,267 (48,359).

Texas 11, Oakland 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b431101.288
Grossman lf523301.246
Lowe 1b411011.264
García rf523500.255
Jung 3b500001.247
Heim c511101.315
Duran ss412010.304
Huff dh200001.167
a-Miller ph-dh100000.178
b-Thompson ph-dh100000.170
Taveras cf410102.295
Totals4011111128
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf400001.270
Diaz 2b400002.237
Rooker lf300012.308
C.Pérez dh400001.311
Aguilar 1b400002.237
Laureano rf422002.238
Díaz 3b402001.169
Langeliers c312311.234
Allen ss301001.154
Totals33373213
Texas20100008011110
Oakland010000200374

a-popped out for Huff in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Miller in the 8th.

E – Aguilar (2), Ruiz 2 (5), Allen (1). LOB – Texas 6, Oakland 5. 2B – Grossman (6), García (6), Laureano (7). HR – Grossman (5), off Sears; García (10), off Neal; Langeliers (7), off Hernández. RBIs – Grossman 3 (21), García 5 (42), Heim (30), Taveras (13), Semien (34), Langeliers 3 (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras 2, García, Jung); Oakland 2 (Diaz 2). RISP – Texas 6 for 15; Oakland 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Ruiz. GIDP – Huff, Ruiz.

DP – Texas 1 (Heim, Lowe); Oakland 1 (Diaz, Allen, Aguilar).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney6⅔41129934.71
Hernández, W, 1-11⅔22201203.94
Rodríguez1⅔00000134.50
Leclerc1⅔10003163.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears5⅓532161015.27
Acton100002220.00
Pruitt, L, 0-122200136.00
Moll35510185.79
Neal1⅓11100108.10

Inherited runners-scored – Acton 2-0, Moll 1-1, Neal 3-3. IBB – off Moll (Duran). HBP – Sears (Semien), Moll (Thompson). WP – Heaney.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:46. A – 7,793 (46,847).

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf402101.322
McNeil lf400101.266
Lindor ss400001.217
Alonso 1b401001.235
Baty 3b402001.254
Marte rf401000.227
Vogelbach dh411001.256
Guillorme 2b400001.237
Pérez c4140001.000
1-Pham pr000000.210
Totals36211207
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf412000.280
García 2b300001.252
Meneses dh401100.286
Ruiz c402000.248
Call cf300012.233
Do.Smith 1b402000.271
Candelario 3b211010.215
Garrett lf300000.274
Abrams ss412200.242
Totals31310323
New York0010001002110
Washington10010010x3100

1-ran for Pérez in the 9th.

LOB – New York 9, Washington 9. 2B – Pérez (1), Nimmo (9), Ruiz (6), Candelario (9). HR – Abrams (3), off Leone. RBIs – Nimmo (16), McNeil (13), Meneses (18), Abrams 2 (19). SF – Nimmo, McNeil. S – García.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Lindor, McNeil 2, Guillorme 2); Washington 3 (Thomas 2, Abrams). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Garrett 2. GIDP – Do.Smith.

DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lucchesi2⅔41110314.43
Nogosek3⅔21112464.50
Leone, L, 0-12⅔31100224.76
Santana1⅔10001236.23
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams2⅓21101354.23
Ramírez240004444.03
Machado, H, 11⅔10000125.62
Edwards Jr., H, 621100112.93
Harvey, W, 2-0100001191.96
Finnegan, S, 8-101⅔20001176.28

Inherited runners-scored – Ramírez 2-1, Harvey 2-1. HBP – Nogosek (Garrett), Santana (Candelario).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:30. A – 24,336 (41,376).

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo dh411100.320
b-Escobar ph-dh101000.182
McNeil 2b501001.264
Lindor ss512101.223
Alonso 1b210022.232
Baty 3b410110.240
Marte rf422202.235
Canha lf413200.236
Pham cf310011.200
Álvarez c400002.217
Totals36810749
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400001.272
García 2b503000.265
Meneses dh401012.285
Candelario 3b300021.211
Alu lf200000.111
a-Garrett ph-lf210001.266
Do.Smith 1b410011.263
Call cf301012.235
Abrams ss402200.250
Adams c300013.192
Totals34272611
New York0000800008100
Washington010000010271

a-struck out for Alu in the 6th. b-singled for Nimmo in the 9th.

E – Adams (2). LOB – New York 6, Washington 13. 2B – Lindor (13), Canha 2 (10), Abrams (5). RBIs – Canha 2 (12), Nimmo (17), Lindor (31), Baty (7), Marte 2 (10), Abrams 2 (21). SB – Thomas (4), Marte (10).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Baty, Pham, Alonso); Washington 8 (Do.Smith, Thomas 2, Abrams 2, Adams, Alu, Candelario). RISP – New York 4 for 10; Washington 1 for 13.

Runners moved up – García, Do.Smith. GIDP – Baty.

DP – Washington 1 (Do.Smith, Abrams, Do.Smith).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 3-25⅔21126834.88
Raley1⅔00031334.38
Brigham1⅔10002152.77
Muckenhirn2⅔41112402.45
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 1-1466616904.11
Thompson22210174.43
Harris1⅔10001205.40
Ward1⅔00011154.91
Abbott2⅔10011292.25

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 3-3. HBP – Scherzer (Thomas), Irvin (Alonso), Muckenhirn (Garrett). WP – Scherzer, Abbott. PB – Adams (2).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian Walsh.

T – 2:58. A – 21,507 (41,376).

St. Louis 9, Boston 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf-cf633000.302
Goldschmidt 1b502102.313
Edman 2b000000.238
Gorman 2b-3b311120.270
Arenado 3b512402.256
Yepez rf000000.250
Contreras dh400011.257
Donovan lf-rf-1b400011.261
DeJong ss511101.309
Carlson cf101000.230
Burleson lf412000.226
Knizner c522201.213
Totals42914948
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf311010.299
Yoshida lf400000.298
Turner dh400001.265
Devers 3b402101.255
Duran cf300010.345
Casas 1b301011.192
Valdez 2b300012.292
McGuire c400001.292
Reyes ss301011.500
Totals3115157
St. Louis1102020309140
Boston100000000151

E – Casas (2). LOB – St. Louis 10, Boston 8. 2B – Nootbaar 2 (5), Goldschmidt (15), Gorman (7), Verdugo (13). HR – DeJong (4), off Kluber; Knizner (2), off Kluber; Arenado (6), off Brasier. RBIs – Goldschmidt (21), DeJong (7), Knizner 2 (6), Arenado 4 (26), Gorman (28), Devers (37). SB – Arenado (2).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Knizner, Contreras, Arenado, DeJong 2); Boston 3 (Yoshida 3). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 13; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Yoshida, Verdugo.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 2-16⅔41120984.91
Cabrera1⅔10022253.45
Hicks1⅔00013216.19
Stratton1⅔00002132.82
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 2-55⅔744351056.41
Bernardino22211193.27
Brasier2⅓43302427.29
Bleier1⅔10000115.19

Inherited runners-scored – Brasier 3-2. WP – Brasier.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 3:01. A – 27,732 (37,755).

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tatis Jr. rf201020.283
Machado 3b300010.232
Soto lf400002.255
Bogaerts ss401002.265
Cronenworth 1b400001.216
Cruz dh400002.258
Kim 2b300002.221
Grisham cf301000.206
Sullivan c300001.167
Totals30030310
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf311210.252
Freeman 1b411000.302
J.Martinez dh400000.242
Muncy 3b210010.200
Vargas 2b201210.218
Taylor lf300001.196
Outman cf300003.267
Rojas ss211010.190
Barnes c300000.088
Totals2644444
San Diego000000000030
Los Angeles00200200x440

LOB – San Diego 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Tatis Jr. (5), Grisham (11), Bogaerts (7), Rojas (2), Vargas (9). HR – Betts (9), off Weathers. RBIs – Betts 2 (24), Vargas 2 (21). SB – Tatis Jr. 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Cruz, Bogaerts, Soto, Machado); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP – San Diego 0 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Cronenworth. GIDP – Barnes, J.Martinez.

DP – San Diego 2 (Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weathers, L, 1-2534443883.42
Honeywell Jr.110001233.97
Cosgrove0000040.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 1-15⅔20016851.42
Almonte, H, 31⅔00011136.06
González100011270.00
Graterol0000032.81
Bruihl1⅔10002161.17

Inherited runners-scored – Honeywell Jr. 2-2, Graterol 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:14. A – 46,201 (56,000).

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott 2b502001.284
Turner ss402001.262
Harper dh300002.333
a-Clemens ph-dh100001.184
Castellanos rf400001.316
Schwarber lf400002.178
Realmuto c402001.291
Bohm 1b301010.270
Marsh cf200021.295
Sosa 3b400001.269
Totals34070311
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh422000.282
Profar lf310010.230
Bryant rf402101.301
Cron 1b200100.228
Moustakas 1b200000.232
Díaz c301000.328
McMahon 3b300000.218
Tovar ss300002.220
Castro 2b300002.222
Doyle cf311100.205
Totals3046315
Philadelphia000000000072
Colorado20002000x461

a-struck out for Harper in the 8th.

E – Turner (5), Sosa (5), McMahon (3). LOB – Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3. 2B – Realmuto (11), Blackmon (9). HR – Doyle (2), off Nola. RBIs – Cron (20), Doyle (6), Bryant (14). SB – Stott (5), Doyle (6). CS – McMahon (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos, Sosa, Stott 2, Schwarber, Realmuto); Colorado 1 (Blackmon). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 14; Colorado 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Harper, Sosa. GIDP – Sosa.

DP – Colorado 1 (Tovar, Castro, Moustakas).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 3-37⅔644141024.53
Vasquez1⅔00001131.59
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 4-46⅔40018883.16
Bird1⅔00020203.00
Lawrence2⅔30003311.99

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:33. A – 30,325 (50,144).

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. dh512302.233
Pasquantino 1b400010.269
Perez c422102.301
Melendez rf302010.221
Garcia ss400000.214
Pratto lf301011.350
Dozier 3b321201.197
Massey 2b310012.218
Eaton cf400001.048
Totals3368649
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf422201.262
Winker dh210011.218
a-Brosseau ph-dh111100.236
Adames ss400002.219
Tellez 1b411002.244
Miller 3b411100.314
Caratini c400002.273
Turang 2b311301.243
T.Taylor rf210011.200
Wiemer cf210011.203
Totals30967311
Kansas City121000002682
Milwaukee10700010x961

a-homered for Winker in the 7th.

E – Eaton (1), Garcia (1), Adames (6). LOB – Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 0. 2B – Witt Jr. (7), Miller (6). HR – Perez (9), off Rea; Dozier (2), off Lauer; Witt Jr. (7), off Lauer; Yelich (7), off Lyles; Turang (3), off Cuas; Brosseau (4), off Garrett. RBIs – Perez (23), Witt Jr. 3 (18), Dozier 2 (9), Yelich 2 (23), Miller (7), Turang 3 (12), Brosseau (8). CS – Melendez (1). SF – Dozier.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Massey 2); Milwaukee 0. RISP – Kansas City 1 for 5; Milwaukee 3 for 4.

Runners moved up – Eaton, Garcia.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-72⅓47732607.14
Cuas111102295.00
Staumont1⅔00002143.00
Hernández1⅔00002164.50
Garrett1⅔11101223.57
Barlow1⅔00002124.11
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea364423815.52
Lauer, W, 4-45⅓22226874.54

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:44. A – 33,188 (41,700).

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf411101.381
Swanson ss401000.275
Happ lf400002.303
Suzuki rf411100.267
Wisdom 3b400002.240
Mancini dh310012.256
Mervis 1b402001.219
Gomes c300001.312
Madrigal 2b301100.253
Totals3336319
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gallo lf511200.209
Taylor cf111200.242
Kirilloff 1b622002.409
Correa ss512201.207
Castro ss000000.196
Buxton dh522002.222
Polanco 2b211030.264
Larnach rf422410.234
Farmer 3b523201.286
Gordon cf-lf522201.170
Vázquez c422211.225
Totals4216181658
Chicago000100200360
Minnesota10700017x16180

LOB – Chicago 4, Minnesota 7. 2B – Swanson (11), Correa (9), Farmer (2), Gordon 2 (5), Kirilloff (2), Polanco (6), Larnach (4). HR – Morel (3), off Varland; Suzuki (2), off Varland; Larnach (4), off Stroman; Gallo (9), off Rucker; Taylor (5), off Mastrobuoni. RBIs – Morel (6), Suzuki (12), Madrigal (7), Correa 2 (23), Larnach 4 (23), Gordon 2 (7), Vázquez 2 (9), Gallo 2 (21), Farmer 2 (8), Taylor 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Morel, Happ); Minnesota 4 (Farmer 2, Gallo 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; Minnesota 7 for 14.

Runners moved up – Polanco, Correa.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 2-4276623643.24
Rucker1⅓22211243.38
Thompson2⅔00002272.95
Merryweather21121336.14
Hughes0000053.86
Fulmer33301156.75
Mastrobuoni4440017108.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Varland, W, 1-06⅓43317974.30
Pagán20001233.86
J.López1⅔0000191.50
Alcala1⅔00000136.46

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 1-1, Hughes 3-0, Mastrobuoni 1-1, Pagán 1-1. WP – Fulmer, Varland.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:45. A – 33,419 (38,544).

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón ss-2b411001.291
Bregman 3b411000.204
Alvarez lf412201.288
Tucker rf302100.271
J.Abreu 1b401002.214
Diaz dh411100.217
McCormick cf400001.229
Hensley 2b400002.137
Peña ss000000.255
Maldonado c301001.191
Totals3449408
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss501001.260
Benintendi lf201021.267
Vaughn 1b400001.236
Moncada 3b300002.300
Robert Jr. cf422102.275
Sheets rf401000.253
Marisnick rf000000---
Burger dh412202.239
Alberto 2b400002.237
Zavala c300002.159
a-Haseley ph100000.258
Totals34373213
Houston300100000490
Chicago000102000371

a-grounded out for Zavala in the 9th.

E – Anderson (2). LOB – Houston 4, Chicago 7. 2B – Alvarez (8), Tucker (6), Benintendi (10), Robert Jr. (11). HR – Diaz (1), off Giolito; Robert Jr. (11), off Brown; Burger (8), off Brown. RBIs – Alvarez 2 (37), Tucker (26), Diaz (4), Robert Jr. (27), Burger 2 (16). SF – Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (J.Abreu 2); Chicago 1 (Vaughn). RISP – Houston 1 for 3; Chicago 1 for 3.

GIDP – Diaz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Anderson, Alberto, Vaughn).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, W, 4-1573318983.43
Martinez, H, 10000024.70
Neris, H, 61⅔00012131.56
B.Abreu, H, 71⅔00002161.33
Pressly, S, 7-71⅔00001183.63
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 2-36⅔74406883.86
Santos1⅔10001152.45
Bummer10000109.45
López1⅓00001217.64

Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0. HBP – B.Abreu (Moncada).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:33. A – 18,347 (40,241).

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf422110.346
Olson 1b400012.227
Albies 2b511202.259
Riley 3b402012.247
d'Arnaud c501001.302
Ozuna dh511001.170
Pillar lf411111.269
Harris II cf401103.217
Arcia ss401000.313
Totals395105412
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf512101.225
Bichette ss300021.320
Guerrero Jr. 1b512201.315
Varsho cf401010.228
Chapman 3b410012.317
Merrifield lf511000.281
Belt dh503101.244
1-Lukes pr000000.000
Jansen c512200.182
Espinal 2b412000.175
Totals40613646
Atlanta1121000005103
Toronto0301000026132

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Belt in the 9th.

E – Albies (2), Olson (2), Pillar (1), Chapman 2 (4). LOB – Atlanta 11, Toronto 12. 2B – Ozuna (2), Varsho (8). HR – Acuña Jr. (8), off Kikuchi; Albies (10), off Kikuchi; Pillar (4), off Kikuchi; Springer (5), off Tonkin. RBIs – Acuña Jr. (23), Harris II (5), Albies 2 (29), Pillar (11), Belt (9), Guerrero Jr. 2 (24), Springer (15), Jansen 2 (18). SB – Merrifield (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Albies, Harris II 2); Toronto 7 (Chapman 4, Varsho, Jansen, Espinal). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 8; Toronto 5 for 17.

Runners moved up – Pillar, Springer, Merrifield. GIDP – Springer.

DP – Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
McHugh163022493.00
Tonkin3⅓31102502.01
Chavez, H, 91⅔10012232.16
Yates, H, 21⅔00000193.07
Anderson, H, 61⅔0000073.12
Iglesias, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2322101710.80
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi4⅔95407853.89
Bass1⅔00011196.00
Jackson1⅔00010160.00
Richards2⅔10013444.50
Pearson, W, 1-01⅔00011131.35

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 3-0, Bass 1-0. WP – Kikuchi, Bass.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 3:04. A – 40,895 (49,282).

Detroit 5, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss512000.250
France 1b511000.273
Rodríguez cf411112.215
Suárez 3b401010.219
Murphy c300001.234
a-Raleigh ph-c201001.212
Hernández rf401102.229
Caballero 2b101020.295
b-Wong ph-2b100000.184
Pollock dh301000.139
d-Kelenic ph-dh100001.287
Haggerty lf401002.121
Totals37310249
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b211010.273
c-Schoop ph-2b211000.213
Greene cf513001.279
Báez ss501200.254
Torkelson 1b300011.231
Maton dh300102.153
Ibáñez 3b311111.295
1-Short pr-3b000000.294
Baddoo lf401100.241
Vierling rf400000.220
Rogers c211020.192
Totals3359555
Seattle0030000003101
Detroit10100120x590

a-doubled for Murphy in the 7th. b-flied out for Caballero in the 7th. c-singled for McKinstry in the 7th. d-struck out for Pollock in the 8th.

1-ran for Ibáñez in the 7th.

E – Murphy (2). LOB – Seattle 12, Detroit 10. 2B – Raleigh (6), Rogers (4), Ibáñez (5), Baddoo (6). RBIs – Rodríguez (20), Hernández (20), Báez 2 (18), Baddoo (4), Maton (16), Ibáñez (5). SB – Hernández (2). SF – Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 7 (Hernández, Wong, Haggerty, Pollock 2, Rodríguez 2); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Báez 2, Baddoo 2, Vierling, Maton). RISP – Seattle 1 for 12; Detroit 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – France, Crawford, Báez 2.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert563314943.91
Gott, BS, 0-11000071.80
Speier, L, 1-112211111.84
Brash00020155.00
Then1⅓10010210.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz263313596.38
Cisnero1⅓10001153.14
Englert2⅔20010384.18
Foley, W, 1-11⅔10001111.56
Shreve, H, 31⅔00002144.96
Lange, S, 7-81⅔00022241.06

Inherited runners-scored – Gott 1-1, Brash 2-2, Then 3-0, Cisnero 2-0. HBP – Brash (Maton). WP – Gilbert(3). PB – Rogers (1).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:50. A – 20,160 (41,083).

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b310011.295
Senzel 3b-cf402001.271
Steer 1b-3b200021.241
Stephenson dh400103.257
Fairchild cf200002.222
a-Fraley ph-rf100010.267
Ramos lf300000.232
Myers rf-1b401002.202
Newman ss302010.237
Maile c400001.258
Totals30151511
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti ss502000.271
Cooper 1b412101.281
Arraez 2b402000.382
Soler dh300011.239
De La Cruz lf413101.280
Segura 3b301111.190
Burdick rf400003.200
Fortes c400000.189
Hampson cf411002.262
Totals35311329
Cincinnati000001000151
Miami00000120x3110

a-intentionally walked for Fairchild in the 6th.

E – Newman (2), Fortes (4). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Miami 10. 2B – Newman (2), Myers (3), De La Cruz 2 (8), Hampson (8), Cooper (3). RBIs – Stephenson (15), Segura (4), Cooper (14), De La Cruz (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Fraley, Maile); Miami 6 (Fortes, Hampson 2, Burdick 2, De La Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 9; Miami 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – India, Stephenson, Berti. GIDP – Ramos, Maile.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Cooper; Arraez, Berti, Cooper).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver5⅓711161066.26
Herget, L, 1-11⅔11101182.31
Busenitz311111913.50
Bracho1⅔00001140.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett5⅔31118825.40
Hoeing1⅔00020134.40
Scott, W, 3-11⅔10001174.91
Brazoban, H, 610011151.93
Okert, H, 20000052.61
Floro, S, 2-41⅔00011142.95

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 1-0, Busenitz 1-1, Hoeing 2-1, Okert 2-0. IBB – off Hoeing (Fraley), off Busenitz (Soler). HBP – Garrett (Ramos).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:52. A – 11,216 (37,446).

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b111000.321
Paredes 1b121110.280
Franco ss511000.301
B.Lowe 2b311211.189
Arozarena lf400101.320
J.Lowe rf410012.306
Walls 3b413401.281
Raley dh300012.269
Bethancourt c401002.227
Siri cf411001.219
Totals33898410
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers lf311001.292
a-Torres ph-2b201000.250
Judge rf501102.261
Rizzo 1b311212.312
LeMahieu 3b402002.276
Bader cf411000.333
Calhoun dh400001.226
Volpe ss412202.218
Trevino c410001.202
Cabrera 2b-lf423200.220
Totals377127111
Tampa Bay102050000890
New York0040001207122

a-singled for Bauers in the 7th.

E – Cabrera (2), LeMahieu (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 6, New York 4. 2B – Díaz (8), Siri (4). 3B – Walls (2). HR – Walls (7), off Abreu; Cabrera (3), off Eflin; Rizzo (9), off Eflin; Volpe (6), off Kelley. RBIs – B.Lowe 2 (22), Paredes (23), Arozarena (35), Walls 4 (18), Cabrera 2 (15), Rizzo 2 (22), Judge (21), Volpe 2 (17). SB – Bader (1), Walls (7). CS – LeMahieu (2), J.Lowe (2). SF – B.Lowe, Arozarena.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Raley 2, Bethancourt); New York 2 (Rizzo, Calhoun). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 11; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Franco 2, B.Lowe. GIDP – Franco, Bauers.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bethancourt, Franco, Bethancourt; Franco, Paredes); New York 2 (Cabrera, Volpe, Rizzo; Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 5-16⅔744191013.38
Poche11101111.84
Kelly20001134.98
Kelley, H, 11⅔22200169.00
Adam, S, 5-71⅔0000051.59
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 1-4467735866.30
Abreu2⅓21113414.95
Weber1⅔1000069.00
Marinaccio1⅔00002133.50

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-1, Abreu 3-3. HBP – Abreu (Paredes), Weber (Paredes). WP – Schmidt.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:51. A – 42,116 (47,309).

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh511002.246
Reynolds lf411002.293
Santana 1b500101.239
Suwinski cf-rf211021.235
Hayes 3b411102.235
Marcano ss301000.255
a-Castro ph-2b100000.250
Bae 2b-cf401201.243
Palacios rf300000.000
b-Joe ph100000.261
Owings ss000000.111
Hedges c201021.150
Totals34474410
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf402001.267
Santander dh301000.255
Henderson 3b401003.178
Mountcastle 1b400004.250
Frazier 2b401001.226
Hays lf401000.302
Stowers rf400004.067
McCann c401002.204
J.Ortiz ss300002.182
c-Rutschman ph100000.287
Totals35070017
Pittsburgh103000000471
Baltimore000000000071

a-reached on error for Marcano in the 8th. b-grounded out for Palacios in the 8th. c-popped out for J.Ortiz in the 9th.

E – Hayes (2), Henderson (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 9. 2B – Henderson (4). RBIs – Santana (21), Hayes (10), Bae 2 (11). SB – Santander (1), Reynolds (6). CS – Bae (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Bae, Santana, Marcano); Baltimore 5 (Henderson, Mountcastle 3, Rutschman). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Santana 2, Hayes, Marcano. GIDP – Joe.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Mountcastle).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 5-17⅔400013932.38
Holderman1⅔20002182.81
Bednar1⅔10002160.56
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 4-35⅔74435954.67
Baumann2⅔00013383.43
Pérez1⅔00000114.30
Voth1⅔00002124.95

HBP – Keller (Santander), Voth (Reynolds). WP – Gibson.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:37. A – 36,403 (45,971).

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak cf411002.500
Ohtani dh401102.287
Renfroe rf400001.253
Ward lf412100.240
Drury 1b-2b300001.226
Thaiss c-1b300001.291
Urshela 3b300100.283
Rengifo 2b200001.213
a-Trout ph100000.277
Okey c000000.000
Neto ss311000.250
Totals3135308
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf301001.274
Rosario ss400000.262
Ramírez 3b311010.285
Naylor dh422300.214
Bell 1b401001.223
1-Arias pr-1b000000.182
Giménez 2b301001.234
Zunino c300002.173
Brennan rf300000.193
Straw cf311000.228
Totals3047315
Los Angeles000000012351
Cleveland01000003x470

a-flied out for Rengifo in the 8th.

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E – Neto 2 (2). LOB – Los Angeles 2, Cleveland 5. 2B – Neto (6), Ramírez (12). HR – Naylor (6), off Estévez. RBIs – Urshela (14), Ohtani (26), Ward (16), Naylor 3 (26). SB – Ohtani (6). S – Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 0; Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Bell). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Rosario, Naylor.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Zunino).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-2753215983.22
Estévez2110081.42
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bibee721107983.22
Karinchak, W, 1-40000054.82
Clase, S, 14-181⅔32201252.95

Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 2-2, Karinchak 1-0. IBB – off Sandoval (Ramírez). HBP – Sandoval (Giménez), Bibee (Drury).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:13. A – 23,175 (34,788).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.