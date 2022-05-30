Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 29, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .278 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .298 Flores 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .260 Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .265 Fairchild cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .240 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226 Estrada 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .278 González rf-lf 4 0 1 2 0 3 .326 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160 a-Ruf ph 2 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Casali c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Totals 33 6 6 6 5 13

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .203 Naquin rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .259 Stephenson dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .165 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Farmer ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .261 Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .214 Almora Jr. lf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .326 Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179 b-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Totals 32 4 8 4 4 9

San Francisco 000 000 060 6 6 1 Cincinnati 010 001 002 4 8 0

a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 9th.

E – Yastrzemski (1). LOB – San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR – Longoria (4), off Warren; Almora Jr. (1), off Doval. RBIs – Pederson (27), Longoria 3 (10), González 2 (17), Almora Jr. 3 (8), Votto (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Pederson, González); Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Votto). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Yastrzemski, Stephenson. LIDP – Garcia. GIDP – Garcia, Stephenson.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 6⅔ 4 2 2 3 8 87 5.73 Brebbia, W, 3-0 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.49 Rogers 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 15 6.63 Doval 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.44

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 6 1 0 0 3 8 104 5.53 Strickland, H, 1 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.50 Hoffman, H, 1 1 2 2 1 1 20 2.22 Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6 ⅔ 3 4 4 1 0 17 7.27 Kuhnel 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.96

Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 1-0, Warren 2-2, Kuhnel 2-2. HBP – Mahle (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:10. A – 20,439 (42,319).