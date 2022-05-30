Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 29, 2022

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella dh411011.278
Yastrzemski cf-rf400011.298
Flores 1b410013.260
Pederson lf311111.265
Fairchild cf000000.000
Longoria 3b411302.240
Crawford ss310010.226
Estrada 2b312000.278
González rf-lf401203.326
Bart c200000.160
a-Ruf ph200002.221
Casali c000000.263
Totals33666513
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Senzel cf300013.203
Naquin rf311011.259
Stephenson dh401001.306
Votto 1b401101.165
Drury 2b401002.239
Farmer ss422000.261
Moustakas 3b200021.214
Almora Jr. lf412300.326
Garcia c300000.179
b-Lopez ph100000.268
Totals3248449
San Francisco000000060661
Cincinnati010001002480

a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 9th.

E – Yastrzemski (1). LOB – San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR – Longoria (4), off Warren; Almora Jr. (1), off Doval. RBIs – Pederson (27), Longoria 3 (10), González 2 (17), Almora Jr. 3 (8), Votto (10).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Pederson, González); Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Votto). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Yastrzemski, Stephenson. LIDP – Garcia. GIDP – Garcia, Stephenson.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb6⅔42238875.73
Brebbia, W, 3-01⅔1000092.49
Rogers1⅔10010156.63
Doval1⅔22201163.44
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle6100381045.53
Strickland, H, 10000135.50
Hoffman, H, 112211202.22
Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 3-634410177.27
Kuhnel1⅓10003190.96

Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 1-0, Warren 2-2, Kuhnel 2-2. HBP – Mahle (Estrada).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:10. A – 20,439 (42,319).

Oakland 6, Texas 5
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b411110.196
Seager ss411110.237
García rf-cf500001.220
Calhoun dh-rf400000.266
Heim c400001.267
Lowe 1b411000.266
Ibáñez 3b312010.214
Miller lf212200.228
Culberson lf100001.234
White cf300001.171
c-Huff ph100000.395
Martin p000000---
Totals3557434
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b512000.237
Laureano rf512011.215
Lowrie dh612102.236
Brown 1b-lf301011.209
b-Pinder ph-lf101100.264
Murphy c311121.207
Barrera lf200010.286
a-Neuse ph-1b201000.239
Andrus ss512101.238
Smith 3b500001.198
Pache cf412010.172
Totals41614467
Texas101020001575
Oakland0000300216142

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Barrera in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 8th. c-grounded out for White in the 9th.

E – Semien 2 (5), Seager (6), Ibáñez (4), Culberson (6), Acevedo (1), Neuse (9). LOB – Texas 7, Oakland 16. 2B – Ibáñez (4), Murphy (14), Andrus (9). HR – Seager (10), off Kaprielian; Miller (7), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Seager (23), Miller 2 (23), Semien (17), Murphy (22), Andrus (9), Pinder (15), Lowrie (14). SB – Semien (6). S – Culberson.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Culberson, García 3); Oakland 9 (Kemp, Smith 2, Barrera 3, Pache, Laureano 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 10; Oakland 3 for 20.

Runners moved up – Seager 2, Semien, Laureano. GIDP – Lowrie, Laureano.

DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning4⅓73235914.31
Santana10000101.84
Burke, H, 3110022371.09
Bush, H, 50000023.78
King, BS, 0-11⅔32110222.84
Martin, L, 0-421100154.67
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian4⅓64402645.93
Selman100001140.00
Acevedo1⅔00020153.04
Moll10000181.12
Trivino0000157.71
Jiménez, W, 2-21⅔01110162.25

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 2-2, Bush 2-0, Selman 2-0, Trivino 2-0. IBB – off Acevedo (Seager), off King (Murphy). HBP – Dunning (Kemp). WP – Dunning(2), Jiménez.

Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Jose Navas; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:38. A – 8,342 (46,847).

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b401001.250
Judge dh412101.309
Rizzo 1b400001.213
Torres 2b413101.243
Andújar lf402000.286
Hicks cf400001.200
Kiner-Falefa ss401000.258
Higashioka c200002.164
a-Carpenter ph100001.111
Trevino c100000.236
Gallo rf400001.167
Totals3629209
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiermaier cf400002.232
Díaz 1b400002.256
Franco ss310010.259
Choi dh321111.260
Margot lf300001.339
Walls 3b-2b211110.152
Phillips rf200001.211
b-Ramírez ph000110.284
Paredes 3b000000.195
Zunino c200102.152
Bruján 2b-rf300000.122
Totals2642449
New York010000010290
Tampa Bay01001020x421

a-struck out for Higashioka in the 7th. b-walked for Phillips in the 7th.

E – Díaz (1). LOB – New York 7, Tampa Bay 3. HR – Torres (9), off McClanahan; Judge (18), off Poche; Choi (4), off Severino; Walls (2), off Severino. RBIs – Torres (23), Judge (37), Choi (20), Walls (4), Ramírez (13), Zunino (14). SB – Torres (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Hicks, Gallo, Andújar); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier 2). RISP – New York 0 for 9; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Díaz).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, L, 3-16⅓244281033.38
Marinaccio00021166.14
Schmidt1⅔00000120.64
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 5-26⅔71107922.01
Adam, H, 51⅔00002130.87
Poche, H, 81⅔21100231.69
Feyereisen, S, 1-21⅔0000050.00

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 2-2. HBP – Marinaccio (Zunino). WP – Poche.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:35. A – 25,025 (25,000).

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf400000.236
Rosario ss400001.232
Ramírez 3b300011.292
Naylor 1b401001.296
Gonzalez rf401002.417
Giménez 2b411002.286
Palacios dh201001.302
b-Miller ph-dh202000.280
Maile c301101.333
Kwan lf300000.242
Totals3317119
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman dh100000.199
a-Candelario ph-dh311101.191
Schoop 2b400000.173
H.Castro 3b311100.325
Báez ss300000.194
Torkelson 1b200010.176
W.Castro lf300002.274
Cameron rf300002.172
Haase c301002.176
Hill cf301001.231
Totals2824218
Cleveland000000100171
Detroit00010100x240

a-struck out for Grossman in the 3rd. b-singled for Palacios in the 7th.

E – Ramírez (3). LOB – Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. HR – H.Castro (4), off McKenzie; Candelario (5), off McKenzie. RBIs – Maile (4), H.Castro (9), Candelario (15). SB – Ramírez (6). CS – Torkelson (1). SF – Maile.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Palacios, Straw, Naylor); Detroit 1 (Schoop). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 5; Detroit 0 for 1.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Maile, Rosario, Maile).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, L, 3-4742218902.65
Shaw0000015.14
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez4⅔20004536.17
Peralta1⅔20001270.89
Lange, W, 2-11⅓00002151.45
Chafin, H, 62110093.38
Fulmer, H, 61⅔00011203.06
Soto, S, 8-91⅔10001222.30

Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 2-0. WP – Rodriguez.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:37. A – 19,990 (41,083).

Atlanta 6, Miami 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti lf500002.250
Chisholm Jr. 2b500002.279
Soler dh322311.214
Cooper 1b300010.271
Rojas ss301010.223
De La Cruz rf400003.242
Sánchez cf401001.215
Astudillo 3b301000.333
a-Wendle ph100000.279
Fortes c2120001.000
b-Aguilar ph000010.261
Totals3337349
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400001.288
Swanson ss411000.269
Ozuna lf422201.228
Duvall lf000000.188
Riley 3b422200.250
Olson 1b402100.249
d'Arnaud c400002.244
Albies 2b412001.247
Contreras dh402100.281
Harris II cf300001.167
Totals35611606
Miami100000200370
Atlanta21102000x6110

a-flied out for Astudillo in the 9th. b-walked for Fortes in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 8, Atlanta 5. 2B – Olson 2 (20), Albies 2 (11), Contreras (3), Riley (11). HR – Soler (10), off Fried; Soler (11), off Stephens; Ozuna 2 (10), off Hernandez; Riley (11), off Hernandez. RBIs – Soler 3 (25), Ozuna 2 (22), Riley 2 (23), Contreras (13), Olson (17). SB – Swanson 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Astudillo, Cooper 2, Chisholm Jr.); Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Albies, Swanson, d'Arnaud). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Sánchez, Berti, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP – Astudillo.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernandez, L, 2-54⅔74403775.77
Nance1⅔32202263.12
Floro1⅔00000136.14
Head1⅔00001101.12
Bleier1⅔10000253.72
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 5-26⅔611351043.10
Stephens1⅔12200142.04
Minter, H, 111⅔00002161.29
Jansen, S, 12-141⅔00012193.48

HBP – Stephens (Fortes). WP – Nance.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:09. A – 39,669 (41,084).

Washington 6, Colorado 5
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh311221.241
Daza cf501001.353
Cron 1b500003.308
McMahon 3b411010.247
Iglesias ss411000.317
Grichuk rf401002.279
Rodgers 2b412100.250
Hilliard lf412101.182
Díaz c301111.212
Totals36510549
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b312120.287
Thomas lf421200.200
Soto rf312210.236
Cruz dh401002.238
Bell 1b300010.289
Franco 3b400000.251
Adams c400001.192
Escobar ss411001.221
Robles cf412000.257
Totals3369544
Colorado1000002205101
Washington22000200x690

E – Rodgers (5). LOB – Colorado 8, Washington 7. 2B – Hilliard (4), McMahon (10), Cruz (6), Soto (10). HR – Blackmon (7), off Gray; Soto (9), off Freeland; Thomas (3), off Freeland. RBIs – Blackmon 2 (22), Díaz (9), Rodgers (19), Hilliard (12), Soto 2 (16), Hernández (12), Thomas 2 (17). SB – Robles 2 (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Blackmon); Washington 4 (Cruz, Thomas, Adams 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 12; Washington 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Daza. GIDP – Cron.

DP – Washington 1 (Franco, Hernández, Bell).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 1-55755421074.96
Stephenson21101116.17
Smith1⅔00001130.00
Colomé1⅔0000073.52
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 5-45⅔31143935.08
Edwards Jr., H, 21⅔0000192.25
Machado1⅔32201193.75
Finnegan, H, 742201234.34
Rainey, S, 5-7100003182.35

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 1-1, Rainey 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:13. A – 25,225 (41,339).

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b400010.222
Urías ss501002.261
Yelich dh500002.234
McCutchen lf500002.232
Tellez 1b412101.247
Taylor rf412001.250
Narváez c333110.276
Cain cf423300.198
Peterson 3b412301.212
Totals38813829
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss401003.278
Gorman 2b300012.321
Goldschmidt 1b401001.352
Yepez lf401000.274
Donovan rf400001.288
Dickerson dh301001.182
Knizner c300002.247
Nootbaar cf300001.115
Sosa 3b300001.228
Totals31040112
Milwaukee0100320208130
St. Louis000000000040

LOB – Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 5. 2B – Narváez (7), Taylor (7), Yepez (4). 3B – Narváez (1). HR – Peterson (4), off Mikolas; Tellez (10), off Mikolas; Cain (1), off Wittgren. RBIs – Narváez (9), Peterson 3 (12), Tellez (34), Cain 3 (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Cain); St. Louis 2 (Donovan 2). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 1.

GIDP – Yelich, Donovan.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Urías, Tellez); St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 3-27⅔200111991.95
Milner1⅔10001122.89
Suter1⅔10000115.29
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 3-35966161152.67
McFarland120001257.23
Wittgren122212275.40

Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 1-0. WP – Burnes.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:48. A – 44,169 (45,494).

Boston 12, Baltimore 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411001.241
Mancini lf303110.298
Santander rf300010.219
Mountcastle 1b401000.250
Rutschman dh210021.167
Odor 2b300001.225
a-McKenna ph000000.250
Urías 3b400001.231
Chirinos c300002.141
b-Owings ph100000.120
Mateo ss402001.216
Totals3127147
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf511101.205
Devers 3b421111.345
Martinez dh402111.379
Bogaerts ss513200.328
Story 2b400012.222
Vázquez c312100.302
Plawecki c010020.167
Dalbec 1b522201.180
Arroyo rf311101.203
Bradley Jr. rf111000.227
Cordero lf422301.282
Totals3812151258
Baltimore000010001271
Boston03121005x12151

a-hit by pitch for Odor in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Chirinos in the 9th.

E – Odor (6), Bogaerts (5). LOB – Baltimore 7, Boston 7. 2B – Mancini (6), Mateo (9), Mullins (9), Vázquez 2 (7), Bogaerts 2 (12), Cordero (6). HR – Dalbec (3), off Zimmermann; Cordero (2), off Zimmermann; Devers (11), off Zimmermann; Arroyo (3), off Zimmermann; Hernández (4), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Mancini (17), Dalbec 2 (10), Cordero 3 (12), Devers (26), Arroyo (9), Hernández (23), Vázquez (20), Martinez (23), Bogaerts 2 (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle 3); Boston 3 (Dalbec 3). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 8; Boston 4 for 9.

GIDP – Urías, Mountcastle, Mullins, Vázquez.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 3 (Devers, Story, Dalbec; Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zimmermann, L, 2-34⅔86612824.53
Sedlock3⅔655137115.00
Diplán1⅔11133382.08
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 4-46⅔511351063.95
Houck2⅔20000144.04
Valdez1⅔01112195.84

Inherited runners-scored – Diplán 2-2. HBP – Valdez (McKenna). WP – Zimmermann, Valdez.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:27. A – 35,715 (37,755).

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield cf400002.217
Benintendi lf412101.327
Witt Jr. ss400002.240
Perez c400001.201
Melendez rf412101.243
Dozier 1b402100.281
Santana dh300010.155
Rivera 3b400001.229
Lopez 2b311000.215
Totals3437318
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh311010.205
Correa ss500002.279
Arraez 1b422000.363
Polanco 2b301010.233
Urshela 3b411301.259
Garlick rf401100.279
Lewis cf100000.300
Gordon cf322100.271
Larnach lf413201.310
Jeffers c300011.198
Totals34711735
Kansas City000000210370
Minnesota00320110x7110

LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 7. 2B – Melendez (3), Dozier (9), Gordon (4), Larnach (10), Garlick (1). HR – Urshela (4), off Greinke; Gordon (1), off Greinke; Larnach (3), off Greinke. RBIs – Melendez (9), Dozier (17), Benintendi (19), Urshela 3 (20), Gordon (6), Larnach 2 (13), Garlick (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Rivera 2); Minnesota 3 (Correa, Urshela, Gordon). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 6; Minnesota 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Santana.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 0-44⅔65522775.05
Bolaños2⅔21100323.00
Clarke1⅔31101256.61
Peacock1⅔00012150.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 3-16⅔21104802.41
Jax1⅔21112203.68
Thielbar1⅔21102225.89
Pagán1⅔10000122.12

Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-1. HBP – Bolaños (Buxton). WP – Bolaños, Jax.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:05. A – 27,195 (38,544).

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4 (12)
Chicago (N)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf601102.293
Contreras dh501002.256
Happ lf510002.259
Schwindel 1b401001.235
1-Frazier pr000000.143
Rivas 1b000100.215
Wisdom 3b301021.220
Ortega rf411011.225
Hoerner ss410010.284
Higgins c310011.214
Simmons 2b400000.206
Totals38452510
Chicago (A)ABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss201000.356
Mendick ss422000.259
Vaughn lf-rf500102.267
Burger 3b501110.250
Abreu 1b501100.236
Grandal dh-c501001.169
Sheets rf402000.210
2-Pollock pr-lf120000.216
Engel cf402110.250
McGuire c300001.194
a-Moncada ph100000.133
López p000000---
Bummer p000000---
b-García ph100000.190
Foster p000000---
Harrison 2b410010.167
Totals44510434
Chicago (N)000000100210451
Chicago (A)0000000012115102

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th. b-grounded out for Bummer in the 11th.

1-ran for Schwindel in the 9th. 2-ran for Sheets in the 9th.

E – Hoerner (2), Burger (3), López (1). LOB – Chicago (N) 9, Chicago (A) 12. 2B – Schwindel (8), Sheets (4). RBIs – Morel (5), Rivas (13), Vaughn (20), Abreu (20), Engel (6), Burger (13). SB – Anderson (8), Engel (6), Ortega (4), Morel (4), Happ (3). SF – Rivas, Vaughn. S – Higgins, Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago (N) 5 (Higgins, Hoerner, Morel, Simmons, Happ); Chicago (A) 6 (Harrison 3, McGuire, Abreu, Pollock). RISP – Chicago (N) 1 for 12; Chicago (A) 5 for 20.

Runners moved up – Sheets, Vaughn. GIDP – Ortega.

DP – Chicago (A) 2 (Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Mendick, Abreu).

Chicago (N)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman7⅔30022903.95
Givens, H, 31⅔10001172.95
Robertson, BS, 6-81⅔21101162.08
Effross, BS, 0-11⅔22110223.32
Gsellman, L, 0-2, BS, 1-21⅓22000175.02
Chicago (A)IPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease7⅔210451083.69
Graveman1⅔00001102.78
Hendriks1⅔10002153.32
López1⅔12002183.05
Bummer1⅔1100083.95
Foster, W, 1-01⅔00010182.45

IBB – off Cease (Hoerner). WP – Stroman, Robertson, Hendriks.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brian Knight; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:54. A – 38,080 (40,615).

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400000.294
Freeman 1b401101.306
T.Turner ss401101.297
W.Smith dh311110.246
Ríos 3b400001.263
Alberto 3b000000.229
Taylor cf300001.248
Pillar lf300001.000
Lux 2b311000.273
Barnes c210010.226
Totals3034325
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hummel lf400013.178
Rojas 3b401002.295
Marte dh401001.250
Walker 1b301010.195
McCarthy rf400002.214
Perdomo ss401001.214
Thomas cf311000.273
Hager 2b200002.133
a-Varsho ph100000.264
Herrera c302000.204
b-Peralta ph101100.232
Totals33181211
Los Angeles012000000341
Arizona000000001180

a-flied out for Hager in the 9th. b-tripled for Herrera in the 9th.

E – T.Turner (4), Rojas (1). LOB – Los Angeles 2, Arizona 9. 2B – Marte (16). 3B – Peralta (1). HR – W.Smith (5), off Davies. RBIs – W.Smith (23), Freeman (29), T.Turner (39), Peralta (21). S – Hager.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (W.Smith); Arizona 3 (Hummel, Walker, Rojas). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Betts, T.Turner, Herrera. GIDP – Marte, Perdomo.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Freeman; Freeman, T.Turner, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 6-06⅔50016792.90
Price, H, 21⅔10002193.00
Phillips, H, 41⅔10011182.84
Kimbrel, S, 10-101⅔11102154.50
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 2-35⅓43325924.84
C.Smith100000116.41
Wendelken1⅔00000134.96
Poppen1⅔0000072.77

Inherited runners-scored – C.Smith 2-0. HBP – Kimbrel (Thomas). WP – Davies.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:47. A – 30,482 (48,686).

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2 (10)
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Castro ss500002.170
Hayes 3b311101.284
Reynolds dh400002.213
VanMeter 1b301111.211
Castillo 2b400002.236
Perez c000000.100
Suwinski cf200020.180
Mitchell rf400002.238
Heineman c401000.059
1-Park pr-2b000000.214
Marcano lf312001.400
Totals32252311
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf412201.222
Kim 3b401001.223
Hosmer 1b300010.321
Voit dh401000.211
Cronenworth ss-2b400000.207
Canó 2b300002.159
Alcántara ss100001.172
Alfaro c422001.257
Grisham cf311211.164
Azocar rf301000.235
Totals3348427
Pittsburgh0000000200250
San Diego0000200002480

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Heineman in the 10th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 5. 2B – Hayes (12). HR – Profar (6), off Contreras; Grisham (2), off Stratton. RBIs – Hayes (16), VanMeter (8), Profar 2 (22), Grisham 2 (16). S – Marcano.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Heineman, Castro); San Diego 2 (Azocar 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 7; San Diego 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Mitchell, Castro, Reynolds, Grisham. LIDP – Hosmer. GIDP – Castro, Kim.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Castillo, VanMeter; VanMeter); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Canó, Hosmer).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras5⅔52213762.55
Underwood Jr.2⅔10013323.27
Crowe1⅔10000142.43
Stratton, L, 2-21⅔12101104.58
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore7⅔20039931.71
Crismatt, BS, 0-11⅔32201141.90
Hill1⅔0000067.00
García, W, 4-21⅔00001112.95

HBP – Gore (Hayes). WP – Contreras, Gore. PB – Alfaro (1).

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:50. A – 44,395 (40,209).

Houston 2, Seattle 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400000.279
Brantley lf301010.280
Bregman 3b300010.235
Alvarez dh402100.253
Gurriel 1b300010.222
Peña ss411100.290
Dubón cf401000.176
Siri rf400002.220
Maldonado c301001.123
1-Díaz pr010000.213
Castro c000000.114
Totals3226233
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Winker lf400001.212
France 1b301101.342
Rodríguez cf400002.270
Crawford ss301010.306
Suárez 3b301011.220
Frazier 2b301001.255
Ford dh300012.160
2-Haggerty pr000000.000
Torrens c411001.197
Trammell rf200002.231
Totals29151311
Houston010000010261
Seattle000001000150

1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th. 2-ran for Ford in the 9th.

E – Siri (1). LOB – Houston 6, Seattle 7. 2B – Maldonado (3). HR – Peña (8), off Gonzales. RBIs – Peña (23), Alvarez (26), France (35). SB – Brantley (1). S – Trammell, Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Gurriel 2, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Torrens 2, Rodríguez). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 1 for 6.

GIDP – Gurriel, Torrens.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia6⅔41116853.14
Montero, W, 2-01⅔0000290.46
Neris, H, 91⅔00002162.11
Pressly, S, 8-101⅔10021182.45
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 3-57⅓52212963.55
Sewald10020172.70
Castillo1⅔00001127.31

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-0, Sewald 1-1. IBB – off Sewald (Brantley). HBP – Neris (France).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:00. A – 28,986 (47,929).

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf612000.273
Espinal 2b600000.264
Bichette ss622102.253
Kirk c442110.289
Chapman 3b421011.200
Biggio 1b321011.118
b-Guerrero Jr. ph-1b000010.256
Gurriel Jr. lf302520.238
Tapia dh402312.241
Zimmer rf300002.118
a-Hernández ph-rf101110.170
Totals4011131188
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf422311.359
Ohtani dh322311.249
Trout cf500001.310
Walsh 1b511003.244
Rengifo 2b522000.293
Marsh lf501001.276
Stassi c514301.250
1-Lagares pr000000.222
Velazquez ss500002.202
Wade 3b220021.229
Totals3910129411
Toronto02400032011131
Los Angeles11420110010121

a-walked for Zimmer in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Biggio in the 8th.

1-ran for Stassi in the 9th.

E – Espinal (2), Velazquez (4). LOB – Toronto 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Springer (8), Kirk (7), Walsh (8), Marsh (5), Ward (7). 3B – Rengifo (1). HR – Bichette (7), off Tepera; Ohtani 2 (11), off Berríos; Ward (10), off Borucki; Stassi (4), off Cimber. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. 5 (18), Kirk (9), Tapia 3 (13), Hernández (9), Bichette (24), Ohtani 3 (32), Stassi 3 (11), Ward 3 (26). SB – Wade (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 7 (Zimmer 2, Bichette, Tapia 2, Espinal 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Velazquez). RISP – Toronto 7 for 17; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bichette. GIDP – Springer.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Wade, Rengifo, Walsh).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos2⅓66611565.62
Borucki1⅔22211289.95
Stripling121113404.60
Vasquez1⅓00001177.20
Cimber, W, 6-211102162.11
García, H, 101⅔00012213.32
Phelps, S, 1-21⅔10001122.41
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval3⅔56534722.70
Barria2⅓00011361.54
Ortega, H, 31⅔33311262.86
Tepera, BS, 1-41⅔21120244.35
Quijada, L, 0-121111149.00
Barraclough1⅔10001273.00

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 2-2, Vasquez 1-0, Ortega 1-0, Tepera 3-3. IBB – off Quijada (Guerrero Jr.). HBP – Vasquez (Ohtani). WP – Ortega, Barraclough.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 4:13. A – 36,568 (45,517).

