Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 29, 2022
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.260
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Fairchild cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.240
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.326
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|a-Ruf ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|5
|13
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.203
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Farmer ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.326
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|060
|6
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|010
|001
|002
|4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Bart in the 8th. b-flied out for Garcia in the 9th.
E – Yastrzemski (1). LOB – San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Estrada (12), La Stella (5), González (6), Votto (4). HR – Longoria (4), off Warren; Almora Jr. (1), off Doval. RBIs – Pederson (27), Longoria 3 (10), González 2 (17), Almora Jr. 3 (8), Votto (10).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Ruf, Pederson, González); Cincinnati 2 (Drury, Votto). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Yastrzemski, Stephenson. LIDP – Garcia. GIDP – Garcia, Stephenson.
DP – San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Flores; Estrada, Crawford, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|87
|5.73
|Brebbia, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.49
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.63
|Doval
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|3.44
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|104
|5.53
|Strickland, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.50
|Hoffman, H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|2.22
|Warren, L, 2-2, BS, 3-6
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|17
|7.27
|Kuhnel
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.96
Inherited runners-scored – Strickland 1-0, Warren 2-2, Kuhnel 2-2. HBP – Mahle (Estrada).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:10. A – 20,439 (42,319).
Oakland 6, Texas 5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|García rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Calhoun dh-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Miller lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Culberson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|c-Huff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.395
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|4
|3
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Lowrie dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Brown 1b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|b-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.207
|Barrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|a-Neuse ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Totals
|41
|6
|14
|4
|6
|7
|Texas
|101
|020
|001
|5
|7
|5
|Oakland
|000
|030
|021
|6
|14
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Barrera in the 7th. b-singled for Brown in the 8th. c-grounded out for White in the 9th.
E – Semien 2 (5), Seager (6), Ibáñez (4), Culberson (6), Acevedo (1), Neuse (9). LOB – Texas 7, Oakland 16. 2B – Ibáñez (4), Murphy (14), Andrus (9). HR – Seager (10), off Kaprielian; Miller (7), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Seager (23), Miller 2 (23), Semien (17), Murphy (22), Andrus (9), Pinder (15), Lowrie (14). SB – Semien (6). S – Culberson.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Culberson, García 3); Oakland 9 (Kemp, Smith 2, Barrera 3, Pache, Laureano 2). RISP – Texas 2 for 10; Oakland 3 for 20.
Runners moved up – Seager 2, Semien, Laureano. GIDP – Lowrie, Laureano.
DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|4⅓
|7
|3
|2
|3
|5
|91
|4.31
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.84
|Burke, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|1.09
|Bush, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.78
|King, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|22
|2.84
|Martin, L, 0-4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.67
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|4⅓
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|64
|5.93
|Selman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|3.04
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.12
|Trivino
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7.71
|Jiménez, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 2-2, Bush 2-0, Selman 2-0, Trivino 2-0. IBB – off Acevedo (Seager), off King (Murphy). HBP – Dunning (Kemp). WP – Dunning(2), Jiménez.
Umpires – Home, Tom Hallion; First, Jose Navas; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:38. A – 8,342 (46,847).
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.164
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|0
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Choi dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Margot lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Walls 3b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.152
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|b-Ramírez ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Paredes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.152
|Bruján 2b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Totals
|26
|4
|2
|4
|4
|9
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|2
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|20x
|4
|2
|1
a-struck out for Higashioka in the 7th. b-walked for Phillips in the 7th.
E – Díaz (1). LOB – New York 7, Tampa Bay 3. HR – Torres (9), off McClanahan; Judge (18), off Poche; Choi (4), off Severino; Walls (2), off Severino. RBIs – Torres (23), Judge (37), Choi (20), Walls (4), Ramírez (13), Zunino (14). SB – Torres (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Hicks, Gallo, Andújar); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier 2). RISP – New York 0 for 9; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
GIDP – Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Díaz).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, L, 3-1
|6⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|8
|103
|3.38
|Marinaccio
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|6.14
|Schmidt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.64
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|0
|7
|92
|2.01
|Adam, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.87
|Poche, H, 8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|1.69
|Feyereisen, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 2-2. HBP – Marinaccio (Zunino). WP – Poche.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:35. A – 25,025 (25,000).
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.417
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Palacios dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|b-Miller ph-dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|a-Candelario ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.191
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|W.Castro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|1
|Detroit
|000
|101
|00x
|2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Grossman in the 3rd. b-singled for Palacios in the 7th.
E – Ramírez (3). LOB – Cleveland 7, Detroit 3. HR – H.Castro (4), off McKenzie; Candelario (5), off McKenzie. RBIs – Maile (4), H.Castro (9), Candelario (15). SB – Ramírez (6). CS – Torkelson (1). SF – Maile.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Palacios, Straw, Naylor); Detroit 1 (Schoop). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 5; Detroit 0 for 1.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Maile, Rosario, Maile).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 3-4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|8
|90
|2.65
|Shaw
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.14
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|53
|6.17
|Peralta
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|0.89
|Lange, W, 2-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.45
|Chafin, H, 6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.38
|Fulmer, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.06
|Soto, S, 8-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored – Shaw 2-0. WP – Rodriguez.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:37. A – 19,990 (41,083).
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.214
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Astudillo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Fortes c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|0
|6
|Miami
|100
|000
|200
|3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|211
|020
|00x
|6
|11
|0
a-flied out for Astudillo in the 9th. b-walked for Fortes in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 8, Atlanta 5. 2B – Olson 2 (20), Albies 2 (11), Contreras (3), Riley (11). HR – Soler (10), off Fried; Soler (11), off Stephens; Ozuna 2 (10), off Hernandez; Riley (11), off Hernandez. RBIs – Soler 3 (25), Ozuna 2 (22), Riley 2 (23), Contreras (13), Olson (17). SB – Swanson 2 (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Astudillo, Cooper 2, Chisholm Jr.); Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Albies, Swanson, d'Arnaud). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Sánchez, Berti, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP – Astudillo.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 2-5
|4⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|77
|5.77
|Nance
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|3.12
|Floro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.14
|Head
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.12
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.72
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|104
|3.10
|Stephens
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2.04
|Minter, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.29
|Jansen, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.48
HBP – Stephens (Fortes). WP – Nance.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:09. A – 39,669 (41,084).
Washington 6, Colorado 5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.241
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|Thomas lf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|5
|4
|4
|Colorado
|100
|000
|220
|5
|10
|1
|Washington
|220
|002
|00x
|6
|9
|0
E – Rodgers (5). LOB – Colorado 8, Washington 7. 2B – Hilliard (4), McMahon (10), Cruz (6), Soto (10). HR – Blackmon (7), off Gray; Soto (9), off Freeland; Thomas (3), off Freeland. RBIs – Blackmon 2 (22), Díaz (9), Rodgers (19), Hilliard (12), Soto 2 (16), Hernández (12), Thomas 2 (17). SB – Robles 2 (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron 2, Blackmon); Washington 4 (Cruz, Thomas, Adams 2). RISP – Colorado 4 for 12; Washington 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Daza. GIDP – Cron.
DP – Washington 1 (Franco, Hernández, Bell).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 1-5
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|107
|4.96
|Stephenson
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6.17
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.52
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 5-4
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|93
|5.08
|Edwards Jr., H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.25
|Machado
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.75
|Finnegan, H, 7
|⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|4.34
|Rainey, S, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 1-1, Rainey 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:13. A – 25,225 (41,339).
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Urías ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Narváez c
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Cain cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.198
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|2
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.321
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.352
|Yepez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Donovan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Dickerson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|12
|Milwaukee
|010
|032
|020
|8
|13
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 5. 2B – Narváez (7), Taylor (7), Yepez (4). 3B – Narváez (1). HR – Peterson (4), off Mikolas; Tellez (10), off Mikolas; Cain (1), off Wittgren. RBIs – Narváez (9), Peterson 3 (12), Tellez (34), Cain 3 (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Wong, Cain); St. Louis 2 (Donovan 2). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 1.
GIDP – Yelich, Donovan.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Urías, Tellez); St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 3-2
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|99
|1.95
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.89
|Suter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.29
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 3-3
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|115
|2.67
|McFarland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|7.23
|Wittgren
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 1-0. WP – Burnes.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:48. A – 44,169 (45,494).
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rutschman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|a-McKenna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|4
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.345
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.379
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.328
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Plawecki c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.180
|Arroyo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cordero lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|5
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001
|2
|7
|1
|Boston
|031
|210
|05x
|12
|15
|1
a-hit by pitch for Odor in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Chirinos in the 9th.
E – Odor (6), Bogaerts (5). LOB – Baltimore 7, Boston 7. 2B – Mancini (6), Mateo (9), Mullins (9), Vázquez 2 (7), Bogaerts 2 (12), Cordero (6). HR – Dalbec (3), off Zimmermann; Cordero (2), off Zimmermann; Devers (11), off Zimmermann; Arroyo (3), off Zimmermann; Hernández (4), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Mancini (17), Dalbec 2 (10), Cordero 3 (12), Devers (26), Arroyo (9), Hernández (23), Vázquez (20), Martinez (23), Bogaerts 2 (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mateo, Mountcastle 3); Boston 3 (Dalbec 3). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 8; Boston 4 for 9.
GIDP – Urías, Mountcastle, Mullins, Vázquez.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 3 (Devers, Story, Dalbec; Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 2-3
|4⅔
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|82
|4.53
|Sedlock
|3⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|3
|71
|15.00
|Diplán
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|38
|2.08
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 4-4
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|106
|3.95
|Houck
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.04
|Valdez
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|5.84
Inherited runners-scored – Diplán 2-2. HBP – Valdez (McKenna). WP – Zimmermann, Valdez.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:27. A – 35,715 (37,755).
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Arraez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.363
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Garlick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Lewis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Gordon cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Larnach lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.310
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|003
|201
|10x
|7
|11
|0
LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 7. 2B – Melendez (3), Dozier (9), Gordon (4), Larnach (10), Garlick (1). HR – Urshela (4), off Greinke; Gordon (1), off Greinke; Larnach (3), off Greinke. RBIs – Melendez (9), Dozier (17), Benintendi (19), Urshela 3 (20), Gordon (6), Larnach 2 (13), Garlick (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Rivera 2); Minnesota 3 (Correa, Urshela, Gordon). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 6; Minnesota 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Santana.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 0-4
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|77
|5.05
|Bolaños
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|3.00
|Clarke
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|6.61
|Peacock
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|80
|2.41
|Jax
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|3.68
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|5.89
|Pagán
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored – Jax 1-1. HBP – Bolaños (Buxton). WP – Bolaños, Jax.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:05. A – 27,195 (38,544).
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4 (12)
|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Contreras dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|1-Frazier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Ortega rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Higgins c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Simmons 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|38
|4
|5
|2
|5
|10
|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Mendick ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Vaughn lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Burger 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Grandal dh-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|2-Pollock pr-lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|a-Moncada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Bummer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Foster p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|44
|5
|10
|4
|3
|4
|Chicago (N)
|000
|000
|100
|210
|4
|5
|1
|Chicago (A)
|000
|000
|001
|211
|5
|10
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for McGuire in the 9th. b-grounded out for Bummer in the 11th.
1-ran for Schwindel in the 9th. 2-ran for Sheets in the 9th.
E – Hoerner (2), Burger (3), López (1). LOB – Chicago (N) 9, Chicago (A) 12. 2B – Schwindel (8), Sheets (4). RBIs – Morel (5), Rivas (13), Vaughn (20), Abreu (20), Engel (6), Burger (13). SB – Anderson (8), Engel (6), Ortega (4), Morel (4), Happ (3). SF – Rivas, Vaughn. S – Higgins, Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago (N) 5 (Higgins, Hoerner, Morel, Simmons, Happ); Chicago (A) 6 (Harrison 3, McGuire, Abreu, Pollock). RISP – Chicago (N) 1 for 12; Chicago (A) 5 for 20.
Runners moved up – Sheets, Vaughn. GIDP – Ortega.
DP – Chicago (A) 2 (Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Mendick, Abreu).
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|90
|3.95
|Givens, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.95
|Robertson, BS, 6-8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.08
|Effross, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|22
|3.32
|Gsellman, L, 0-2, BS, 1-2
|1⅓
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.02
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|7⅔
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5
|108
|3.69
|Graveman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.78
|Hendriks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.32
|López
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.05
|Bummer
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.95
|Foster, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.45
IBB – off Cease (Hoerner). WP – Stroman, Robertson, Hendriks.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Brian Knight; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:54. A – 38,080 (40,615).
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|W.Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Ríos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Alberto 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hummel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.178
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|a-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|000
|3
|4
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|1
|8
|0
a-flied out for Hager in the 9th. b-tripled for Herrera in the 9th.
E – T.Turner (4), Rojas (1). LOB – Los Angeles 2, Arizona 9. 2B – Marte (16). 3B – Peralta (1). HR – W.Smith (5), off Davies. RBIs – W.Smith (23), Freeman (29), T.Turner (39), Peralta (21). S – Hager.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (W.Smith); Arizona 3 (Hummel, Walker, Rojas). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Betts, T.Turner, Herrera. GIDP – Marte, Perdomo.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Freeman; Freeman, T.Turner, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 6-0
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|79
|2.90
|Price, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Phillips, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.84
|Kimbrel, S, 10-10
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-3
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|4.84
|C.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.41
|Wendelken
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.96
|Poppen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored – C.Smith 2-0. HBP – Kimbrel (Thomas). WP – Davies.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:47. A – 30,482 (48,686).
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2 (10)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Castillo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.180
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|1-Park pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Marcano lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Cronenworth ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Alcántara ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Alfaro c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.164
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|020
|0
|2
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000
|2
|4
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Heineman in the 10th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 5. 2B – Hayes (12). HR – Profar (6), off Contreras; Grisham (2), off Stratton. RBIs – Hayes (16), VanMeter (8), Profar 2 (22), Grisham 2 (16). S – Marcano.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Heineman, Castro); San Diego 2 (Azocar 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 7; San Diego 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Mitchell, Castro, Reynolds, Grisham. LIDP – Hosmer. GIDP – Castro, Kim.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Castillo, VanMeter; VanMeter); San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Canó, Hosmer).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|76
|2.55
|Underwood Jr.
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|3.27
|Crowe
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.43
|Stratton, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.58
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|93
|1.71
|Crismatt, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|1.90
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.00
|García, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.95
HBP – Gore (Hayes). WP – Contreras, Gore. PB – Alfaro (1).
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:50. A – 44,395 (40,209).
Houston 2, Seattle 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Siri rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|1-Díaz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.342
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|2-Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Houston
|010
|000
|010
|2
|6
|1
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th. 2-ran for Ford in the 9th.
E – Siri (1). LOB – Houston 6, Seattle 7. 2B – Maldonado (3). HR – Peña (8), off Gonzales. RBIs – Peña (23), Alvarez (26), France (35). SB – Brantley (1). S – Trammell, Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Gurriel 2, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Torrens 2, Rodríguez). RISP – Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 1 for 6.
GIDP – Gurriel, Torrens.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|85
|3.14
|Montero, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.46
|Neris, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.11
|Pressly, S, 8-10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.45
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 3-5
|7⅓
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|96
|3.55
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.70
|Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.31
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-0, Sewald 1-1. IBB – off Sewald (Brantley). HBP – Neris (France).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:00. A – 28,986 (47,929).
Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Espinal 2b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Bichette ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Kirk c
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Biggio 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|b-Guerrero Jr. ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|2
|5
|2
|0
|.238
|Tapia dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.241
|Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|a-Hernández ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.170
|Totals
|40
|11
|13
|11
|8
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.359
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.249
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Marsh lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Lagares pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Velazquez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Wade 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|9
|4
|11
|Toronto
|024
|000
|320
|11
|13
|1
|Los Angeles
|114
|201
|100
|10
|12
|1
a-walked for Zimmer in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Biggio in the 8th.
1-ran for Stassi in the 9th.
E – Espinal (2), Velazquez (4). LOB – Toronto 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Gurriel Jr. 2 (11), Springer (8), Kirk (7), Walsh (8), Marsh (5), Ward (7). 3B – Rengifo (1). HR – Bichette (7), off Tepera; Ohtani 2 (11), off Berríos; Ward (10), off Borucki; Stassi (4), off Cimber. RBIs – Gurriel Jr. 5 (18), Kirk (9), Tapia 3 (13), Hernández (9), Bichette (24), Ohtani 3 (32), Stassi 3 (11), Ward 3 (26). SB – Wade (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 7 (Zimmer 2, Bichette, Tapia 2, Espinal 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Velazquez). RISP – Toronto 7 for 17; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bichette. GIDP – Springer.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Wade, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|2⅓
|6
|6
|6
|1
|1
|56
|5.62
|Borucki
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|9.95
|Stripling
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|4.60
|Vasquez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.20
|Cimber, W, 6-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.11
|García, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.32
|Phelps, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|3⅔
|5
|6
|5
|3
|4
|72
|2.70
|Barria
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|1.54
|Ortega, H, 3
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|2.86
|Tepera, BS, 1-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|4.35
|Quijada, L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|9.00
|Barraclough
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 2-2, Vasquez 1-0, Ortega 1-0, Tepera 3-3. IBB – off Quijada (Guerrero Jr.). HBP – Vasquez (Ohtani). WP – Ortega, Barraclough.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 4:13. A – 36,568 (45,517).
