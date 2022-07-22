Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 21, 2022
Detroit 7, Oakland 2 (Game 1)
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Báez dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.210
|Haase c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|W.Castro rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Clemens 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|a-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|H.Castro 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Short ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Laureano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Brown 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.183
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|Detroit
|002
|010
|112
|7
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|100
|2
|5
|1
a-struck out for Clemens in the 8th.
E – Neuse (11). LOB – Detroit 8, Oakland 6. 2B – Grossman 2 (11), Schoop (15), Brown (18). HR – Candelario (7), off Tapia; Brown (11), off Lange. RBIs – Grossman 3 (22), Candelario (24), Schoop 2 (25), Greene (12), Piscotty (8), Brown (39). SB – Short (1). SF – Schoop, Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (W.Castro, Haase 3, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Bolt). RISP – Detroit 3 for 10; Oakland 1 for 5.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 7-8
|6⅔
|2
|1
|0
|2
|9
|92
|3.88
|Lange, H, 13
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.48
|Fulmer, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.31
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.15
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, L, 3-5
|6⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|92
|4.79
|Tapia
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|10.80
|Snead
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|42
|6.65
Inherited runners-scored – Snead 1-0. WP – Lange. PB – Haase (2).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:58.
Oakland 5, Detroit 0 (Game 2)
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Murphy dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.145
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|005
|00x
|5
|10
|1
E – Chafin (2), Garcia (1). LOB – Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B – H.Castro (11). HR – Murphy (10), off Hill. RBIs – Murphy 3 (39), Vogt (10), Kemp (15). CS – Greene (4). SF – Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Kemp 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – H.Castro, Andrus. LIDP – Vogt. GIDP – Barnhart.
DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Andrus, Vogt; Allen, Garcia).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 1-2
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|84
|5.62
|Chafin
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|29
|2.45
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.28
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|53
|3.16
|Pruitt
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|4.68
|Acevedo, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.95
|Puk
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.29
|Moll
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.88
|Trivino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|6.35
HBP – Trivino (Cabrera). WP – Chafin, Montas(2).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 2:45. A – 7,282 (46,847).
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.279
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Carpenter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|a-Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|b-Kiner-Falefa ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|5
|6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Dubón cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|c-Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|McCormick dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Lee c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|d-Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.171
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|2
|10
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|2
|5
|0
|Houston
|110
|000
|001
|3
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Dubón in the 9th. d-singled for Lee in the 9th.
LOB – New York 8, Houston 7. 2B – Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR – LeMahieu (9), off Javier. RBIs – LeMahieu (36), Kiner-Falefa (28), Bregman (47), Lee (4), Matijevic (4).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Gallo, Torres 3, LeMahieu); Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Stanton. LIDP – Carpenter. GIDP – Bregman, Lee.
DP – New York 2 (Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Gonzalez, Rizzo); Houston 1 (Gurriel).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6⅓
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|86
|3.24
|A.Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|2.13
|King, L, 6-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|2.34
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|99
|3.13
|Maton, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.46
|Stanek, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.56
|Montero, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.88
|Neris, W, 3-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.69
Inherited runners-scored – A.Abreu 1-0. IBB – off King (Alvarez). HBP – Javier (Judge). WP – Javier.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:14. A – 36,225 (41,168).
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.282
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Locastro rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-LeMahieu ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Rizzo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.309
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Matijevic 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|1
|5
|New York
|002
|000
|003
|5
|8
|2
|Houston
|230
|002
|00x
|7
|7
|0
a-singled for Locastro in the 9th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th.
E – Torres (6), Higashioka (3). LOB – New York 7, Houston 5. 2B – Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR – Torres (15), off Garcia; Judge (34), off Bielak; Alvarez (27), off Germán; Bregman (12), off Germán; McCormick (9), off Sears. RBIs – Torres 2 (43), Judge 3 (73), Alvarez 3 (63), Bregman 2 (49), McCormick 2 (23). SB – Tucker (16).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Hicks 2, Locastro 2); Houston 3 (Matijevic, Meyers, Maldonado). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Donaldson. GIDP – Carpenter.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Matijevic).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|58
|15.00
|Sears
|3⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|44
|2.05
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.45
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 8-5
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|92
|3.65
|Bielak, H, 1
|3⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|74
|3.48
|Montero, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.85
HBP – Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP – Garcia, Bielak.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 3:11. A – 39,342 (41,168).
Texas 8, Miami 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Heim c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.263
|Ad.García rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.344
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Duran 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|4
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.206
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Av.García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Sánchez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|a-De La Cruz ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|3
|7
|Texas
|003
|020
|012
|8
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.
LOB – Texas 8, Miami 9. 2B – Calhoun (14), Semien (16), Hernandez (1), Taveras (10). HR – Ad.García (16), off López. RBIs – Lowe (39), Heim (34), Ad.García 3 (54), Hernandez (2), Taveras 2 (17). SB – Wendle (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Ad.García, Smith 2); Miami 6 (Cooper 2, Anderson, Wendle, Stallings 2). RISP – Texas 5 for 18; Miami 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Duran, Cooper, Rojas. GIDP – Sánchez.
DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-4
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|94
|3.48
|Moore
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.69
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.31
|Santana
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.10
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 6-5
|5⅔
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|94
|3.14
|Pop
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.40
|Nance
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|6.00
|Scott
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|4.42
HBP – López (Semien). WP – Moore, Nance.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 3:06. A – 9,524 (36,742).
