Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 21, 2022

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 3b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .279 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Judge dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Carpenter lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .337 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Hicks cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .242 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 a-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Gonzalez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 b-Kiner-Falefa ph-ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .162 Totals 31 2 5 2 5 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .275 Peña ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241 Díaz lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Dubón cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .193 c-Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306 McCormick dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228 Lee c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .267 d-Matijevic ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .171 Totals 34 3 10 3 2 10

New York 000 010 001 2 5 0 Houston 110 000 001 3 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Dubón in the 9th. d-singled for Lee in the 9th.

LOB – New York 8, Houston 7. 2B – Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR – LeMahieu (9), off Javier. RBIs – LeMahieu (36), Kiner-Falefa (28), Bregman (47), Lee (4), Matijevic (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Gallo, Torres 3, LeMahieu); Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Stanton. LIDP – Carpenter. GIDP – Bregman, Lee.

DP – New York 2 (Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Gonzalez, Rizzo); Houston 1 (Gurriel).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 6⅓ 7 2 2 1 8 86 3.24 A.Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 0 19 2.13 King, L, 6-3 3 1 1 1 2 19 2.34

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier 5⅔ 2 1 1 4 3 99 3.13 Maton, H, 10 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.46 Stanek, H, 9 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.56 Montero, H, 14 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.88 Neris, W, 3-3 1⅔ 2 1 1 1 0 19 3.69

Inherited runners-scored – A.Abreu 1-0. IBB – off King (Alvarez). HBP – Javier (Judge). WP – Javier.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:14. A – 36,225 (41,168).