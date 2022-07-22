Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, July 21, 2022

Detroit 7, Oakland 2 (Game 1)
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf512101.259
Báez dh523000.219
Grossman lf402311.210
Haase c310020.238
Schoop 2b401201.213
W.Castro rf500002.248
Clemens 1b300000.153
a-Reyes ph100001.291
H.Castro 1b000000.281
Candelario 3b422101.196
Short ss310012.000
Totals37710749
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bolt cf400002.205
Laureano dh400002.231
Murphy c200021.239
Pinder lf401002.241
Brown 1b422100.220
Piscotty rf200112.183
Neuse 2b400002.229
Machín 3b401001.208
Allen ss301001.200
Totals31252313
Detroit0020101127100
Oakland000010100251

a-struck out for Clemens in the 8th.

E – Neuse (11). LOB – Detroit 8, Oakland 6. 2B – Grossman 2 (11), Schoop (15), Brown (18). HR – Candelario (7), off Tapia; Brown (11), off Lange. RBIs – Grossman 3 (22), Candelario (24), Schoop 2 (25), Greene (12), Piscotty (8), Brown (39). SB – Short (1). SF – Schoop, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (W.Castro, Haase 3, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Pinder, Bolt). RISP – Detroit 3 for 10; Oakland 1 for 5.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 7-86⅔21029923.88
Lange, H, 131⅔21112222.48
Fulmer, H, 171⅔10000172.31
Foley1⅔00002163.15
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Logue, L, 3-56⅔53214924.79
Tapia1⅓322123310.80
Snead122223426.65

Inherited runners-scored – Snead 1-0. WP – Lange. PB – Haase (2).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:58.

Oakland 5, Detroit 0 (Game 2)
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400002.250
Reyes rf300012.283
Báez ss400003.216
Cabrera dh200011.285
H.Castro 1b401000.280
Schoop 2b401003.213
Candelario 3b301001.198
Barnhart c301000.209
Baddoo lf300000.132
Totals30040212
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b411001.212
Laureano cf412001.236
Murphy dh411301.239
Brown rf412001.223
Andrus ss301010.226
Vogt c200110.145
Garcia 1b412002.400
Kemp lf401100.204
Allen 2b300001.194
Totals32510527
Detroit000000000041
Oakland00000500x5101

E – Chafin (2), Garcia (1). LOB – Detroit 6, Oakland 6. 2B – H.Castro (11). HR – Murphy (10), off Hill. RBIs – Murphy 3 (39), Vogt (10), Kemp (15). CS – Greene (4). SF – Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Schoop, Candelario); Oakland 2 (Kemp 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 6; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – H.Castro, Andrus. LIDP – Vogt. GIDP – Barnhart.

DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, H.Castro, Schoop); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Andrus, Vogt; Allen, Garcia).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 1-25⅔53324845.62
Chafin1⅔32101292.45
Jiménez1⅔00002153.28
Cisnero1⅔20000200.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas3⅔20015533.16
Pruitt2⅔00012314.68
Acevedo, W, 2-21⅔00002102.95
Puk1⅔2000092.29
Moll1⅔00001121.88
Trivino1⅔00002216.35

HBP – Trivino (Cabrera). WP – Chafin, Montas(2).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 2:45. A – 7,282 (46,847).

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b311120.279
Rizzo 1b401000.225
Judge dh200010.282
Carpenter lf400000.337
Torres 2b400001.265
Hicks cf312011.242
Trevino c300002.247
a-Stanton ph100000.236
Higashioka c000000.174
Gonzalez ss300001.228
b-Kiner-Falefa ph-ss101100.274
Gallo rf300011.162
Totals3125256
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411002.275
Peña ss401002.263
Tucker rf401001.252
Bregman 3b412100.241
Díaz lf401002.234
Gurriel 1b400001.235
Dubón cf210010.193
c-Alvarez ph000010.306
McCormick dh402001.228
Lee c301101.267
d-Matijevic ph101100.171
Totals343103210
New York000010001250
Houston1100000013100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Dubón in the 9th. d-singled for Lee in the 9th.

LOB – New York 8, Houston 7. 2B – Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR – LeMahieu (9), off Javier. RBIs – LeMahieu (36), Kiner-Falefa (28), Bregman (47), Lee (4), Matijevic (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Gallo, Torres 3, LeMahieu); Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Stanton. LIDP – Carpenter. GIDP – Bregman, Lee.

DP – New York 2 (Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Gonzalez, Rizzo); Houston 1 (Gurriel).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery6⅓72218863.24
A.Abreu100000192.13
King, L, 6-331112192.34
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier5⅔21143993.13
Maton, H, 101⅔10002143.46
Stanek, H, 91⅔00001150.56
Montero, H, 141⅔0000081.88
Neris, W, 3-31⅔21110193.69

Inherited runners-scored – A.Abreu 1-0. IBB – off King (Alvarez). HBP – Javier (Judge). WP – Javier.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:14. A – 36,225 (41,168).

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge dh421313.282
Torres 2b512201.267
Carpenter 1b300011.326
Stanton lf400003.232
Donaldson 3b402000.228
Hicks cf300010.238
Kiner-Falefa ss411001.274
Locastro rf200000.273
a-LeMahieu ph111000.282
Higashioka c301001.178
b-Rizzo ph100000.224
Totals34585310
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400000.271
Peña ss411000.263
Alvarez dh422302.309
Bregman 3b412200.245
Tucker rf301000.253
Meyers cf300012.233
Matijevic 1b310000.159
McCormick lf411200.229
Maldonado c310001.164
Totals3277715
New York002000003582
Houston23000200x770

a-singled for Locastro in the 9th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th.

E – Torres (6), Higashioka (3). LOB – New York 7, Houston 5. 2B – Peña (10), Alvarez (12). HR – Torres (15), off Garcia; Judge (34), off Bielak; Alvarez (27), off Germán; Bregman (12), off Germán; McCormick (9), off Sears. RBIs – Torres 2 (43), Judge 3 (73), Alvarez 3 (63), Bregman 2 (49), McCormick 2 (23). SB – Tucker (16).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Hicks 2, Locastro 2); Houston 3 (Matijevic, Meyers, Maldonado). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Donaldson. GIDP – Carpenter.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, Matijevic).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 0-13⅔655125815.00
Sears3⅔12201442.05
Chapman1⅔00002144.50
Loáisiga1⅔00000117.45
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 8-55⅔32226923.65
Bielak, H, 13⅓43314743.48
Montero, S, 7-810000111.85

HBP – Germán (Maldonado), Sears (Matijevic), Bielak 2 (Locastro,Carpenter). WP – Garcia, Bielak.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 3:11. A – 39,342 (41,168).

Texas 8, Miami 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b500002.207
Semien ss322010.242
Lowe 1b511103.269
Heim c321121.263
Ad.García rf512301.239
Taveras cf512201.344
Calhoun lf401012.221
Hernandez dh401102.286
Duran 2b411000.258
Totals388118412
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b402000.284
Cooper dh401001.282
Soler lf400003.206
Aguilar 1b300010.249
Anderson 3b401001.262
Av.García rf402000.229
Sánchez cf100010.201
a-De La Cruz ph-cf201001.212
Rojas ss300010.237
Stallings c400001.180
Totals3307037
Texas0030200128110
Miami000000000070

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

LOB – Texas 8, Miami 9. 2B – Calhoun (14), Semien (16), Hernandez (1), Taveras (10). HR – Ad.García (16), off López. RBIs – Lowe (39), Heim (34), Ad.García 3 (54), Hernandez (2), Taveras 2 (17). SB – Wendle (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Ad.García, Smith 2); Miami 6 (Cooper 2, Anderson, Wendle, Stallings 2). RISP – Texas 5 for 18; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Duran, Cooper, Rojas. GIDP – Sánchez.

DP – Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 7-46⅔40025943.48
Moore1⅔10012231.69
Bush1⅔00000113.31
Santana1⅔20000154.10
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 6-55⅔55536943.14
Pop1⅔10001102.40
Nance2⅔31103356.00
Scott1⅔22212244.42

HBP – López (Semien). WP – Moore, Nance.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 3:06. A – 9,524 (36,742).

