Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 16, 2022
Oakland 4, Boston 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.260
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Davidson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|b-Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bride 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|3
|0
|5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.329
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.351
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Story 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Cordero 1b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|c-Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|39
|3
|11
|2
|3
|7
|Oakland
|003
|001
|000
|4
|8
|2
|Boston
|001
|000
|020
|3
|11
|1
a-struck out for Duran in the 6th. b-grounded out for Davidson in the 8th. c-singled for Cordero in the 8th.
E – Laureano (2), Bride (1), Devers (8). LOB – Oakland 5, Boston 13. 2B – Pache (4), Laureano (9), Murphy (15), Duran (1). RBIs – Pinder (16), Bethancourt 2 (17), Bogaerts (31), Martinez (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Brown, Bride); Boston 7 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Duran, Martinez 2, Story 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; Boston 1 for 14.
Runners moved up – Kemp, Bogaerts, Verdugo, Dalbec.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 6-2
|5⅓
|8
|1
|1
|2
|4
|98
|2.26
|Puk, H, 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.65
|Jackson, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.55
|Moll, H, 6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.33
|Jiménez, S, 11-13
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.44
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 2-4
|5
|7
|4
|3
|0
|4
|82
|4.42
|Sawamura
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.91
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.01
|Robles
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.05
|Danish
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Jackson 1-0, Jiménez 2-1, Sawamura 1-1. IBB – off Blackburn (Devers). HBP – Puk (Devers). PB – Vázquez (3).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:15. A – 30,779 (37,755).
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.230
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.350
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Alcántara ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|6
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Happ dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|b-Schwindel ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Simmons 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|c-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|1
|11
|San Diego
|030
|110
|010
|6
|11
|1
|Chicago
|110
|000
|011
|4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Mazara in the 9th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 9th. c-lined out for Simmons in the 9th.
E – Hosmer (3). LOB – San Diego 10, Chicago 5. 2B – Cronenworth (16), Mazara (2), Nola (5), Happ (13). 3B – Villar (1). HR – Mazara (1), off Swarmer; Profar (8), off Robertson; Morel (5), off Musgrove. RBIs – Mazara 2 (9), Cronenworth (40), Machado (43), Nola (16), Profar (35), Morel (14), Simmons (7), Happ (31), Schwindel (33). SB – Grisham (2), Morel (7). SF – Nola.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Alcántara, Voit, Grisham, Machado 2); Chicago 3 (Ortega, Contreras 2). RISP – San Diego 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Villar, Heyward, Schwindel. GIDP – Mazara.
DP – Chicago 1 (Simmons, Hoerner, Wisdom).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, W, 8-0
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|106
|1.59
|García
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.96
|Rogers, S, 20-23
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swarmer, L, 1-2
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|86
|5.23
|Effross
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.25
|Hughes
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.87
|Givens
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.38
|Robertson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|1.90
|Norris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.92
Inherited runners-scored – Effross 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:03. A – 30,096 (41,649).
Baltimore 10, Toronto 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hays rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Rutschman dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Martin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Nevin 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|McKenna lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.144
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|2
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Espinal 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Zimmer cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Guerrero Jr. 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.318
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Tapia cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Gurriel Jr. lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|5
|Baltimore
|106
|000
|210
|10
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|010
|2
|8
|1
E – Espinal (4). LOB – Baltimore 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Rutschman (6), Nevin (2), McKenna (5), Guerrero Jr. (8), Zimmer (4). 3B – Odor (3). HR – Hays (9), off Gage; Hernández (5), off Wells. RBIs – Rutschman (3), Mountcastle 2 (35), Odor 2 (29), Nevin 2 (13), McKenna (4), Mateo (16), Hays (37), Hernández (21), Kirk (21). SB – Mullins (13). SF – Odor, Nevin.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Hays); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Tapia). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 8; Toronto 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Chirinos.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 4-4
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|86
|3.62
|Vespi
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|1.29
|Voth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.40
|Garcia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 5-6
|2⅓
|7
|7
|5
|1
|3
|53
|3.21
|Phelps
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.22
|Beasley
|3⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|48
|6.43
|Gage
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Voth 1-1, Phelps 1-1. WP – Voth.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:58. A – 36,832 (53,506).
Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.272
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.342
|Giménez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Palacios lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|a-Straw ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Daza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.331
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Serven c
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|030
|000
|100
|4
|8
|0
|Colorado
|000
|010
|100
|2
|11
|2
a-popped out for Palacios in the 6th.
E – Daza (3), Gilbreath (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Colorado 10. 2B – Ramírez (20), Miller (18), Naylor (11), Blackmon (11). 3B – Serven (1). RBIs – Palacios (8), Hedges (13), Rosario 2 (16), Joe (16), Cron (44). SB – Rosario (7). SF – Rosario, Cron.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Palacios, Naylor); Colorado 4 (McMahon 3, Joe). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 10; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Palacios, Blackmon. GIDP – Hedges, Rodgers.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Joe).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 4-5
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|93
|2.96
|Shaw
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.80
|Morgan, H, 6
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.71
|Clase, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.65
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 4-4
|5⅔
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|95
|3.69
|Gilbreath
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.91
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.59
|Bird
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Shaw pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 3-1, Gilbreath 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 2:50. A – 26,629 (50,445).
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.144
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Ramírez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Judge cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.310
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|a-Torres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|3
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|1
|3
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|2
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gallo in the 8th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR – Mejía (3), off Weber; Rizzo (16), off Armstrong. RBIs – Mejía (14), Rizzo 2 (43). SB – Judge (4), Rizzo (6). CS – Ramírez (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); New York 3 (Stanton 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 1; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Walls, Díaz, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.29
|Wisler
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2.01
|Raley, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Thompson, BS, 3-7
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|12
|6.75
|Adam
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.68
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.33
|Armstrong, L, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.16
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|50
|2.82
|Weber
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|48
|2.45
|Marinaccio
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.55
|King, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.55
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:38. A – 39,469 (47,309).
Philadelphia 10, Washington 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Stott ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.258
|b-Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.298
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Vierling cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Muñoz 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|39
|10
|11
|9
|5
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Thomas cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Adrianza lf-p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Philadelphia
|007
|200
|010
|10
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|2
a-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th. b-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.
E – Hernández (3), Bell (4). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B – Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B – Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR – Schwarber 2 (18), off Corbin; Muñoz (1), off Garrett; Bell (8), off Wheeler. RBIs – Schwarber 3 (37), Castellanos 2 (33), Realmuto (22), Gregorius 2 (12), Muñoz (1), Bell (39).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Muñoz); Washington 4 (Thomas, Ruiz 2, García). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 7; Washington 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – García. GIDP – Vierling, García.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Muñoz, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 6-3
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|86
|2.69
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|7.80
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 3-9
|3⅓
|8
|9
|2
|1
|2
|84
|6.59
|Machado
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|5.48
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.71
|Garrett
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|2.25
|Adrianza
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 1-1. HBP – Kelly (Hernández).
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:02. A – 19,944 (41,339).
Texas 3, Detroit 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Seager ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|A.García rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Calhoun lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Culberson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.319
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|a-Huff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Reks lf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|5
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.195
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|1
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|003
|3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Taveras in the 8th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.
E – Seager (9). LOB – Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B – Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B – Duran (1). RBIs – Duran 3 (8), Grossman (11). CS – Semien (2). SF – Grossman. S – H.Castro.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Miller, Duran); Detroit 3 (Reyes 2, Schoop). RISP – Texas 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Lowe, A.García, Reyes. LIDP – Duran.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Báez).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7⅔
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|91
|2.10
|Santana, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.40
|Barlow, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.09
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|94
|3.79
|Fulmer, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.25
|Soto, L, 2-4, BS, 13-15
|1⅔
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|34
|3.00
HBP – Soto (Calhoun).
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:50. A – 17,448 (41,083).
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.242
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|J.Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|1
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.295
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|1-Marte pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Plummer rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.154
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|4
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|400
|000
|4
|11
|1
|New York
|100
|120
|01x
|5
|7
|0
a-doubled for Cain in the 9th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E – Tellez (1). LOB – Milwaukee 6, New York 8. 2B – Taylor (11). HR – Yelich (7), off Megill; Canha (5), off Ashby. RBIs – Yelich (23), Narváez 2 (12), Renfroe (21), McNeil (32), Nido (13), Canha 2 (26), Plummer (6). SB – Canha (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Narváez, Cain, Yelich); New York 3 (Plummer, Davis, McNeil). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Nido, Lindor. GIDP – J.Peterson.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|4⅓
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|79
|4.25
|Milner
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.30
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.59
|Suter, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.62
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|3⅓
|4
|4
|4
|1
|6
|72
|5.01
|Shreve
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|4.38
|Lugo
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|3.25
|Smith, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.20
|Díaz, S, 13-16
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 3-3. HBP – Ashby (Nimmo), Boxberger (Canha).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:26. A – 25,002 (41,922).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: