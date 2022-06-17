Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pinder lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Laureano rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 2 0 3 .260 Murphy dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Davidson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 b-Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Brown 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Bride 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Pache cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .164 Totals 36 4 8 3 0 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duran cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .300 a-Dalbec ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Devers 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .329 Martinez dh 5 0 3 1 0 1 .351 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .332 Verdugo lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Story 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Cordero 1b-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218 c-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .412 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272 Bradley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .235 Totals 39 3 11 2 3 7

Oakland 003 001 000 4 8 2 Boston 001 000 020 3 11 1

a-struck out for Duran in the 6th. b-grounded out for Davidson in the 8th. c-singled for Cordero in the 8th.

E – Laureano (2), Bride (1), Devers (8). LOB – Oakland 5, Boston 13. 2B – Pache (4), Laureano (9), Murphy (15), Duran (1). RBIs – Pinder (16), Bethancourt 2 (17), Bogaerts (31), Martinez (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Brown, Bride); Boston 7 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Duran, Martinez 2, Story 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; Boston 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – Kemp, Bogaerts, Verdugo, Dalbec.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, W, 6-2 5⅓ 8 1 1 2 4 98 2.26 Puk, H, 7 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.65 Jackson, H, 11 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.55 Moll, H, 6 1 2 0 1 0 18 1.33 Jiménez, S, 11-13 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.44

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 2-4 5 7 4 3 0 4 82 4.42 Sawamura ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.91 Brasier 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.01 Robles 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.05 Danish 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.00

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Jackson 1-0, Jiménez 2-1, Sawamura 1-1. IBB – off Blackburn (Devers). HBP – Puk (Devers). PB – Vázquez (3).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:15. A – 30,779 (37,755).