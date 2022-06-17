Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Oakland 4, Boston 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pinder lf411101.248
Laureano rf412000.250
Bethancourt c401203.260
Murphy dh401001.208
Davidson 3b300000.182
b-Kemp ph-2b100000.234
Brown 1b411000.205
Andrus ss400000.224
Bride 2b-3b401000.300
Pache cf411000.164
Totals3648305
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf302001.300
a-Dalbec ph-1b200001.196
Devers 3b210020.329
Martinez dh503101.351
Bogaerts ss501100.332
Verdugo lf500000.246
Story 2b500003.218
Cordero 1b-rf301001.218
c-Refsnyder ph-rf211000.412
Vázquez c311010.272
Bradley Jr. rf-cf402000.235
Totals39311237
Oakland003001000482
Boston0010000203111

a-struck out for Duran in the 6th. b-grounded out for Davidson in the 8th. c-singled for Cordero in the 8th.

E – Laureano (2), Bride (1), Devers (8). LOB – Oakland 5, Boston 13. 2B – Pache (4), Laureano (9), Murphy (15), Duran (1). RBIs – Pinder (16), Bethancourt 2 (17), Bogaerts (31), Martinez (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Brown, Bride); Boston 7 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Duran, Martinez 2, Story 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; Boston 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – Kemp, Bogaerts, Verdugo, Dalbec.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, W, 6-25⅓81124982.26
Puk, H, 70000171.65
Jackson, H, 111⅔10002213.55
Moll, H, 612010181.33
Jiménez, S, 11-131⅓10000134.44
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 2-4574304824.42
Sawamura0000092.91
Brasier1⅔0000065.01
Robles1⅔10001123.05
Danish1⅔0000083.00

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0, Jackson 1-0, Jiménez 2-1, Sawamura 1-1. IBB – off Blackburn (Devers). HBP – Puk (Devers). PB – Vázquez (3).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:15. A – 30,779 (37,755).

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf421111.253
Cronenworth 2b301120.246
Machado 3b503100.328
Voit dh500004.230
Hosmer 1b422010.288
Mazara rf312210.350
a-Azocar ph-rf100001.244
Nola c401101.228
Grisham cf310010.187
Alcántara ss401002.165
Totals36611669
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf412102.283
Contreras c411001.276
Happ dh401102.282
Wisdom 1b401002.225
Ortega lf400002.257
Hoerner ss310010.273
Villar 3b411000.218
Heyward rf300001.205
b-Schwindel ph100100.238
Simmons 2b301101.167
c-Gomes ph100000.250
Totals35474111
San Diego0301100106111
Chicago110000011470

a-struck out for Mazara in the 9th. b-grounded out for Heyward in the 9th. c-lined out for Simmons in the 9th.

E – Hosmer (3). LOB – San Diego 10, Chicago 5. 2B – Cronenworth (16), Mazara (2), Nola (5), Happ (13). 3B – Villar (1). HR – Mazara (1), off Swarmer; Profar (8), off Robertson; Morel (5), off Musgrove. RBIs – Mazara 2 (9), Cronenworth (40), Machado (43), Nola (16), Profar (35), Morel (14), Simmons (7), Happ (31), Schwindel (33). SB – Grisham (2), Morel (7). SF – Nola.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Alcántara, Voit, Grisham, Machado 2); Chicago 3 (Ortega, Contreras 2). RISP – San Diego 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Villar, Heyward, Schwindel. GIDP – Mazara.

DP – Chicago 1 (Simmons, Hoerner, Wisdom).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 8-07⅔522191061.59
García1⅔11002152.96
Rogers, S, 20-231⅔11100153.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Swarmer, L, 1-2344454865.23
Effross1000193.25
Hughes121101162.87
Givens1⅓30001174.38
Robertson1⅔11111171.90
Norris1⅔00001197.92

Inherited runners-scored – Effross 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:03. A – 30,096 (41,649).

Baltimore 10, Toronto 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf523001.250
Hays rf521101.289
Mountcastle 1b512201.270
Rutschman dh421110.195
Odor 2b312200.212
Martin 2b100000.308
Nevin 3b411201.204
McKenna lf512102.238
Chirinos c300011.144
Mateo ss401101.211
Totals3910131028
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Espinal 3b-ss400001.292
Bichette ss301000.260
Zimmer cf111000.113
Guerrero Jr. 1b-3b401001.270
Kirk dh302110.318
Hernández rf411101.252
Tapia cf-lf401000.251
Gurriel Jr. lf-1b400000.277
Moreno c401000.333
Biggio 2b400002.188
Totals3528215
Baltimore10600021010130
Toronto000100010281

E – Espinal (4). LOB – Baltimore 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Rutschman (6), Nevin (2), McKenna (5), Guerrero Jr. (8), Zimmer (4). 3B – Odor (3). HR – Hays (9), off Gage; Hernández (5), off Wells. RBIs – Rutschman (3), Mountcastle 2 (35), Odor 2 (29), Nevin 2 (13), McKenna (4), Mateo (16), Hays (37), Hernández (21), Kirk (21). SB – Mullins (13). SF – Odor, Nevin.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Hays); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Tapia). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 8; Toronto 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Chirinos.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, W, 4-46⅔51113863.62
Vespi1⅓11102181.29
Voth10000125.40
Garcia1⅔10000153.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 5-62⅓77513533.21
Phelps130000212.22
Beasley3⅔22215486.43
Gage2⅔11100181.80

Inherited runners-scored – Voth 1-1, Phelps 1-1. WP – Voth.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:58. A – 36,832 (53,506).

Cleveland 4, Colorado 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan cf-lf511000.270
Rosario ss301201.272
Ramírez 3b401002.306
Naylor dh401002.275
Gonzalez rf400003.342
Giménez 2b211020.304
Miller 1b412000.268
Palacios lf200101.283
a-Straw ph-cf200000.210
Hedges c411100.172
Totals3448429
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b504100.269
Blackmon rf402010.259
Rodgers 2b500001.252
Cron dh300101.285
McMahon 3b400002.228
Daza lf300011.331
Iglesias ss400000.302
Grichuk cf401002.254
Serven c424000.333
Totals36211227
Cleveland030000100480
Colorado0000101002112

a-popped out for Palacios in the 6th.

E – Daza (3), Gilbreath (1). LOB – Cleveland 6, Colorado 10. 2B – Ramírez (20), Miller (18), Naylor (11), Blackmon (11). 3B – Serven (1). RBIs – Palacios (8), Hedges (13), Rosario 2 (16), Joe (16), Cron (44). SB – Rosario (7). SF – Rosario, Cron.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Palacios, Naylor); Colorado 4 (McMahon 3, Joe). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 10; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Palacios, Blackmon. GIDP – Hedges, Rodgers.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Joe).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 4-56⅔71116932.96
Shaw21110103.80
Morgan, H, 62⅔00001161.71
Clase, S, 14-161⅔20000101.65
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 4-45⅔73227953.69
Gilbreath2⅔11002234.91
Stephenson1⅔0000085.59
Bird1⅔00000100.00

Shaw pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 3-1, Gilbreath 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 2:50. A – 26,629 (50,445).

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bruján 2b400002.144
Margot dh400002.310
Choi 1b200020.284
Díaz 3b401000.269
Arozarena lf300001.262
Phillips cf300001.167
Ramírez rf301001.287
Mejía c311100.206
Walls ss300002.146
Totals2913129
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b310010.252
Judge cf200020.310
Rizzo 1b412200.223
Stanton dh300000.264
Donaldson 3b301002.232
Hicks lf301000.224
Kiner-Falefa ss300000.270
Trevino c300000.291
Gallo rf200002.184
a-Torres ph100001.249
Gonzalez rf000000.224
Totals2724235
Tampa Bay000010000130
New York000001001240

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gallo in the 8th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 3, New York 3. HR – Mejía (3), off Weber; Rizzo (16), off Armstrong. RBIs – Mejía (14), Rizzo 2 (43). SB – Judge (4), Rizzo (6). CS – Ramírez (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); New York 3 (Stanton 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 1; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, Hicks.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Choi; Walls, Díaz, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks2⅔00001231.29
Wisler2⅔00011322.01
Raley, H, 9110002163.00
Thompson, BS, 3-711120126.75
Adam1⅓10000130.68
Poche1⅔0000181.33
Armstrong, L, 0-11110082.16
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt3⅔10015502.82
Weber321101482.45
Marinaccio1⅓00001143.55
King, W, 4-11⅔00012222.55

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:38. A – 39,469 (47,309).

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf422310.212
Hoskins 1b411000.253
a-Stott ph-ss100000.176
Harper dh421010.316
Castellanos rf312211.258
b-Herrera ph-cf100000.275
Realmuto c-1b411111.243
Gregorius ss311210.298
Stubbs c100000.333
Bohm 3b501002.253
Vierling cf-rf501000.212
Muñoz 2b421101.143
Totals391011955
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b301000.269
Ruiz c400002.260
Soto rf400000.224
Cruz dh301000.261
Robles cf101000.240
Bell 1b412102.294
García ss400001.328
Thomas cf-lf300000.234
Franco 3b300000.254
Adrianza lf-p200010.182
Totals3115115
Philadelphia00720001010110
Washington000100000152

a-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th. b-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

E – Hernández (3), Bell (4). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B – Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B – Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR – Schwarber 2 (18), off Corbin; Muñoz (1), off Garrett; Bell (8), off Wheeler. RBIs – Schwarber 3 (37), Castellanos 2 (33), Realmuto (22), Gregorius 2 (12), Muñoz (1), Bell (39).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Muñoz); Washington 4 (Thomas, Ruiz 2, García). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 7; Washington 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – García. GIDP – Vierling, García.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Muñoz, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 6-37⅔41103862.69
Kelly1⅔00010200.00
Alvarado1⅔10002207.80
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 3-93⅓89212846.59
Machado120001315.48
Ramírez1⅔00010154.71
Garrett2⅔11121302.25
Adrianza1⅔00011120.00

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 1-1. HBP – Kelly (Hernández).

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:02. A – 19,944 (41,339).

Texas 3, Detroit 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b300011.221
Seager ss210020.222
A.García rf-cf400001.244
Calhoun lf-rf301001.236
1-Culberson pr-lf010000.228
Heim c401002.243
Lowe 1b311010.276
Duran 3b401300.319
Miller dh300012.218
Taveras cf200001.091
a-Huff ph100001.306
Reks lf-rf000000.276
Totals2934359
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Reyes rf400000.311
W.Castro cf411002.250
Cabrera dh402001.294
Báez ss401001.190
Grossman lf300102.195
Schoop 2b401000.191
Torkelson 1b301011.181
H.Castro 3b300000.293
Haase c402001.191
Totals3318118
Texas000000003341
Detroit000001000180

a-struck out for Taveras in the 8th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.

E – Seager (9). LOB – Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B – Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B – Duran (1). RBIs – Duran 3 (8), Grossman (11). CS – Semien (2). SF – Grossman. S – H.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Miller, Duran); Detroit 3 (Reyes 2, Schoop). RISP – Texas 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Lowe, A.García, Reyes. LIDP – Duran.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Báez).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez7⅔81105912.10
Santana, W, 3-21⅔00002131.40
Barlow, S, 12-141⅔00011113.09
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske7⅔30026943.79
Fulmer, H, 91⅔00011202.25
Soto, L, 2-4, BS, 13-151⅔13322343.00

HBP – Soto (Calhoun).

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:50. A – 17,448 (41,083).

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf511103.242
Adames ss400002.202
Tellez 1b412002.252
Urías 2b411003.213
McCutchen dh311011.233
Narváez c401201.283
Renfroe rf402101.251
J.Peterson 3b401001.233
Cain cf301001.179
a-Taylor ph101000.229
Totals364114115
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha lf321211.295
Nimmo cf300002.268
Lindor ss401000.242
Alonso 1b300010.280
McNeil 2b311110.324
Davis dh401002.260
1-Marte pr-dh010000.284
Guillorme 3b402000.322
Nido c401102.239
Plummer rf310111.154
Totals3157548
Milwaukee0004000004111
New York10012001x570

a-doubled for Cain in the 9th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E – Tellez (1). LOB – Milwaukee 6, New York 8. 2B – Taylor (11). HR – Yelich (7), off Megill; Canha (5), off Ashby. RBIs – Yelich (23), Narváez 2 (12), Renfroe (21), McNeil (32), Nido (13), Canha 2 (26), Plummer (6). SB – Canha (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Narváez, Cain, Yelich); New York 3 (Plummer, Davis, McNeil). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Nido, Lindor. GIDP – J.Peterson.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby4⅓44435794.25
Milner120001242.30
Boxberger1⅔00011212.59
Suter, L, 1-11⅔11001194.62
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill3⅓44416725.01
Shreve120002374.38
Lugo2⅔10004303.25
Smith, W, 1-11⅔20001172.20
Díaz, S, 13-161⅔20002132.05

Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 3-3. HBP – Ashby (Nimmo), Boxberger (Canha).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:26. A – 25,002 (41,922).

