Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 2 0 0 0 3 1 .279 Freeman 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .375 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Thompson cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .294 a-Muncy ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Vargas 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Taylor 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .097 b-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Outman lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .150 c-Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Totals 30 0 3 0 5 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .269 Conforto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .237 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Estrada 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Pederson dh 3 0 1 2 1 2 .242 Yastrzemski lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Villar 2b-3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .235 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .206 Sabol c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .194 Johnson cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Totals 30 5 7 5 6 7

Los Angeles 000 000 000 0 3 0 San Francisco 200 000 03x 5 7 1

a-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 9th.

E – Sabol (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, San Francisco 7. 2B – Pederson (2), Yastrzemski (4). HR – Villar (3), off Phillips; Crawford (2), off Phillips. RBIs – Pederson 2 (9), Villar 2 (7), Crawford (6). SB – Sabol (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Outman, Smith 2, Rojas 2, Freeman); San Francisco 4 (Villar, Sabol, Davis 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Davis, Johnson. GIDP – Conforto.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, Rojas, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May, L, 1-1 5⅓ 2 2 2 4 3 77 1.47 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.86 Miller 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00 Graterol ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0 11 6.23 Phillips 1⅔ 3 3 3 0 3 20 6.75

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 4 1 0 0 3 5 75 1.17 Junis 2 0 0 0 1 12 1.29 Alexander, W, 1-0 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Brebbia, H, 2 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.93 Ty.Rogers, H, 1 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.50

Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 2-0, Junis 2-0, Alexander 3-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Martinez,Thompson).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:38. A – 30,768 (41,915).