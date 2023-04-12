Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.279
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.375
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Thompson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|a-Muncy ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Vargas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Taylor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.097
|b-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Outman lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|c-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|5
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Conforto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Estrada 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.242
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Villar 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Sabol c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Johnson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|03x
|5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 9th.
E – Sabol (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, San Francisco 7. 2B – Pederson (2), Yastrzemski (4). HR – Villar (3), off Phillips; Crawford (2), off Phillips. RBIs – Pederson 2 (9), Villar 2 (7), Crawford (6). SB – Sabol (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Outman, Smith 2, Rojas 2, Freeman); San Francisco 4 (Villar, Sabol, Davis 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Freeman, Davis, Johnson. GIDP – Conforto.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, Rojas, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, L, 1-1
|5⅓
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|77
|1.47
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Graterol
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6.23
|Phillips
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|20
|6.75
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|75
|1.17
|Junis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.29
|Alexander, W, 1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Brebbia, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.93
|Ty.Rogers, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 2-0, Junis 2-0, Alexander 3-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Martinez,Thompson).
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:38. A – 30,768 (41,915).
Baltimore 12, Oakland 8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Noda 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Rooker rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.212
|Smith ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Capel lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|4
|13
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|5
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.395
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|.289
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.186
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|McCann dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Vavra ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-McKenna ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|c-Frazier ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Henderson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.129
|Mateo ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Totals
|34
|12
|12
|12
|6
|9
|Oakland
|101
|050
|001
|8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|131
|50x
|12
|12
|0
a-flied out for McCann in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Vavra in the 7th. c-grounded out for McKenna in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 8, Baltimore 7. 2B – Peterson (2), Hays (5), McCann (1), Rutschman (1). HR – Langeliers (2), off Voth; Mountcastle (4), off Muller; Hays (3), off May; Mountcastle (5), off Jiménez. RBIs – Rooker (1), Peterson 2 (7), Smith (1), Capel (2), Langeliers 3 (4), Mountcastle 9 (18), McCann (1), Hays 2 (6). SB – Mateo (6), Capel (3). SF – Mountcastle. S – Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Kemp, Smith, Capel, Noda); Baltimore 3 (Urías, Mateo, Santander). RISP – Oakland 5 for 13; Baltimore 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Noda, Ruiz, Capel, Rooker, Rutschman.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|87
|5.52
|Jackson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
|May, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|7.71
|Moll, L, 0-1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|4.50
|Jiménez
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|27
|6.23
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|4⅓
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|99
|6.75
|Voth
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|10.50
|Baker, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.26
|Coulombe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Gillaspie
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Jiménez 2-2, Voth 3-3. IBB – off Jiménez (Rutschman). HBP – Moll (Mateo). WP – Muller.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:08. A – 12,305 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.314
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.371
|Volpe ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Calhoun dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Cabrera ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|F.Cordero rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Hicks lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|8
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Brennan cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|2
|4
|New York
|015
|202
|001
|11
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
E – Ramírez (1). LOB – New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B – LeMahieu (4), Ramírez (5), Brennan (2), Bell (1). HR – F.Cordero (3), off Gaddis. RBIs – Trevino (4), Calhoun (1), Cabrera (4), F.Cordero 3 (10), Rizzo 2 (6), Ramírez (6), Naylor (8). SF – Cabrera, Naylor.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Torres, Calhoun 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Brennan, Gonzalez, Zunino). RISP – New York 6 for 14; Cleveland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Rizzo, F.Cordero, Torres, Calhoun, Gonzalez. GIDP – Torres, Calhoun, Viloria, Naylor.
DP – New York 2 (Cabrera, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Cleveland 3 (Arias, Brennan, Giménez, Brennan; Arias, Giménez, Naylor; Arias, Giménez, Naylor).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 3-0
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|97
|1.40
|Abreu
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaddis, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|67
|8.53
|Herrin
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.05
|Curry
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|67
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Herrin 3-2. HBP – Gaddis (Rizzo). WP – Abreu, Curry.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:24. A – 20,164 (34,788).
Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCormick lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.300
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Julks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Dubón 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.355
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Hensley ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Salazar c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|3
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.242
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.148
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Smith-Njigba rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Castro ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Suwinski cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.105
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|c-McCutchen ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|1
|7
|Houston
|110
|000
|002
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|002
|003
|7
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th. c-singled for Delay in the 9th.
E – Castro (2). LOB – Houston 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Bregman (1), McCormick (3), Choi (1), Hayes (3). HR – Bregman (1), off Keller; Tucker (4), off Keller; Suwinski (1), off Javier; Choi (2), off Javier; Bae (2), off Pressly. RBIs – Bregman (3), Tucker (12), McCormick 2 (9), Suwinski 2 (4), Choi (2), Smith-Njigba (3), Bae 3 (6). SB – Tucker (3), Hayes (1). SF – Smith-Njigba.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, Maldonado, J.Abreu 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana, Smith-Njigba). RISP – Houston 1 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|6⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|96
|4.24
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Montero
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.00
|Pressly, L, 0-2
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|8.44
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|94
|3.57
|Underwood Jr., H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.60
|Holderman, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Bednar, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|18
|1.80
IBB – off Bednar (Alvarez). HBP – Javier (Castro).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:30. A – 9,996 (38,753).
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.205
|Yoshida lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Refsnyder cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|c-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|a-Casas ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|b-McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|1
|5
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Margot rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Raley rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|J.Lowe cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|1
|9
|Boston
|000
|001
|001
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|110
|120
|20x
|7
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Dalbec in the 7th. b-doubled for Wong in the 8th. c-singled for Arroyo in the 9th.
E – Casas (1). LOB – Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – McGuire (3), Franco (4), B.Lowe (1). HR – Paredes (3), off Whitlock; Díaz (3), off Whitlock; B.Lowe (4), off Whitlock; J.Lowe (2), off Ort. RBIs – McGuire (1), Franco (10), Bruján (1), Paredes (10), Díaz (7), B.Lowe (10), J.Lowe (6). SB – J.Lowe (1), Dalbec (1). CS – Bruján (1), Arozarena (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Refsnyder, Yoshida, Hernández 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Raley 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Yoshida, Devers, B.Lowe. GIDP – Yoshida.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Franco, Díaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|0
|5
|85
|9.00
|Bleier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Ort
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|29
|6.43
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 3-0
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|95
|1.59
|Cleavinger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.08
|Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Faucher
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Cleavinger 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:35. A – 12,649 (25,025).
Miami 8, Philadelphia 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|b-Sánchez ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Arraez 2b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.537
|Soler rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Hampson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.381
|Segura 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.160
|Berti ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|3
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.200
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Harrison lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.422
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Marsh ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.407
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|4
|9
|Miami
|001
|003
|130
|8
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|001
|4
|11
|1
a-walked for Pache in the 7th. b-walked for Cooper in the 8th.
E – Sosa (1). LOB – Miami 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Arraez (3), Soler (4), Gurriel (1), Pache (2), Realmuto (2). 3B – Arraez (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR – Berti (1), off Nola; Arraez (1), off Brogdon; Schwarber (3), off Luzardo. RBIs – Berti 2 (2), Soler (7), Gurriel (2), Fortes (3), Arraez 2 (5), Chisholm Jr. (4), Schwarber (6), Stott 2 (3), Realmuto (3). SB – Chisholm Jr. (3), Berti (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Soler 3, Chisholm Jr. 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott 2, Realmuto). RISP – Miami 6 for 15; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
GIDP – Segura, Bohm, Realmuto.
DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Berti, Arraez, Gurriel); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Turner, Bohm).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|98
|1.93
|Floro, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|0.00
|Brazoban
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|37
|5.40
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 0-2
|5
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|100
|7.04
|Soto
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|8.31
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.26
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|34
|4.26
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|10.38
Inherited runners-scored – Soto 2-0. HBP – Luzardo (Sosa).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:57. A – 43,444 (42,901).
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|a-Fairchild ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Fraley lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.370
|b-Newman ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Stephenson dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Myers rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.194
|Vosler 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Steer 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Barrero ss-cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|5
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.340
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.319
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Murphy c
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Hilliard cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.368
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|6
|6
|Cincinnati
|004
|000
|020
|6
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|310
|10x
|7
|11
|0
a-flied out for Friedl in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Fraley in the 8th.
LOB – Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 9. 2B – Friedl (2), Steer (4), Hilliard 2 (3). HR – Barrero (1), off Jiménez; Olson (4), off Cessa; Albies (2), off Cessa. RBIs – Stephenson (4), Steer 2 (5), Barrero 3 (4), Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies 2 (6), Hilliard (1), Arcia 2 (7). SB – Fraley 2 (2), India (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (India 2, Myers 2, Newman); Atlanta 4 (Murphy, Ozuna 2, Olson). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Stephenson, Albies. GIDP – Olson.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (India, Barrero, Vosler).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 0-1
|3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|1
|71
|7.00
|A.Young
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.84
|Herget
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|3.00
|Law
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|5.79
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright
|3⅔
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|75
|12.00
|Tonkin, W, 1-1
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|2.16
|Chavez, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|4.50
|Lee, H, 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Anderson, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – A.Young 2-0, Cruz 2-1, Lee 1-0. HBP – Wright 2 (Stephenson,Stephenson). WP – Cessa.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:44. A – 33,559 (41,149).
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.190
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Cronenworth 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Campusano c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Dixon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Azocar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.188
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Nido ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Álvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|6
|8
|San Diego
|000
|020
|002
|4
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|001
|2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Guillorme in the 9th.
1-ran for Escobar in the 8th.
LOB – San Diego 7, New York 7. 2B – Machado (3), Campusano (1). HR – Bogaerts (4), off Santana. RBIs – Machado 2 (5), Bogaerts 2 (10), Canha (4), Pham (4). SB – Kim (1), Locastro (2). SF – Canha. S – Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Campusano, Soto); New York 3 (Álvarez 2, Lindor). RISP – San Diego 3 for 9; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Nido. GIDP – Grisham, Canha.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|89
|2.70
|Honeywell Jr., H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.35
|García, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.94
|Wilson, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|1.23
|Hader, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|31
|1.80
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 0-2
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|89
|4.91
|Reyes
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
|Santana
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|8.44
Inherited runners-scored – Reyes 1-0. HBP – Raley (Cronenworth).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:51. A – 30,769 (42,136).
Toronto 9, Detroit 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Maton 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.120
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|6
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Varsho lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.477
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|1-Luplow pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.222
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.382
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|2
|7
|Detroit
|030
|000
|000
|3
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|120
|05x
|9
|10
|0
1-ran for Belt in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 7, Toronto 3. 2B – Torkelson (2), Belt (2). HR – Maton (1), off Manoah; Chapman (3), off Manning; Kiermaier (1), off Manning; Springer (2), off Manning; Bichette (4), off Englert; Kirk (1), off Englert. RBIs – Maton 3 (5), Kirk 4 (6), Chapman (15), Kiermaier (6), Springer (5), Bichette (9), Belt (1). SB – Varsho (2). CS – Vierling (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Vierling 2, Maton, Schoop); Toronto 2 (Kiermaier, Biggio). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Toronto 4 for 8.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 1-1
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|85
|4.63
|Englert
|2⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|4
|45
|7.36
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|4⅓
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|94
|4.91
|Pop, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.35
|Swanson, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.84
|García, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:29. A – 42,053 (49,282).
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Sheets dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|1-Sosa pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Zavala c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|a-Alberto ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|González 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Totals
|34
|3
|4
|3
|1
|14
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.233
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|2-Castro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|1
|15
|Chicago
|200
|000
|001
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|210
|000
|000
|1
|4
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Burger in the 10th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 10th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 10th.
E – Alberto (1), P.López (1). LOB – Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B – Vaughn (6), Gordon (1), Vázquez (1). HR – Robert Jr. (5), off Duran; Buxton (2), off Lynn; Taylor (1), off Lynn. RBIs – Vaughn 2 (9), Robert Jr. (11), Buxton 2 (5), Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (González, Colás 2); Minnesota 1 (Farmer). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Alberto.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|10
|98
|7.31
|Middleton
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Diekman
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|8.44
|R.López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.35
|Scholtens, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|98
|1.35
|Thielbar, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.50
|Duran, BS, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|2.70
|Jax, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.38
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:23. A – 16,153 (38,544).
Texas 8, Kansas City 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Melendez rf-c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.162
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|3-Bradley Jr. pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.129
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|2-Eaton pr-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|a-Lopez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Seager ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.359
|1-J.Smith pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Jung 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Heim c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.276
|Jankowski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Miller dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|b-Grossman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|5
|6
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|011
|1
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|012
|000
|100
|4
|8
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Dozier in the 9th. b-lined out for Miller in the 9th.
1-ran for Seager in the 5th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 7th. 3-ran for Perez in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 9, Texas 6. 2B – Pasquantino 2 (5), Isbel (2), Jung (2), Lowe (5), Seager (4), Semien (3). HR – Heim (2), off Barlow. RBIs – Witt Jr. (5), Reyes (3), Perez (6), Melendez (3), Massey (1), Miller (3), Lowe (9), García 2 (11), Semien (7), Heim 3 (6). SB – Eaton (1), García (1). SF – Massey, García.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Reyes, Perez, Dozier, Eaton 2); Texas 3 (García 3). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 20; Texas 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Olivares 2, Isbel, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Lowe, J.Smith. GIDP – Bradley Jr., Jankowski, Heim.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Texas 1 (Semien, J.Smith, Lowe).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|6⅓
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|92
|5.19
|Garrett
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.86
|C.Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.93
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Barlow, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|21
|7.36
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|9
|98
|4.32
|J.Hernández
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|4.15
|W.Smith, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|16
|1.93
|Leclerc, BS, 1-2
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0.00
|Ragans, W, 2-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
J.Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0, W.Smith 2-0, Leclerc 1-1, Ragans 2-1. IBB – off W.Smith (Olivares), off Leclerc (Pasquantino). WP – Lyles.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:51. A – 17,760 (40,000).
Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ju.Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|France 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.346
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.320
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Kelenic lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.118
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|9
|4
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.356
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|Madrigal 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Bellinger cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Hosmer dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.310
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Velázquez rf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.750
|Totals
|40
|14
|18
|14
|4
|4
|Seattle
|250
|100
|010
|9
|10
|0
|Chicago
|018
|023
|00x
|14
|18
|2
E – Mancini (1), Swanson (1). LOB – Seattle 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Raleigh (4), Kelenic (4), Crawford (4), Happ (4), Velázquez (1), Hoerner (3). HR – Suárez (1), off Wesneski; Kelenic (2), off Rucker; Mancini (1), off Flexen; Velázquez (1), off Flexen. RBIs – Suárez 3 (10), France 2 (8), Raleigh (8), Hernández (6), Wong (3), Kelenic (4), Gomes (4), Mancini 3 (9), Hosmer (8), Velázquez 4 (4), Swanson 2 (5), Hoerner 2 (3), Madrigal (1). SB – Hoerner (5). CS – Madrigal (1). SF – Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (La Stella 2, Wong); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Bellinger 2). RISP – Seattle 4 for 12; Chicago 9 for 16.
Runners moved up – Ju.Rodríguez, Hosmer. GIDP – Hosmer.
DP – Seattle 1 (Wong, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 0-2
|2⅓
|10
|8
|8
|2
|1
|74
|8.74
|Gott
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|1.12
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|9.64
|Jo.Rodríguez
|3⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|48
|9.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski
|1⅓
|5
|7
|2
|4
|0
|64
|7.50
|Rucker, W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|41
|4.76
|Alzolay, H, 2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.25
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Merryweather
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|11.57
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 3-1. HBP – Gott (Hoerner).
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:02. A – 30,081 (41,363).
St. Louis 9, Colorado 6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.216
|Edman ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.350
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.206
|O'Neill cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Walker rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Yepez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Motter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Gorman ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|6
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Bryant rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|McMahon 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.220
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Moustakas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.188
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.324
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|2
|10
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|403
|9
|11
|2
|Colorado
|000
|150
|000
|6
|12
|1
a-flied out for Motter in the 7th.
E – Arenado (1), Contreras (1), McMahon (1). LOB – St. Louis 7, Colorado 8. 2B – Edman (1), Arenado (2), Moustakas (1). HR – Edman (1), off Freeland; Yepez (1), off Freeland; Gorman (3), off Johnson; Díaz (2), off Mikolas; McMahon (3), off Mikolas; Cron (4), off Mikolas. RBIs – Edman (1), Yepez (1), Goldschmidt 2 (6), Arenado 3 (11), Gorman (8), O'Neill (3), Díaz (6), McMahon 3 (8), Cron (8), Daza (4). SF – Daza. S – Edman.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Edman, Walker, Goldschmidt 2, Contreras); Colorado 3 (Cron, Moustakas, Tovar). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 7; Colorado 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Castro. GIDP – O'Neill, Contreras, Cron, Daza.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Motter, Goldschmidt; Motter, Edman, Goldschmidt); Colorado 2 (Tovar, McMahon, Cron; Tovar, McMahon, Cron).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|5⅔
|10
|6
|6
|2
|3
|88
|10.05
|Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Gallegos, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Helsley, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.86
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|83
|0.96
|Bird
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|17
|9.95
|Lamet, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|8.44
|Johnson, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|7.71
|Seabold
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored – Lamet 3-3, Seabold 2-0. WP – Mikolas. PB – Díaz (1).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:37. A – 25,399 (50,144).
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Tellez 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.161
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Mitchell cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Caratini c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Wiemer lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Brosseau 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.286
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|5
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.367
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.375
|Longoria dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.368
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|511
|7
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
LOB – Milwaukee 4, Arizona 3. 2B – Brosseau (1). HR – Adames (3), off Kelly; Tellez (2), off Ruiz; Brosseau (1), off Vargas. RBIs – Adames (8), Caratini (1), Wiemer (4), Brosseau 3 (3), Tellez (5), Smith (4). SB – Wiemer (2). CS – Wiemer (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Turang, Anderson); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Longoria). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; Arizona 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Tellez, Wiemer. GIDP – Turang, Adames, Thomas.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Tellez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Perdomo, Smith; Marte, Smith).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, W, 1-1
|8⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|89
|5.19
|Payamps
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.15
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, L, 0-2
|6⅔
|1
|3
|3
|4
|7
|98
|4.11
|Castro
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|4.15
|K.Nelson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.08
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|9.00
|Vargas
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored – Castro 2-2, K.Nelson 1-0. HBP – Kelly (Caratini).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:19. A – 17,069 (48,359).
L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Meneses dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.389
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.214
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.162
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Urshela ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|4
|7
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|00x
|2
|5
|0
E – Gray (0). LOB – Washington 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Abrams (2). HR – O'Hoppe (4), off Gray. RBIs – Rendon (5), O'Hoppe (10). SF – Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Chavis 2, Ruiz); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo 4). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.
GIDP – Robles, Renfroe, O'Hoppe.
DP – Washington 2 (Candelario, Chavis, Smith; Candelario, Chavis, Smith); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Lamb).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 0-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|103
|4.32
|Th.Ward
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.76
|Banda
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|9.82
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6
|92
|0.47
|Quijada, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Estévez, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Th.Ward 3-0, Banda 1-0. HBP – Gray 2 (Ta.Ward,Trout), Ohtani (Robles). WP – Banda.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:26. A – 27,390 (45,517).
