Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf200031.279
Freeman 1b500003.375
Smith c400000.306
Martinez dh301000.267
Thompson cf201001.294
a-Muncy ph-3b100001.189
Vargas 2b200010.190
Taylor 3b300003.097
b-Peralta ph-lf100000.154
Outman lf-cf300010.273
Rojas ss301001.150
c-Heyward ph100001.222
Totals30030511
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b211020.269
Conforto rf210021.237
Davis 3b400000.323
Estrada 2b000000.324
Pederson dh301212.242
Yastrzemski lf412000.268
Villar 2b-3b411200.235
Crawford ss311110.206
Sabol c401001.194
Johnson cf400003.150
Totals3057567
Los Angeles000000000030
San Francisco20000003x571

a-struck out for Thompson in the 8th. b-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 9th.

E – Sabol (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, San Francisco 7. 2B – Pederson (2), Yastrzemski (4). HR – Villar (3), off Phillips; Crawford (2), off Phillips. RBIs – Pederson 2 (9), Villar 2 (7), Crawford (6). SB – Sabol (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Outman, Smith 2, Rojas 2, Freeman); San Francisco 4 (Villar, Sabol, Davis 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Davis, Johnson. GIDP – Conforto.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, Rojas, Freeman).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
May, L, 1-15⅓22243771.47
Ferguson10001123.86
Miller10010210.00
Graterol00010116.23
Phillips1⅔33303206.75
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood410035751.17
Junis20001121.29
Alexander, W, 1-00000180.00
Brebbia, H, 21⅔00011221.93
Ty.Rogers, H, 11⅔00001150.00
Doval1⅔00012224.50

Inherited runners-scored – Graterol 2-0, Junis 2-0, Alexander 3-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Martinez,Thompson).

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:38. A – 30,768 (41,915).

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b411011.205
Noda 1b421012.192
Aguilar dh511003.242
Rooker rf412110.231
Peterson 3b412211.212
Smith ss512102.222
Capel lf501101.250
Langeliers c411301.222
Ruiz cf401002.222
Totals398128413
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf544201.333
Rutschman c322020.395
Mountcastle 1b423900.289
Santander rf300023.186
Urías 2b411011.242
McCann dh201100.250
a-Vavra ph-dh100000.100
b-McKenna ph-dh100001.182
c-Frazier ph-dh100000.276
Henderson 3b410012.129
Mateo ss321000.286
Mullins cf300001.163
Totals3412121269
Oakland1010500018120
Baltimore10113150x12120

a-flied out for McCann in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Vavra in the 7th. c-grounded out for McKenna in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 8, Baltimore 7. 2B – Peterson (2), Hays (5), McCann (1), Rutschman (1). HR – Langeliers (2), off Voth; Mountcastle (4), off Muller; Hays (3), off May; Mountcastle (5), off Jiménez. RBIs – Rooker (1), Peterson 2 (7), Smith (1), Capel (2), Langeliers 3 (4), Mountcastle 9 (18), McCann (1), Hays 2 (6). SB – Mateo (6), Capel (3). SF – Mountcastle. S – Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Kemp, Smith, Capel, Noda); Baltimore 3 (Urías, Mateo, Santander). RISP – Oakland 5 for 13; Baltimore 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Noda, Ruiz, Capel, Rooker, Rutschman.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller4⅔76633875.52
Jackson1⅔10001141.59
May, BS, 0-11⅔21112287.71
Moll, L, 0-102211204.50
Jiménez1⅓23312276.23
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez4⅓65546996.75
Voth1422012210.50
Baker, W, 1-01⅔0000174.26
Coulombe1⅔00003160.00
Gillaspie1⅔21102246.23

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Jiménez 2-2, Voth 3-3. IBB – off Jiménez (Rutschman). HBP – Moll (Mateo). WP – Muller.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:08. A – 12,305 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b422011.263
Judge cf512001.341
Kiner-Falefa cf000000.067
Rizzo 1b322210.314
Torres 2b411012.371
Volpe ss000000.129
Calhoun dh511100.222
Cabrera ss-2b411101.258
F.Cordero rf411301.286
Trevino c401101.222
Hicks lf422000.200
Totals371113837
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411000.280
Giménez 2b412000.333
Ramírez 3b402100.292
Naylor 1b300100.200
Bell dh401001.095
Brennan cf401000.238
Gonzalez rf300010.147
Zunino c100011.308
Viloria c100000.000
Arias ss300002.125
Totals3127224
New York01520200111130
Cleveland200000000271

E – Ramírez (1). LOB – New York 4, Cleveland 5. 2B – LeMahieu (4), Ramírez (5), Brennan (2), Bell (1). HR – F.Cordero (3), off Gaddis. RBIs – Trevino (4), Calhoun (1), Cabrera (4), F.Cordero 3 (10), Rizzo 2 (6), Ramírez (6), Naylor (8). SF – Cabrera, Naylor.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Torres, Calhoun 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Brennan, Gonzalez, Zunino). RISP – New York 6 for 14; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Rizzo, F.Cordero, Torres, Calhoun, Gonzalez. GIDP – Torres, Calhoun, Viloria, Naylor.

DP – New York 2 (Cabrera, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Cleveland 3 (Arias, Brennan, Giménez, Brennan; Arias, Giménez, Naylor; Arias, Giménez, Naylor).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 3-07⅔52223971.40
Abreu2⅔20001330.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gaddis, L, 0-13⅔88823678.53
Herrin2⅔10001204.05
Curry4⅔43313674.50

Inherited runners-scored – Herrin 3-2. HBP – Gaddis (Rizzo). WP – Abreu, Curry.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:24. A – 20,164 (34,788).

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCormick lf-cf501202.250
Bregman 3b512100.188
Alvarez dh400013.300
J.Abreu 1b501003.280
Tucker rf312110.310
Peña ss401001.212
Meyers cf300000.176
a-Julks ph-lf100000.276
Dubón 2b311010.355
Maldonado c300000.179
b-Hensley ph111000.250
Salazar c000000.000
Totals3749439
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae 2b511302.242
Reynolds lf401000.356
Choi dh412102.148
Santana 1b400000.214
Hayes 3b412000.159
Smith-Njigba rf300102.167
Castro ss322000.286
Suwinski cf411201.105
Delay c200010.238
c-McCutchen ph111000.357
Totals34710717
Houston110000002490
Pittsburgh0200020037101

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th. c-singled for Delay in the 9th.

E – Castro (2). LOB – Houston 9, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Bregman (1), McCormick (3), Choi (1), Hayes (3). HR – Bregman (1), off Keller; Tucker (4), off Keller; Suwinski (1), off Javier; Choi (2), off Javier; Bae (2), off Pressly. RBIs – Bregman (3), Tucker (12), McCormick 2 (9), Suwinski 2 (4), Choi (2), Smith-Njigba (3), Bae 3 (6). SB – Tucker (3), Hayes (1). SF – Smith-Njigba.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, Maldonado, J.Abreu 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Santana, Smith-Njigba). RISP – Houston 1 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 3.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier6⅔54413964.24
Stanek1⅔00001145.40
Montero1⅔20002213.00
Pressly, L, 0-233301208.44
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller6⅔62227943.57
Underwood Jr., H, 11⅔00000113.60
Holderman, H, 51⅔10001160.00
Bednar, W, 1-01⅔22111181.80

IBB – off Bednar (Alvarez). HBP – Javier (Castro).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:30. A – 9,996 (38,753).

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández ss500002.083
Devers 3b310011.283
Turner dh201021.205
Yoshida lf300010.216
Refsnyder cf400002.158
Verdugo rf411000.318
Arroyo 2b300002.176
c-Tapia ph101000.500
Dalbec 1b1010101.000
a-Casas ph-1b200000.161
Wong c200002.120
b-McGuire ph-c202100.400
Totals32261510
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b333110.303
Margot rf000000.200
B.Lowe dh412101.321
Arozarena lf400001.326
Franco ss401101.311
Raley rf-1b400001.208
Paredes 3b412101.314
Mejía c400002.176
J.Lowe cf422101.385
Bruján 2b301101.200
Totals34711619
Boston000001001261
Tampa Bay11012020x7110

a-grounded out for Dalbec in the 7th. b-doubled for Wong in the 8th. c-singled for Arroyo in the 9th.

E – Casas (1). LOB – Boston 8, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – McGuire (3), Franco (4), B.Lowe (1). HR – Paredes (3), off Whitlock; Díaz (3), off Whitlock; B.Lowe (4), off Whitlock; J.Lowe (2), off Ort. RBIs – McGuire (1), Franco (10), Bruján (1), Paredes (10), Díaz (7), B.Lowe (10), J.Lowe (6). SB – J.Lowe (1), Dalbec (1). CS – Bruján (1), Arozarena (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Refsnyder, Yoshida, Hernández 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Raley 2). RISP – Boston 1 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Yoshida, Devers, B.Lowe. GIDP – Yoshida.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Franco, Díaz).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock, L, 0-15⅔85505859.00
Bleier1⅔10001134.50
Ort1⅔22112296.43
Brasier1⅔00001107.50
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 3-05⅔21149951.59
Cleavinger1⅔0000080.00
Adam1⅔00000102.08
Thompson1⅔10010190.00
Faucher1⅔31101304.50

Inherited runners-scored – Cleavinger 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:35. A – 12,649 (25,025).

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. cf512102.250
Cooper dh400002.333
b-Sánchez ph-dh000010.133
Arraez 2b524200.537
Soler rf511101.190
Hampson rf000000.000
De La Cruz lf400011.200
Gurriel 1b522101.381
Segura 3b502002.200
Fortes c401101.160
Berti ss322210.250
Totals408148310
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss500000.313
Schwarber dh411113.200
Realmuto c501101.222
Castellanos rf412011.300
Bohm 1b401001.341
Harrison lf312010.231
Sosa 3b300002.286
Stott 2b402201.422
Pache cf201000.273
a-Marsh ph-cf111010.407
Totals35411449
Miami0010031308140
Philadelphia0000030014111

a-walked for Pache in the 7th. b-walked for Cooper in the 8th.

E – Sosa (1). LOB – Miami 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Arraez (3), Soler (4), Gurriel (1), Pache (2), Realmuto (2). 3B – Arraez (1), Chisholm Jr. (1). HR – Berti (1), off Nola; Arraez (1), off Brogdon; Schwarber (3), off Luzardo. RBIs – Berti 2 (2), Soler (7), Gurriel (2), Fortes (3), Arraez 2 (5), Chisholm Jr. (4), Schwarber (6), Stott 2 (3), Realmuto (3). SB – Chisholm Jr. (3), Berti (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Soler 3, Chisholm Jr. 2); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Stott 2, Realmuto). RISP – Miami 6 for 15; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

GIDP – Segura, Bohm, Realmuto.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel; Berti, Arraez, Gurriel); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Turner, Bohm).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 2-06⅔83315981.93
Floro, H, 21⅔00020180.00
Brazoban2⅔31114375.40
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 0-25944061007.04
Soto00010108.31
Brogdon1⅔11101154.26
Bellatti1⅔43312344.26
Kimbrel1⅔000111210.38

Inherited runners-scored – Soto 2-0. HBP – Luzardo (Sosa).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:57. A – 43,444 (42,901).

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b411011.316
Friedl cf411001.306
a-Fairchild ph-lf100000.273
Fraley lf212020.370
b-Newman ph-ss100001.167
Stephenson dh310101.289
Myers rf500004.194
Vosler 1b500001.188
Steer 3b413200.314
Casali c300011.111
Barrero ss-cf311310.238
Totals35686510
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf301121.340
Olson 1b511103.319
Riley 3b412010.318
Murphy c320021.214
Rosario lf402000.194
Albies 2b411201.229
Arcia ss401200.333
Ozuna dh411000.094
Hilliard cf312110.368
Totals34711766
Cincinnati004000020680
Atlanta10131010x7110

a-flied out for Friedl in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Fraley in the 8th.

LOB – Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 9. 2B – Friedl (2), Steer (4), Hilliard 2 (3). HR – Barrero (1), off Jiménez; Olson (4), off Cessa; Albies (2), off Cessa. RBIs – Stephenson (4), Steer 2 (5), Barrero 3 (4), Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies 2 (6), Hilliard (1), Arcia 2 (7). SB – Fraley 2 (2), India (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (India 2, Myers 2, Newman); Atlanta 4 (Murphy, Ozuna 2, Olson). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Stephenson, Albies. GIDP – Olson.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (India, Barrero, Vosler).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa, L, 0-1375521717.00
A.Young21101122.08
Cruz110002232.84
Herget1⅔11120253.00
Law1⅔00022245.79
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright3⅔444437512.00
Tonkin, W, 1-13⅔10003432.16
Chavez, H, 41⅔10001130.00
Jiménez, H, 222211144.50
Lee, H, 30000190.00
Anderson, S, 1-11⅔00001123.18

Inherited runners-scored – A.Young 2-0, Cruz 2-1, Lee 1-0. HBP – Wright 2 (Stephenson,Stephenson). WP – Cessa.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:44. A – 33,559 (41,149).

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss512200.333
Machado 3b501200.271
Soto lf300012.190
Cruz dh400002.292
Cronenworth 1b201010.205
Kim 2b301001.289
Campusano c423000.267
Grisham cf400001.205
Dixon rf311002.333
Azocar rf100001.211
Totals3449429
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf200021.188
Marte rf401000.297
Lindor ss311012.225
Alonso 1b311011.222
Canha dh300101.214
McNeil 2b301010.256
Pham lf401100.231
Escobar 3b200010.111
1-Locastro pr000000.000
Guillorme 3b000000.211
a-Nido ph100000.150
Álvarez c400003.125
Totals2925268
San Diego000020002490
New York000100001250

a-grounded out for Guillorme in the 9th.

1-ran for Escobar in the 8th.

LOB – San Diego 7, New York 7. 2B – Machado (3), Campusano (1). HR – Bogaerts (4), off Santana. RBIs – Machado 2 (5), Bogaerts 2 (10), Canha (4), Pham (4). SB – Kim (1), Locastro (2). SF – Canha. S – Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 2 (Campusano, Soto); New York 3 (Álvarez 2, Lindor). RISP – San Diego 3 for 9; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Nido. GIDP – Grisham, Canha.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weathers, W, 1-05⅔31123892.70
Honeywell Jr., H, 11⅔00001121.35
García, H, 41⅔10000127.94
Wilson, H, 31⅔00022211.23
Hader, S, 4-41⅔11122311.80
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson, L, 0-2562226894.91
Reyes1⅓10002210.00
Raley1⅔00000159.00
Santana1⅔22201218.44

Inherited runners-scored – Reyes 1-0. HBP – Raley (Cronenworth).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:51. A – 30,769 (42,136).

Toronto 9, Detroit 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf400012.286
Greene cf400002.256
Vierling rf301010.290
Carpenter dh300011.227
Báez ss310010.111
Torkelson 1b412001.263
Maton 3b311311.120
Schoop 2b401001.188
Rogers c300011.167
Totals3135369
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf411101.255
Bichette ss411100.353
Guerrero Jr. 1b400000.400
Varsho lf220020.289
Chapman 3b422101.477
Belt dh403100.148
1-Luplow pr-dh010000.000
Kirk c412401.222
Biggio 2b400002.143
Kiermaier cf411102.382
Totals34910927
Detroit030000000350
Toronto01012005x9100

1-ran for Belt in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 7, Toronto 3. 2B – Torkelson (2), Belt (2). HR – Maton (1), off Manoah; Chapman (3), off Manning; Kiermaier (1), off Manning; Springer (2), off Manning; Bichette (4), off Englert; Kirk (1), off Englert. RBIs – Maton 3 (5), Kirk 4 (6), Chapman (15), Kiermaier (6), Springer (5), Bichette (9), Belt (1). SB – Varsho (2). CS – Vierling (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Vierling 2, Maton, Schoop); Toronto 2 (Kiermaier, Biggio). RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Toronto 4 for 8.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, L, 1-16⅔64413854.63
Englert2⅔45514457.36
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah4⅓43353944.91
Pop, W, 1-0100002201.35
Swanson, H, 41⅔00012162.84
García, H, 41⅔10002203.00
Bass1⅔0000096.23

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:29. A – 42,053 (49,282).

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf411001.261
Robert Jr. cf422100.347
Sheets dh300011.333
Vaughn 1b401202.268
Grandal c400002.265
1-Sosa pr000000---
Zavala c000000.300
Burger 3b300002.273
a-Alberto ph-3b100000.286
Colás rf400002.275
González 2b400002.158
Andrus ss300002.156
Totals34343114
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b412001.321
Buxton dh411201.308
Larnach lf301012.310
Miranda 3b400000.182
Gordon 2b402000.133
Farmer ss400004.233
Wallner rf400003.000
Vázquez c401002.320
2-Castro pr010000.000
Taylor cf412102.205
Totals35493115
Chicago2000000010341
Minnesota2100000001491

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Burger in the 10th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 10th. 2-ran for Vázquez in the 10th.

E – Alberto (1), P.López (1). LOB – Chicago 3, Minnesota 6. 2B – Vaughn (6), Gordon (1), Vázquez (1). HR – Robert Jr. (5), off Duran; Buxton (2), off Lynn; Taylor (1), off Lynn. RBIs – Vaughn 2 (9), Robert Jr. (11), Buxton 2 (5), Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (González, Colás 2); Minnesota 1 (Farmer). RISP – Chicago 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Alberto.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn6⅔733010987.31
Middleton1⅓00003160.00
Diekman00010148.44
R.López1⅔10002116.35
Scholtens, L, 0-11100013.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López7322110981.35
Thielbar, H, 30000144.50
Duran, BS, 2-31⅔11103242.70
Jax, W, 1-11⅔0000083.38

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:23. A – 16,153 (38,544).

Texas 8, Kansas City 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. ss512100.186
Melendez rf-c401112.162
Perez c401102.238
3-Bradley Jr. pr-rf110000.095
Pasquantino 1b413010.289
Olivares lf400011.231
Massey 2b400103.129
Reyes dh302100.174
2-Eaton pr-dh200001.053
Isbel cf422000.207
Dozier 3b300002.125
a-Lopez ph-3b000010.150
Totals385115411
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b522101.229
Seager ss212010.359
1-J.Smith pr-ss100010.188
Lowe 1b501100.261
García rf411201.227
Jung 3b322020.263
Heim c511303.276
Jankowski cf400000.364
Miller dh211110.222
b-Grossman ph-dh100000.161
Thompson lf400001.267
Totals36810856
Kansas City00110001115110
Texas01200010048100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Dozier in the 9th. b-lined out for Miller in the 9th.

1-ran for Seager in the 5th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 7th. 3-ran for Perez in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 9, Texas 6. 2B – Pasquantino 2 (5), Isbel (2), Jung (2), Lowe (5), Seager (4), Semien (3). HR – Heim (2), off Barlow. RBIs – Witt Jr. (5), Reyes (3), Perez (6), Melendez (3), Massey (1), Miller (3), Lowe (9), García 2 (11), Semien (7), Heim 3 (6). SB – Eaton (1), García (1). SF – Massey, García.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Reyes, Perez, Dozier, Eaton 2); Texas 3 (García 3). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 20; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Olivares 2, Isbel, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Lowe, J.Smith. GIDP – Bradley Jr., Jankowski, Heim.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Pasquantino); Texas 1 (Semien, J.Smith, Lowe).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles6⅓84424925.19
Garrett00010153.86
C.Hernández1⅔00011171.93
Chapman1⅔00001110.00
Barlow, L, 0-1, BS, 1-224310217.36
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom7⅔72209984.32
J.Hernández2111084.15
W.Smith, H, 21⅔11112161.93
Leclerc, BS, 1-21⅓11020200.00
Ragans, W, 2-00000050.00

J.Hernández pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0, W.Smith 2-0, Leclerc 1-1, Ragans 2-1. IBB – off W.Smith (Olivares), off Leclerc (Pasquantino). WP – Lyles.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:51. A – 17,760 (40,000).

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ju.Rodríguez cf510001.241
France 1b423210.346
Suárez 3b411302.320
Raleigh c512102.250
Hernández rf501100.191
Kelenic lf312120.333
Wong 2b500101.118
La Stella dh410002.077
Crawford ss321010.200
Totals38910948
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b-ss432200.356
Swanson ss414200.400
Madrigal 2b101100.333
Happ lf501000.314
Mancini 1b512301.275
Bellinger cf522000.205
Wisdom 3b310021.250
Hosmer dh421111.310
Gomes c512101.154
Velázquez rf433410.750
Totals4014181444
Seattle2501000109100
Chicago01802300x14182

E – Mancini (1), Swanson (1). LOB – Seattle 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Raleigh (4), Kelenic (4), Crawford (4), Happ (4), Velázquez (1), Hoerner (3). HR – Suárez (1), off Wesneski; Kelenic (2), off Rucker; Mancini (1), off Flexen; Velázquez (1), off Flexen. RBIs – Suárez 3 (10), France 2 (8), Raleigh (8), Hernández (6), Wong (3), Kelenic (4), Gomes (4), Mancini 3 (9), Hosmer (8), Velázquez 4 (4), Swanson 2 (5), Hoerner 2 (3), Madrigal (1). SB – Hoerner (5). CS – Madrigal (1). SF – Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (La Stella 2, Wong); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Bellinger 2). RISP – Seattle 4 for 12; Chicago 9 for 16.

Runners moved up – Ju.Rodríguez, Hosmer. GIDP – Hosmer.

DP – Seattle 1 (Wong, Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-22⅓108821748.74
Gott121102321.12
D.Castillo1⅔32210279.64
Jo.Rodríguez3⅔33311489.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wesneski1⅓57240647.50
Rucker, W, 1-0221103414.76
Alzolay, H, 22⅔00001232.25
Leiter Jr.1⅔10002150.00
Merryweather2⅔211022511.57

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 3-1. HBP – Gott (Hoerner).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:02. A – 30,081 (41,363).

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan lf320022.216
Edman ss423100.289
Goldschmidt 1b421210.350
Arenado 3b402311.333
Contreras c300021.206
O'Neill cf501102.257
Walker rf511001.326
Yepez dh412100.333
Motter 2b200001.222
a-Gorman ph-2b211100.321
Totals36911968
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf311010.219
Bryant rf512000.306
McMahon 2b512303.220
Cron 1b511101.250
Moustakas dh411013.188
Díaz c412101.324
Castro 3b401001.200
Daza cf301100.295
Tovar ss401001.225
Totals376126210
St. Louis1010004039112
Colorado0001500006121

a-flied out for Motter in the 7th.

E – Arenado (1), Contreras (1), McMahon (1). LOB – St. Louis 7, Colorado 8. 2B – Edman (1), Arenado (2), Moustakas (1). HR – Edman (1), off Freeland; Yepez (1), off Freeland; Gorman (3), off Johnson; Díaz (2), off Mikolas; McMahon (3), off Mikolas; Cron (4), off Mikolas. RBIs – Edman (1), Yepez (1), Goldschmidt 2 (6), Arenado 3 (11), Gorman (8), O'Neill (3), Díaz (6), McMahon 3 (8), Cron (8), Daza (4). SF – Daza. S – Edman.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Edman, Walker, Goldschmidt 2, Contreras); Colorado 3 (Cron, Moustakas, Tovar). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 7; Colorado 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Castro. GIDP – O'Neill, Contreras, Cron, Daza.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Motter, Goldschmidt; Motter, Edman, Goldschmidt); Colorado 2 (Tovar, McMahon, Cron; Tovar, McMahon, Cron).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas5⅔1066238810.05
Cabrera100003180.00
Gallegos, W, 1-01⅓00002170.00
Helsley, S, 2-31⅔20002183.86
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland6⅔62225830.96
Bird13010179.95
Lamet, BS, 0-11⅓11113308.44
Johnson, L, 0-133320207.71
Seabold0000027.94

Inherited runners-scored – Lamet 3-3, Seabold 2-0. WP – Mikolas. PB – Díaz (1).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:37. A – 25,399 (50,144).

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh501003.227
Adames ss411110.300
Tellez 1b321110.161
Anderson rf310010.303
Mitchell cf412001.324
Caratini c211110.250
Turang 2b400002.267
Wiemer lf300111.242
Brosseau 3b412302.286
Totals3278759
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b300011.367
Marte 2b410000.250
Smith 1b401102.375
Longoria dh400001.333
Carroll lf300001.233
McCarthy rf301001.216
Moreno c302000.250
Thomas cf300000.161
Perdomo ss300002.368
Totals3014118
Milwaukee000000511780
Arizona000000001140

LOB – Milwaukee 4, Arizona 3. 2B – Brosseau (1). HR – Adames (3), off Kelly; Tellez (2), off Ruiz; Brosseau (1), off Vargas. RBIs – Adames (8), Caratini (1), Wiemer (4), Brosseau 3 (3), Tellez (5), Smith (4). SB – Wiemer (2). CS – Wiemer (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Turang, Anderson); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Longoria). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; Arizona 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Tellez, Wiemer. GIDP – Turang, Adames, Thomas.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Turang, Tellez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Perdomo, Smith; Marte, Smith).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, W, 1-18⅔30008895.19
Payamps1⅔11110234.15
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, L, 0-26⅔13347984.11
Castro22210204.15
K.Nelson0000032.08
Ruiz1⅔31101239.00
Vargas1⅔21101105.79

Inherited runners-scored – Castro 2-2, K.Nelson 1-0. HBP – Kelly (Caratini).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:19. A – 17,069 (48,359).

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call lf300010.265
Candelario 3b400001.200
Smith 1b400000.282
Meneses dh300011.222
Ruiz c200021.216
Thomas rf300011.319
Abrams ss401001.231
Chavis 2b200010.250
Robles cf200001.389
Totals2701066
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh-dh401002.300
Ta.Ward lf312000.311
Trout cf300000.282
Rendon 3b100120.214
Renfroe rf200020.268
Rengifo 2b400003.162
Lamb 1b300000.115
Urshela ss301001.350
O'Hoppe c311101.258
Totals2625247
Washington000000000010
Los Angeles00010100x250

E – Gray (0). LOB – Washington 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Abrams (2). HR – O'Hoppe (4), off Gray. RBIs – Rendon (5), O'Hoppe (10). SF – Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Chavis 2, Ruiz); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo 4). RISP – Washington 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 4.

GIDP – Robles, Renfroe, O'Hoppe.

DP – Washington 2 (Candelario, Chavis, Smith; Candelario, Chavis, Smith); Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Lamb).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 0-35422231034.32
Th.Ward110002294.76
Banda00022259.82
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani, W, 2-07⅔10056920.47
Quijada, H, 31⅔00000150.00
Estévez, S, 1-11⅔00010171.80

Inherited runners-scored – Th.Ward 3-0, Banda 1-0. HBP – Gray 2 (Ta.Ward,Trout), Ohtani (Robles). WP – Banda.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:26. A – 27,390 (45,517).

