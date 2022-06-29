Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Allen 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Laureano rf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .234 Bethancourt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .244 Murphy c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .216 Piscotty dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 c-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 1-Kaprielian pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .226 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-Kemp ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Neuse 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Pache cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .162 b-Brown ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Totals 30 1 6 1 3 7

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .257 Judge dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .289 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Trevino c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .271 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Gonzalez lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .264 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Totals 27 2 5 2 2 8

Oakland 000 000 001 1 6 0 New York 110 000 00x 2 5 1

a-pinch hit for Pinder in the 8th. b-singled for Pache in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

E – Trevino (3). LOB – Oakland 6, New York 3. 2B – Allen (4), Donaldson (14). HR – Gonzalez (3), off Montas. RBIs – Andrus (15), Trevino (24), Gonzalez (9). SB – Laureano (7), Kiner-Falefa (11), Murphy (1). CS – Bethancourt (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy, Kemp, Laureano); New York 1 (LeMahieu). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP – Allen, Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Bethancourt); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 3-8 6⅔ 4 2 2 2 7 105 3.20 Acevedo 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.41 Selman 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.50

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears, W, 3-0 5 3 0 0 1 1 78 0.00 Marinaccio, H, 2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.60 Peralta, H, 7 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.20 King, H, 12 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 2 20 2.38 Holmes, S, 13-14 1⅔ 2 1 0 0 2 22 0.50

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 1-0, King 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:03. A – 38,051 (47,309).