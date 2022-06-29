Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Laureano rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.234
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Piscotty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|1-Kaprielian pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Kemp ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|b-Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|3
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Gonzalez lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|27
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|0
|New York
|110
|000
|00x
|2
|5
|1
a-pinch hit for Pinder in the 8th. b-singled for Pache in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.
E – Trevino (3). LOB – Oakland 6, New York 3. 2B – Allen (4), Donaldson (14). HR – Gonzalez (3), off Montas. RBIs – Andrus (15), Trevino (24), Gonzalez (9). SB – Laureano (7), Kiner-Falefa (11), Murphy (1). CS – Bethancourt (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy, Kemp, Laureano); New York 1 (LeMahieu). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP – Allen, Kiner-Falefa.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Bethancourt); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 3-8
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|105
|3.20
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.41
|Selman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 3-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|0.00
|Marinaccio, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.60
|Peralta, H, 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.20
|King, H, 12
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.38
|Holmes, S, 13-14
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.50
Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 1-0, King 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:03. A – 38,051 (47,309).
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2 (Game 1)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.300
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Garlick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|a-Buxton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Gordon lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|1-Contreras pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Celestino cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.210
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|110
|2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|02x
|3
|5
|2
a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.
1-ran for Miranda in the 7th.
E – Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). LOB – Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B – Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B – Celestino (1). HR – Correa (9), off Hentges. RBIs – Celestino (6), Correa (27), Reyes (15), Rosario 2 (21). CS – Rosario (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Kirilloff, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 3 (León, Gonzalez, Reyes). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Miller. GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Miller.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Rosario, Miller).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|95
|2.86
|Jax
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.72
|Pagán, L, 1-3, BS, 9-14
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|4.62
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.67
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|95
|3.86
|Morgan, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.31
|Hentges, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.33
|Clase, S, 18-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.44
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 1-0. HBP – Smeltzer (Giménez). WP – Pagán, Clase.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:59. A – 12,442 (34,788).
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0 (Game 2)
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.298
|Garlick rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|1-Gordon pr-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.344
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Celestino lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|5
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Minnesota
|003
|011
|001
|6
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Palacios in the 9th.
1-ran for Garlick in the 7th.
LOB – Minnesota 9, Cleveland 7. 2B – Jeffers (9), Gonzalez 2 (12), Ramírez (25). 3B – Arraez (1). HR – Polanco (8), off Pilkington; Miranda (5), off De Los Santos; Buxton (20), off Castro. RBIs – Arraez (27), Polanco 3 (36), Miranda (17), Buxton (36). CS – Miranda (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Urshela 3, Celestino); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Palacios, Gonzalez, Maile). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Arraez, Clement. GIDP – Arraez.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winder, W, 3-2
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|81
|3.06
|Duffey
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.88
|Moran
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|1.46
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington, L, 1-1
|4⅓
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|92
|4.31
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
|Gose
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.10
|Stephan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.25
|Castro
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-1. HBP – Winder (Giménez).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 3:00. A – 12,145 (34,788).
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.244
|VanMeter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Castillo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|c-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|d-Madris ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|3
|13
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|N.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-García ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hernández 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|02x
|3
|6
|0
a-pinch hit for Franco in the 8th. b-doubled for Escobar in the 8th. c-walked for Castillo in the 9th. d-singled for Heineman in the 9th.
E – O.Cruz (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B – Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR – Castillo (8), off Corbin. RBIs – Castillo (19), N.Cruz (44), Hernandez 2 (29). SB – Robles (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, VanMeter, Park, O.Cruz); Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas 2, Robles 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – N.Cruz.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|97
|3.43
|Crowe, L, 3-5
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|44
|3.53
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 4-10
|8⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|113
|6.06
|Rainey, S, 11-14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.88
PB – Heineman (2).
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:51. A – 22,575 (41,339).
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Heredia rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Contreras ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Herrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|b-Muñoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moniak cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|c-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|4
|10
|Atlanta
|201
|000
|011
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|100
|3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Ford in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-struck out for Moniak in the 9th.
LOB – Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B – Gregorius (3). HR – d'Arnaud (11), off Wheeler; Olson (11), off Wheeler; Olson (12), off Bellatti; Schwarber (22), off Lee. RBIs – d'Arnaud 2 (36), Olson 2 (42), Duvall (28), Realmuto (29), Herrera (18), Schwarber (47). SB – Realmuto (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Ozuna 2); Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Moniak 3, Realmuto). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Swanson, Castellanos, Stott, Herrera. LIDP – Castellanos.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Duvall, Arcia, Duvall).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|102
|4.72
|Lee, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1.12
|McHugh, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|3.19
|Minter, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.64
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|104
|2.89
|Knebel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.48
|Bellatti, L, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|Hand
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|2.31
Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-0, Knebel 1-0. HBP – Wheeler (Duvall).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 3:18. A – 27,725 (42,792).
Toronto 6, Boston 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Refsnyder cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.368
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.318
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Arroyo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|5
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|b-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Totals
|35
|6
|13
|6
|4
|5
|Boston
|010
|010
|210
|5
|10
|0
|Toronto
|301
|000
|002
|6
|13
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Cordero in the 8th. b-singled for Tapia in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
LOB – Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B – Bogaerts (21), Cordero (11), Hernández (13), Chapman (14), Gurriel Jr. (18). HR – Story (12), off Stripling; Refsnyder (2), off Thornton. RBIs – Story (52), Refsnyder 3 (9), Vázquez (31), Hernández (29), Chapman 2 (35), Espinal (33), Bichette (41), Guerrero Jr. (46). SB – Springer (7). CS – Refsnyder (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Story, Devers); Toronto 5 (Moreno, Bichette 2, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Boston 1 for 8; Toronto 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Verdugo, Refsnyder, Bichette, Chapman. LIDP – Arroyo. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..
DP – Boston 2 (Vázquez, Cordero, Vázquez; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero); Toronto 2 (Moreno, Chapman, Moreno; Espinal, Bichette, Espinal).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|3
|2
|90
|2.69
|Brasier
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.13
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.76
|Danish, L, 2-1, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.33
|Robles, BS, 2-7
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.70
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|81
|3.12
|Cimber, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.82
|Thornton, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|3.94
|Mayza
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|3.32
|Gage
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.87
|Romano, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
Robles pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Robles 2-2, Gage 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 3:21. A – 27,140 (53,506).
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Taylor cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Peterson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Paredes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|a-Bruján ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Phillips cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.159
|b-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|14
|Milwaukee
|000
|004
|010
|5
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|020
|3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Pinto in the 9th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 9th.
E – Urías (7). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Wong (9), Urías (5), Díaz (9). HR – McCutchen (7), off Wisler; Urías (7), off Wisler. RBIs – McCutchen 2 (32), Urías 3 (21), Arozarena (33), Franco (20), Ramírez (25). SB – Arozarena 2 (15), Yelich (12). SF – Franco.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Wong); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Paredes, Lowe). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Franco. GIDP – Tellez, Taylor.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Walls, Paredes; Walls, Franco, Paredes).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|76
|4.44
|Gott, H, 8
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.52
|Boxberger, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.20
|Alexander
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|18
|3.45
|Williams, H, 19
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2.20
|Hader, S, 23-24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.14
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|95
|3.38
|Wisler, L, 2-2, BS, 1-4
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|2.83
|Garza Jr.
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|38
|3.54
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored – Williams 1-0, Wisler 1-1. PB – Narváez (4), Pinto (1).
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:21. A – 13,742 (25,000).
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|a-A.Díaz ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.321
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Tucker rf
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.255
|Dubón rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Matijevic 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.144
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|5
|10
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Medina p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|b-Do.Smith ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|c-Nido ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Davis dh-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Escobar 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.179
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Houston
|400
|140
|000
|9
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Altuve in the 6th. b-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. c-walked for Medina in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 6, New York 9. 2B – Marte 2 (16). HR – Tucker (15), off Carrasco; Alvarez (23), off Shreve; Gurriel (6), off Shreve. RBIs – Bregman (36), Tucker 3 (51), Meyers (1), Alvarez 2 (56), Gurriel 2 (21), McCann (7). SB – Tucker (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (McCormick, Matijevic); New York 5 (Canha 2, Inciarte 2, Alonso). RISP – Houston 4 for 8; New York 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Alonso. GIDP – Altuve, Bregman, McCann, Davis.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, A.Díaz, Gurriel); New York 2 (Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 8-3
|8⅔
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|97
|2.65
|Paredes
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|27
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 8-4
|4⅓
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|74
|4.85
|Shreve
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|18
|6.58
|Williams
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|51
|3.64
|Medina
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 1-1. WP – Shreve.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:17. A – 36,673 (41,922).
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|González 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|a-Anderson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Sánchez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Fortes c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|2
|10
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.347
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Yepez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|1-Capel pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Donovan lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|1
|9
|Miami
|003
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|140
|00x
|5
|11
|0
a-struck out for González in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
LOB – Miami 3, St. Louis 5. 2B – Sánchez (8), Rojas (7), Edman (12), Carlson (16). 3B – Sosa (2). RBIs – Rojas (20), Fortes (8), Soler (34), Carlson 2 (20), Sosa (5), Edman (32), Goldschmidt (65). SB – Carlson (4), Edman (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 0; St. Louis 3 (Herrera, Yepez 2). RISP – Miami 3 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Berti, Arenado, Sosa. GIDP – Aguilar, Arenado, Pujols.
DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Berti, Aguilar); St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 1-3
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|84
|5.24
|Pop
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.26
|Bass
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.74
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.84
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 6-4
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|86
|3.82
|Fernández, H, 1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Gallegos, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.10
|Helsley, S, 6-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.30
Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-1, Fernández 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:01. A – 32,065 (45,494).
Texas 8, Kansas City 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|a-Taveras ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Semien 2b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miller lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Duggar cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-O'Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Dozier 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Isbel rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Lopez 3b-2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Texas
|103
|300
|001
|8
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|020
|3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Smith in the 8th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B – Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR – Semien (8), off Heasley; Isbel (1), off Leclerc. RBIs – García (49), Semien 4 (32), Seager 2 (35), Calhoun (32), Witt Jr. (39), Isbel (9), Benintendi (27). CS – Duggar (1). SF – Semien, Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe 2, Semien); Kansas City 1 (Melendez). RISP – Texas 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Benintendi, O'Hearn. GIDP – Heim, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Merrifield.
DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Smith, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Witt Jr., Dozier).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 4-3
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|94
|3.89
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|15.00
|Santana
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.53
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 1-4
|3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|3
|85
|5.20
|Garrett
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.38
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.88
|Coleman
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.16
|Cuas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Peacock
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0. HBP – Clarke (Seager). WP – Clarke(2), Peacock.
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:51. A – 19,593 (37,903).
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.227
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Solano dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.381
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Farmer ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Schrock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Reynolds lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|3
|14
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.255
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|13
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|300
|5
|12
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|3
|10
|0
E – Garcia (2). LOB – Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B – Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR – India (2), off Wick. RBIs – Drury (39), Solano (3), India 3 (9), Morel (16), Ortega (16), Contreras (32). SB – Ortega (5), Rivas (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Farmer 3, India); Chicago 6 (Morel, Contreras, Happ 2, Gomes 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 7; Chicago 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Ortega. GIDP – Drury, Gomes.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 3-4
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|3
|11
|123
|3.32
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|22
|6.20
|Warren, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.59
|Strickland, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.91
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 7-3
|6⅓
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|86
|3.34
|Wick
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.80
|Hughes
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.18
|Leiter Jr.
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|39
|5.55
Inherited runners-scored – Wick 2-2, Hughes 2-0. HBP – Kuhnel (Bote). WP – Thompson.
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.
T – 3:24. A – 32,732 (41,649).
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Muncy dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Alberto 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Alvarez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|b-Lamb ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Lux lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.187
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Blackmon rf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.295
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Montero 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|6
|8
|Los Angeles
|110
|001
|001
|4
|9
|0
|Colorado
|131
|101
|00x
|7
|11
|0
a-pinch hit for Alberto in the 8th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 7, Colorado 10. 2B – Muncy (6), Blackmon (13). HR – Alberto (2), off Freeland; Muncy (6), off Freeland; T.Turner (11), off Bard; Grichuk (8), off Kershaw; Díaz (5), off Kershaw. RBIs – J.Turner (38), Alberto (5), Muncy (21), T.Turner (54), Cron (55), Grichuk (35), Blackmon (41), Rodgers 2 (34), Díaz (20), Iglesias (21). SB – Freeman (7), Barnes (1). SF – Rodgers.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Barnes, Lamb, T.Turner, Muncy); Colorado 5 (Rodgers, Grichuk, Iglesias 3). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Bryant, Cron.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 5-2
|4⅔
|9
|6
|6
|4
|4
|77
|2.94
|Bickford
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.88
|Almonte
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.37
|Moronta
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.50
|Vesia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.38
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 4-5
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|91
|4.31
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.29
|Colomé
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.54
|Bard
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.12
WP – Freeland.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:45. A – 36,097 (50,445).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: