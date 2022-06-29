Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen 2b401000.222
Laureano rf-cf300013.234
Bethancourt 1b301011.244
Murphy c310000.216
Piscotty dh300001.209
c-Vogt ph101000.167
1-Kaprielian pr000000---
Andrus ss401101.226
Pinder lf200000.231
a-Kemp ph-lf200001.221
Neuse 3b201010.232
Pache cf200000.162
b-Brown ph-rf101000.230
Totals3016137
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b310010.257
Judge dh400003.289
Rizzo 1b300002.220
Donaldson 3b301000.229
Trevino c301100.271
Hicks cf200010.216
Kiner-Falefa ss301000.267
Gonzalez lf312101.264
Gallo rf300002.167
Totals2725228
Oakland000000001160
New York11000000x251

a-pinch hit for Pinder in the 8th. b-singled for Pache in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 9th.

E – Trevino (3). LOB – Oakland 6, New York 3. 2B – Allen (4), Donaldson (14). HR – Gonzalez (3), off Montas. RBIs – Andrus (15), Trevino (24), Gonzalez (9). SB – Laureano (7), Kiner-Falefa (11), Murphy (1). CS – Bethancourt (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy, Kemp, Laureano); New York 1 (LeMahieu). RISP – Oakland 2 for 6; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP – Allen, Kiner-Falefa.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Bethancourt); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, L, 3-86⅔422271053.20
Acevedo1⅔00000103.41
Selman1⅔10001194.50
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, W, 3-0530011780.00
Marinaccio, H, 20000142.60
Peralta, H, 700011162.20
King, H, 121⅓10012202.38
Holmes, S, 13-141⅔21002220.50

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 1-0, King 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:03. A – 38,051 (47,309).

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2 (Game 1)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b-1b501002.342
Correa ss311111.300
Kepler rf300010.237
Garlick dh400002.261
Kirilloff 1b300001.231
a-Buxton ph-cf100001.232
Sánchez c401002.228
Gordon lf-2b301011.253
Miranda 3b301000.231
1-Contreras pr010000.111
Urshela 3b100000.260
Celestino cf-lf401101.298
Totals34262311
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf310011.283
Rosario ss413201.282
Ramírez 3b401001.300
Reyes dh401103.210
Gonzalez rf300003.287
Giménez 2b200000.315
Miller 1b300000.251
León c300001.000
Straw cf210012.202
Totals28353212
Minnesota000000110261
Cleveland10000002x352

a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.

1-ran for Miranda in the 7th.

E – Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). LOB – Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B – Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B – Celestino (1). HR – Correa (9), off Hentges. RBIs – Celestino (6), Correa (27), Reyes (15), Rosario 2 (21). CS – Rosario (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Kirilloff, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 3 (León, Gonzalez, Reyes). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Miller. GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Miller.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Rosario, Miller).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer6⅔41109952.86
Jax1⅔00001212.72
Pagán, L, 1-3, BS, 9-1412220224.62
Thielbar1⅔00002105.67
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac6⅔30037953.86
Morgan, BS, 0-31⅔21100182.31
Hentges, W, 2-01⅔11102212.33
Clase, S, 18-201⅔00002121.44

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 1-0. HBP – Smeltzer (Giménez). WP – Pagán, Clase.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:59. A – 12,442 (34,788).

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0 (Game 2)
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf522102.236
Correa ss210030.298
Garlick rf402001.274
1-Gordon pr-lf101000.258
Arraez dh412110.344
Polanco 2b412311.250
Urshela 3b500003.254
Miranda 1b412100.239
Jeffers c402000.202
Celestino lf-rf400001.288
Totals37613658
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan cf300010.279
Rosario ss401001.282
Ramírez dh401000.299
Naylor 1b400000.271
Giménez 2b300001.310
Gonzalez rf402001.294
Palacios lf300001.271
a-Miller ph100000.250
Clement 3b300000.189
Maile c301000.188
Totals3205014
Minnesota0030110016130
Cleveland000000000050

a-flied out for Palacios in the 9th.

1-ran for Garlick in the 7th.

LOB – Minnesota 9, Cleveland 7. 2B – Jeffers (9), Gonzalez 2 (12), Ramírez (25). 3B – Arraez (1). HR – Polanco (8), off Pilkington; Miranda (5), off De Los Santos; Buxton (20), off Castro. RBIs – Arraez (27), Polanco 3 (36), Miranda (17), Buxton (36). CS – Miranda (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Urshela 3, Celestino); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Palacios, Gonzalez, Maile). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 9; Cleveland 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Arraez, Clement. GIDP – Arraez.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winder, W, 3-26⅔40011813.06
Duffey1⅔10001124.88
Moran2⅔00002341.46
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington, L, 1-14⅓84434924.31
De Los Santos111102193.09
Gose1⅔20001153.10
Stephan1⅔0000063.25
Castro1⅔21121239.00

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-1. HBP – Winder (Giménez).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 3:00. A – 12,145 (34,788).

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b402000.263
Reynolds cf201021.252
O.Cruz ss400003.222
Chavis 1b400004.244
VanMeter dh400001.210
Castillo rf311100.195
c-Vogelbach ph000010.219
Suwinski lf400002.207
Heineman c301000.179
d-Madris ph101000.367
Park 2b400002.217
Totals33161313
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas lf400001.231
Soto rf311011.224
Bell 1b402001.311
N.Cruz dh400102.244
Franco 3b300001.249
a-García ph-ss110000.333
Hernández 2b211020.262
Escobar ss301001.223
b-Hernandez ph101200.272
Adrianza 3b000000.156
Adams c300012.192
Robles cf400001.228
Totals32363410
Pittsburgh000001000161
Washington10000002x360

a-pinch hit for Franco in the 8th. b-doubled for Escobar in the 8th. c-walked for Castillo in the 9th. d-singled for Heineman in the 9th.

E – O.Cruz (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B – Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR – Castillo (8), off Corbin. RBIs – Castillo (19), N.Cruz (44), Hernandez 2 (29). SB – Robles (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, VanMeter, Park, O.Cruz); Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas 2, Robles 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – N.Cruz.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana6⅔41126973.43
Crowe, L, 3-52⅔22224443.53
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 4-108⅔5112121136.06
Rainey, S, 11-141⅔10011202.88

PB – Heineman (2).

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:51. A – 22,575 (41,339).

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss500001.299
d'Arnaud c412201.274
Olson 1b422201.253
Riley 3b401002.253
Ozuna lf300011.225
Heredia rf000000.130
Ford dh300002.167
a-Contreras ph-dh100001.256
Arcia 2b411001.287
Duvall rf-lf301100.199
Harris II cf411001.327
Totals35585111
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf321120.220
Hoskins 1b301010.246
Castellanos dh400002.248
Realmuto c401102.238
Gregorius ss311011.264
Herrera rf400102.230
Bohm 3b402001.263
Stott 2b302000.174
b-Muñoz ph100000.200
Moniak cf300001.143
c-Vierling ph100001.237
Totals33383410
Atlanta201000011580
Philadelphia100001100380

a-struck out for Ford in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-struck out for Moniak in the 9th.

LOB – Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Riley (16), Duvall (12). 3B – Gregorius (3). HR – d'Arnaud (11), off Wheeler; Olson (11), off Wheeler; Olson (12), off Bellatti; Schwarber (22), off Lee. RBIs – d'Arnaud 2 (36), Olson 2 (42), Duvall (28), Realmuto (29), Herrera (18), Schwarber (47). SB – Realmuto (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Ozuna 2); Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Moniak 3, Realmuto). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Swanson, Castellanos, Stott, Herrera. LIDP – Castellanos.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Duvall, Arcia, Duvall).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton5722451024.72
Lee, BS, 0-111100121.12
McHugh, W, 1-1100004223.19
Minter, S, 1-31⅔00001161.64
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler6⅓533181042.89
Knebel00001143.48
Bellatti, L, 1-31⅔11101163.65
Hand1⅔21101262.31

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 2-0, Knebel 1-0. HBP – Wheeler (Duvall).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 3:18. A – 27,725 (42,792).

Toronto 6, Boston 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder cf-rf512300.368
Devers 3b401011.332
Martinez dh500003.318
Bogaerts ss411011.328
Verdugo lf402000.263
Story 2b411101.224
Vázquez c412101.291
Cordero 1b201010.232
a-Dalbec ph-1b000010.207
Arroyo rf310010.204
Bradley Jr. cf000000.211
Totals35510557
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh411010.259
Bichette ss411111.256
Guerrero Jr. 1b412110.271
Hernández rf412101.253
Gurriel Jr. lf411001.283
Chapman 3b401200.222
Espinal 2b402101.264
Moreno c401000.324
Tapia cf201011.255
b-Kirk ph101000.325
1-Zimmer pr010000.109
Totals35613645
Boston0100102105100
Toronto3010000026130

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Cordero in the 8th. b-singled for Tapia in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

LOB – Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B – Bogaerts (21), Cordero (11), Hernández (13), Chapman (14), Gurriel Jr. (18). HR – Story (12), off Stripling; Refsnyder (2), off Thornton. RBIs – Story (52), Refsnyder 3 (9), Vázquez (31), Hernández (29), Chapman 2 (35), Espinal (33), Bichette (41), Guerrero Jr. (46). SB – Springer (7). CS – Refsnyder (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Story, Devers); Toronto 5 (Moreno, Bichette 2, Tapia, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Boston 1 for 8; Toronto 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Verdugo, Refsnyder, Bichette, Chapman. LIDP – Arroyo. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..

DP – Boston 2 (Vázquez, Cordero, Vázquez; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero); Toronto 2 (Moreno, Chapman, Moreno; Espinal, Bichette, Espinal).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha5⅔74432902.69
Brasier1⅔20001174.13
Schreiber1⅔10001110.76
Danish, L, 2-1, H, 31⅔12211224.33
Robles, BS, 2-72000044.70
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling5⅔52213813.12
Cimber, H, 91⅔10001173.82
Thornton, BS, 0-112210103.94
Mayza31112223.32
Gage0001070.87
Romano, W, 2-21⅔00011173.00

Robles pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Robles 2-2, Gage 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 3:21. A – 27,140 (53,506).

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh512001.248
Adames ss301011.217
Tellez 1b300011.245
McCutchen lf411200.248
Wong 2b321011.230
Urías 3b412300.222
Narváez c301012.260
Taylor cf-rf400001.227
Peterson rf401001.231
Davis cf000000.278
Totals3359548
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b322011.266
Franco ss300100.263
Ramírez dh401102.306
Arozarena lf402100.258
Paredes 1b300011.248
Lowe rf400002.185
Walls 2b400002.165
Pinto c300002.156
a-Bruján ph100001.160
Phillips cf210012.159
b-Mejía ph100001.223
Totals32353314
Milwaukee000004010591
Tampa Bay000100020350

a-struck out for Pinto in the 9th. b-struck out for Phillips in the 9th.

E – Urías (7). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Wong (9), Urías (5), Díaz (9). HR – McCutchen (7), off Wisler; Urías (7), off Wisler. RBIs – McCutchen 2 (32), Urías 3 (21), Arozarena (33), Franco (20), Ramírez (25). SB – Arozarena 2 (15), Yelich (12). SF – Franco.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (Wong); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Paredes, Lowe). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Franco. GIDP – Tellez, Taylor.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Walls, Paredes; Walls, Franco, Paredes).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 6-35⅔211010764.44
Gott, H, 81⅔20001193.52
Boxberger, H, 161⅔00000202.20
Alexander12120183.45
Williams, H, 190001072.20
Hader, S, 23-241⅔00003141.14
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baz531126953.38
Wisler, L, 2-2, BS, 1-443300182.83
Garza Jr.2⅔21122383.54
Armstrong1⅔00000121.54

Inherited runners-scored – Williams 1-0, Wisler 1-1. PB – Narváez (4), Pinto (1).

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:21. A – 13,742 (25,000).

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b200010.272
a-A.Díaz ph-2b200000.214
Peña ss521001.275
Alvarez dh323220.321
Bregman 3b513101.241
Tucker rf331311.255
Dubón rf100000.240
Gurriel 1b412200.228
Matijevic 1b100000.118
McCormick lf300012.215
Meyers cf402102.286
Maldonado c400003.144
Totals379129510
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Medina p-p000000---
Nimmo cf301001.279
Inciarte cf200000.000
Marte rf403000.284
Lindor ss200010.245
b-Do.Smith ph-1b100001.200
Alonso 1b301000.282
c-Nido ph000010.221
Davis dh-3b411001.243
Escobar 3b-2b300011.222
Canha lf400000.270
McNeil 2b301001.328
Guillorme 2b-ss101000.311
McCann c300110.179
Totals3318145
Houston4001400009120
New York000000001180

a-grounded out for Altuve in the 6th. b-struck out for Lindor in the 8th. c-walked for Medina in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 6, New York 9. 2B – Marte 2 (16). HR – Tucker (15), off Carrasco; Alvarez (23), off Shreve; Gurriel (6), off Shreve. RBIs – Bregman (36), Tucker 3 (51), Meyers (1), Alvarez 2 (56), Gurriel 2 (21), McCann (7). SB – Tucker (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (McCormick, Matijevic); New York 5 (Canha 2, Inciarte 2, Alonso). RISP – Houston 4 for 8; New York 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Alonso. GIDP – Altuve, Bregman, McCann, Davis.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, A.Díaz, Gurriel); New York 2 (Lindor, Alonso; McNeil, Alonso).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 8-38⅔60025972.65
Paredes1⅔21120279.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 8-44⅓66634744.85
Shreve33300186.58
Williams2⅓10024513.64
Medina2⅔20002293.94

Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 1-1. WP – Shreve.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:17. A – 36,673 (41,922).

St. Louis 5, Miami 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b-2b400001.289
Chisholm Jr. 2b100000.254
González 3b200001.189
a-Anderson ph-3b100001.266
Soler lf301111.217
Cooper dh401001.315
Aguilar 1b400001.252
García rf401002.227
Sánchez cf311001.221
Rojas ss311101.243
Fortes c211110.300
Totals31363210
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b422100.272
Carlson cf412201.257
Goldschmidt 1b301112.347
Arenado 3b402001.282
Yepez rf300001.277
Nootbaar rf100000.152
Pujols dh401001.198
1-Capel pr-dh000000---
Donovan lf412002.312
Sosa ss311100.193
Herrera c300001.143
Totals33511519
Miami003000000360
St. Louis00014000x5110

a-struck out for González in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

LOB – Miami 3, St. Louis 5. 2B – Sánchez (8), Rojas (7), Edman (12), Carlson (16). 3B – Sosa (2). RBIs – Rojas (20), Fortes (8), Soler (34), Carlson 2 (20), Sosa (5), Edman (32), Goldschmidt (65). SB – Carlson (4), Edman (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 0; St. Louis 3 (Herrera, Yepez 2). RISP – Miami 3 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Berti, Arenado, Sosa. GIDP – Aguilar, Arenado, Pujols.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Rojas, Aguilar; Rojas, Berti, Aguilar); St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Edman, Goldschmidt; Sosa, Edman, Goldschmidt).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 1-3475515845.24
Pop1⅓30001264.26
Bass1⅔00001101.74
Yacabonis1⅔10002132.84
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, W, 6-45⅔63313863.82
Fernández, H, 12⅔00002210.00
Gallegos, H, 41⅔00012263.10
Helsley, S, 6-81⅔00003150.30

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-1, Fernández 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:01. A – 32,065 (45,494).

Texas 8, Kansas City 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Smith 3b321010.296
a-Taveras ph-cf100000.257
Seager ss412201.231
Semien 2b433401.231
Calhoun rf401110.245
García dh402110.259
Lowe 1b501002.282
Heim c400000.250
Miller lf-3b411001.213
Duggar cf-lf412002.400
Totals37813837
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b310001.231
b-O'Hearn ph-1b100000.200
Benintendi lf302100.303
Witt Jr. ss401101.243
Melendez c400002.220
Dozier 1b-3b300011.251
Pasquantino dh400000.000
Taylor cf301001.277
Isbel rf311102.218
Lopez 3b-2b212010.225
Totals3037328
Texas1033000018130
Kansas City001000020370

a-flied out for Smith in the 8th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B – Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR – Semien (8), off Heasley; Isbel (1), off Leclerc. RBIs – García (49), Semien 4 (32), Seager 2 (35), Calhoun (32), Witt Jr. (39), Isbel (9), Benintendi (27). CS – Duggar (1). SF – Semien, Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe 2, Semien); Kansas City 1 (Melendez). RISP – Texas 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Benintendi, O'Hearn. GIDP – Heim, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Merrifield.

DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Smith, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Witt Jr., Dozier).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 4-37⅔51128943.89
Leclerc1⅔222001215.00
Santana1⅔00000131.53
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 1-4397723855.20
Garrett1⅓00011166.38
Clarke1⅔00002194.88
Coleman1⅔20000163.16
Cuas1⅔00001132.25
Peacock1⅔21100124.91

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 1-0. HBP – Clarke (Seager). WP – Clarke(2), Peacock.

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:51. A – 19,593 (37,903).

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b522302.227
Drury 3b412110.276
Solano dh502102.381
Votto 1b400012.208
Farmer ss501003.280
Schrock lf400002.200
Reynolds lf000000.250
Almora Jr. rf411002.267
Senzel cf311010.238
Garcia c403001.210
Totals385125314
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf511104.255
Ortega rf301111.270
Contreras dh402111.272
Happ lf500002.273
Wisdom 3b400003.228
Hoerner ss403001.304
Gomes c400000.230
Rivas 1b312010.232
Bote 2b311001.222
Totals353103313
Cincinnati0000023005121
Chicago0000003003100

E – Garcia (2). LOB – Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B – Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR – India (2), off Wick. RBIs – Drury (39), Solano (3), India 3 (9), Morel (16), Ortega (16), Contreras (32). SB – Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Farmer 3, India); Chicago 6 (Morel, Contreras, Happ 2, Gomes 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 7; Chicago 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Ortega. GIDP – Drury, Gomes.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 3-46⅔5003111233.32
Kuhnel1⅔33301226.20
Warren, H, 41⅔10000186.59
Strickland, S, 4-41⅔10001134.91
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 7-36⅓84408863.34
Wick31101144.80
Hughes00011113.18
Leiter Jr.2⅔10024395.55

Inherited runners-scored – Wick 2-2, Hughes 2-0. HBP – Kuhnel (Bote). WP – Thompson.

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T – 3:24. A – 32,732 (41,649).

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss511101.311
Freeman 1b512001.306
J.Turner 3b301111.217
Taylor cf300010.248
Muncy dh412101.167
Alberto 2b311100.233
a-Alvarez ph-rf100001.136
Thompson rf301001.194
b-Lamb ph-lf100001.000
Lux lf-2b401001.291
Barnes c300011.187
Totals3549439
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf410012.277
Blackmon rf524100.268
Daza cf000000.311
Bryant dh400010.254
Cron 1b301121.295
Rodgers 2b302210.259
Iglesias ss401100.297
Grichuk cf-rf411101.254
Díaz c422102.225
Montero 3b310012.167
McMahon 3b000000.238
Totals34711768
Los Angeles110001001490
Colorado13110100x7110

a-pinch hit for Alberto in the 8th. b-struck out for Thompson in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 7, Colorado 10. 2B – Muncy (6), Blackmon (13). HR – Alberto (2), off Freeland; Muncy (6), off Freeland; T.Turner (11), off Bard; Grichuk (8), off Kershaw; Díaz (5), off Kershaw. RBIs – J.Turner (38), Alberto (5), Muncy (21), T.Turner (54), Cron (55), Grichuk (35), Blackmon (41), Rodgers 2 (34), Díaz (20), Iglesias (21). SB – Freeman (7), Barnes (1). SF – Rodgers.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Barnes, Lamb, T.Turner, Muncy); Colorado 5 (Rodgers, Grichuk, Iglesias 3). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 6; Colorado 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Bryant, Cron.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kershaw, L, 5-24⅔96644772.94
Bickford1⅔00002154.88
Almonte1⅔21100111.37
Moronta1⅔00002111.50
Vesia1⅔00020193.38
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, W, 4-56⅔63335914.31
Gilbreath1⅔10001144.29
Colomé1⅔10002182.54
Bard1⅔11101142.12

WP – Freeland.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:45. A – 36,097 (50,445).

