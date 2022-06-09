Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 a-K.Smith ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Laureano cf-rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .268 Vogt dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .063 b-Bethancourt ph-p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Pache cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 Brown 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .207 Murphy c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .202 Davidson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Barrera rf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Totals 33 2 8 1 2 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .318 Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .137 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .278 Riley 3b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .265 Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Albies 2b 3 1 1 4 0 0 .248 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .304 Ozuna dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .229 Duvall lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .205 Harris II cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .268 Totals 36 13 13 13 3 6

Oakland 000 200 000 2 8 1 Atlanta 000 141 70x 13 13 1

a-flied out for Andrus in the 8th. b-flied out for Vogt in the 8th.

E – Davidson (1), Acuña Jr. (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Atlanta 3. 2B – Laureano (7), Olson (24), Swanson (11), Duvall (10), Harris II (4). 3B – Harris II (1). HR – Riley (15), off Acevedo; Contreras (8), off Pruitt; Albies (7), off Selman; Duvall (4), off Selman. RBIs – Murphy (23), Albies 4 (28), Harris II 2 (5), Riley 3 (34), Contreras (16), Olson (29). CS – Acuña Jr. (2), Davidson (1). SF – Albies.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Davidson); Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Ozuna). RISP – Oakland 1 for 2; Atlanta 5 for 14.

Runners moved up – Albies, Olson. GIDP – Kemp.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Koenig, L, 0-1 4⅔ 5 4 4 2 3 76 9.00 Acevedo 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.76 Pruitt 1⅓ 3 4 3 0 1 26 4.50 Selman 4 4 4 0 1 25 5.14 Bethancourt 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 5-3 6⅔ 6 2 2 2 5 92 4.53 Chavez 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.91 W.Smith 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.15 Cruz 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00

Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-1, Selman 2-2. WP – Koenig, Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:47. A – 42,075 (41,084).