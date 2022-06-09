Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf402000.272
Blackmon rf402101.251
Cron 1b400002.286
Rodgers 2b401001.260
Iglesias ss400000.305
Grichuk cf400002.266
McMahon 3b400001.235
Montero dh400001.167
Díaz c311000.199
Totals3516108
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
González rf301020.322
Yastrzemski cf403001.288
Flores 3b400000.261
Pederson lf400004.262
Ruf 1b411001.218
La Stella dh401001.217
Estrada 2b301111.273
Walton ss410000.188
Casali c300000.235
a-Crawford ph100000.219
Totals3427138
Colorado0010000000161
San Francisco0001000001270

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Casali in the 10th.

E – Blackmon (3). LOB – Colorado 5, San Francisco 8. 2B – Blackmon (8), Yastrzemski (13), Ruf (6). RBIs – Blackmon (30), Estrada (23). SB – González (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron, Montero, Rodgers); San Francisco 2 (Pederson 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – La Stella. LIDP – Flores. GIDP – Grichuk.

DP – Colorado 1 (Blackmon, Díaz, Blackmon); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Estrada, Ruf).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela6⅔611161014.83
Colomé1⅔0000042.66
Kinley1⅔00012190.75
Bard1⅔00010142.31
Estévez, L, 1-31100075.82
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood7⅔511051014.23
Leone1⅔10001122.70
Rogers1⅔00001115.55
Doval, W, 1-21⅔00001103.04

WP – Kinley.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex MacKay.

T – 2:49. A – 21,535 (41,915).

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b400000.233
Andrus ss300001.240
a-K.Smith ph-ss100000.188
Laureano cf-rf413001.268
Vogt dh210011.063
b-Bethancourt ph-p100000.225
Pinder lf300002.243
Pache cf100000.163
Brown 1b402001.207
Murphy c402100.202
Davidson 3b401001.143
Barrera rf-lf200010.230
Totals3328127
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411000.318
Heredia rf100000.137
Swanson ss411012.278
Riley 3b422310.265
Olson 1b512100.258
Albies 2b311400.248
Contreras c411102.304
Ozuna dh321010.229
Duvall lf422201.205
Harris II cf422201.268
Totals3613131336
Oakland000200000281
Atlanta00014170x13131

a-flied out for Andrus in the 8th. b-flied out for Vogt in the 8th.

E – Davidson (1), Acuña Jr. (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Atlanta 3. 2B – Laureano (7), Olson (24), Swanson (11), Duvall (10), Harris II (4). 3B – Harris II (1). HR – Riley (15), off Acevedo; Contreras (8), off Pruitt; Albies (7), off Selman; Duvall (4), off Selman. RBIs – Murphy (23), Albies 4 (28), Harris II 2 (5), Riley 3 (34), Contreras (16), Olson (29). CS – Acuña Jr. (2), Davidson (1). SF – Albies.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Davidson); Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Ozuna). RISP – Oakland 1 for 2; Atlanta 5 for 14.

Runners moved up – Albies, Olson. GIDP – Kemp.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Koenig, L, 0-14⅔54423769.00
Acevedo1⅔11101143.76
Pruitt1⅓34301264.50
Selman44401255.14
Bethancourt1⅔00010120.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 5-36⅔62225924.53
Chavez1⅔0000173.91
W.Smith1⅔1000094.15
Cruz1⅔10001143.00

Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-1, Selman 2-2. WP – Koenig, Anderson.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:47. A – 42,075 (41,084).

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
H.Castro 3b511001.281
Schoop 2b402000.198
Cabrera dh401102.297
1-W.Castro pr-dh000000.258
Meadows rf-lf302010.269
Báez ss400003.200
Torkelson 1b300011.190
Clemens lf300001.000
Hill cf100000.225
Haase c421002.171
Cameron cf-rf402201.232
Totals35393211
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b300012.285
Reynolds cf400002.216
Suwinski lf311102.235
Chavis 1b100000.270
Vogelbach dh300011.236
Castillo ss401001.218
Mitchell rf400002.227
Marcano 2b300002.250
Chang 1b101010.154
a-Swaggerty ph-lf100001.000
Perez c301000.122
Totals30141313
Detroit010000011390
Pittsburgh000100000140

a-struck out for Chang in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Meadows (5), Cameron (3). 3B – Cameron (1). HR – Suwinski (7), off Faedo. RBIs – Cameron 2 (8), Cabrera (20), Suwinski (15). CS – Chang (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (H.Castro 2, Báez 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Mitchell, Reynolds). RISP – Detroit 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

GIDP – Báez.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Chang).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo5⅔31117822.92
Chafin1⅔00012122.57
Vest, W, 1-11⅔0000191.80
Fulmer, H, 71⅔00002172.57
Soto, S, 12-131⅔10011241.71
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller6⅔41127955.26
Crowe, L, 2-31⅓31103382.38
Stratton121101243.75

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:57. A – 11,723 (38,747).

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf502000.271
Bichette ss502001.262
Guerrero Jr. dh500101.243
Espinal 2b501001.290
Tapia rf411101.242
Gurriel Jr. lf401001.253
Chapman 3b301011.222
Collins c422101.212
Biggio 1b412000.184
Totals39412317
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf502101.221
Benintendi lf320022.315
Witt Jr. ss422010.221
Perez dh512102.202
Melendez c511201.255
Santana 1b414110.188
Rivera 3b501203.212
Taylor cf211110.259
Lopez 2b200010.217
Totals35813869
Toronto0120000014121
Kansas City30021110x8131

E – Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB – Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B – Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B – Perez (1). HR – Tapia (2), off Singer; Collins (4), off Singer. RBIs – Tapia (15), Collins (10), Guerrero Jr. (31), Melendez 2 (11), Rivera 2 (14), Perez (23), Taylor (13), Santana (11), Merrifield (25). CS – Melendez (1). S – Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Tapia, Biggio 2, Espinal 3); Kansas City 7 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Melendez). RISP – Toronto 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 17.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr. 2, Collins.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi23342454.44
Thornton2⅓30003233.05
Richards, L, 2-11⅓43311365.68
Gage00010140.00
Cimber1⅔21101252.55
Merryweather1⅔11101176.11
Vasquez0000058.10
García10001142.82
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 3-15⅔83305984.33
Coleman, H, 21⅔00010153.57
Cuas1⅔10000140.00
Staumont1⅔00002173.32
Barlow1⅔31100271.88

Inherited runners-scored – Thornton 3-0, Gage 1-0. HBP – Merryweather (Taylor). PB – Melendez (3).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:26. A – 12,196 (37,903).

Seattle 6, Houston 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Winker lf311120.209
France 1b412110.327
Rodríguez cf200011.270
Crawford ss512101.294
Suárez dh301021.234
1-Haggerty pr-dh000000.250
Frazier 2b400101.241
Toro 3b512000.171
Trammell rf411000.263
Raleigh c411200.167
Totals34610664
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b301011.280
Brantley dh401000.286
Bregman 3b421000.220
Alvarez lf413200.299
Tucker rf301110.261
Gurriel 1b401001.218
Díaz ss400002.224
Siri cf300001.198
a-Peña ph100001.277
Maldonado c200010.131
b-Castro ph100001.091
Totals3338337
Seattle0013100106100
Houston102000000381

a-pinch hit for Siri in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

E – Díaz (1). LOB – Seattle 10, Houston 6. 2B – Toro (6), Crawford (12), Trammell (6), Gurriel (16), Altuve (8), Alvarez (6). HR – Raleigh (7), off Urquidy; France (9), off Urquidy. RBIs – Crawford (15), Raleigh 2 (16), France (38), Frazier (19), Winker (22), Alvarez 2 (38), Tucker (34). SB – Crawford (2). SF – Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Crawford, Trammell, Frazier 2); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP – Seattle 3 for 8; Houston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Raleigh, Brantley. GIDP – Crawford, Frazier.

DP – Houston 2 (Altuve, Díaz, Gurriel; Díaz, Gurriel).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 6-26⅔733331092.41
Muñoz, H, 41⅔10001164.66
Sewald, H, 41⅔00000112.11
Castillo, S, 4-41⅔00003125.57
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, L, 5-34⅓75443915.04
Bielak3⅔21111473.00
Martinez110010260.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bielak 1-0, Martinez 1-0. HBP – Bielak (Rodríguez), Martinez (Rodríguez). WP – Gilbert, Urquidy.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:09. A – 23,752 (41,168).

Miami 2, Washington 1 (10)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b500001.260
Thomas lf400003.226
Soto rf401000.226
Cruz dh400002.247
Bell 1b402000.300
L.García ss410000.333
Ruiz c402100.255
Adrianza 3b402001.333
Robles cf400001.235
Totals3717108
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b410013.248
Cooper 1b503000.313
Soler lf302010.228
1-Williams pr-lf000000.250
a-Astudillo ph111100.300
Aguilar dh401100.242
A.García rf400002.225
Berti 3b401002.272
Rojas ss300011.224
Stallings c400001.203
De La Cruz cf401000.244
Totals3629239
Washington0000000001171
Miami0000000002290

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Williams in the 10th.

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

E – Ruiz (3). LOB – Washington 7, Miami 11. 2B – Soto (12). RBIs – Ruiz (13), Astudillo (4), Aguilar (22). SB – Robles (6), Berti (9), De La Cruz (1). CS – Chisholm Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Hernández, Bell, Adrianza); Miami 5 (Berti 3, Chisholm Jr. 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Cruz.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅔600161014.33
Cishek100000203.91
Edwards Jr.1⅓00012311.65
Finnegan1⅔10011143.68
Rainey, L, 1-2, BS, 7-1022100113.06
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara9⅔600061051.61
Scott, W, 2-11⅔11002144.64

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:29. A – 7,193 (36,742).

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss311010.279
Gorman 2b411000.294
Goldschmidt 1b301001.341
a-Sosa ph-3b100001.208
O'Neill lf412300.213
Donovan 3b-1b401001.304
Yepez dh401001.266
Bader cf401002.275
Nootbaar rf400002.140
Knizner c300001.221
Totals3438319
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot rf-cf524010.319
Ramírez dh421211.284
c-Phillips ph-dh100000.176
Choi 1b533202.276
Díaz 3b311020.281
Arozarena lf513401.267
Bruján 2b-rf502300.147
Mejía c502000.235
Kiermaier cf411001.208
b-Paredes ph-2b100001.194
Walls ss511001.156
Totals4311181147
St. Louis000102000380
Tampa Bay31100330x11180

a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. b-struck out for Kiermaier in the 8th. c-lined out for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB – St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 12. 2B – Choi (11), Arozarena (13), Bruján (4), Ramírez (7), Mejía (6), Walls (4), Margot (7). HR – O'Neill (3), off Kluber. RBIs – O'Neill 3 (23), Choi 2 (27), Arozarena 4 (28), Bruján 3 (7), Ramírez 2 (18). SB – Kiermaier (4).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar 2, Yepez); Tampa Bay 9 (Bruján, Choi, Phillips 2, Mejía 2, Kiermaier 3). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 9 for 22.

Runners moved up – Donovan, Yepez, Ramírez, Margot, Mejía, Choi, Arozarena. GIDP – Donovan.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Walls, Choi).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Naughton, L, 0-21⅓54400255.54
Oviedo231113584.70
Wittgren1⅔33311266.04
McFarland2⅔53322448.18
Molina1⅔20001200.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, W, 3-25⅔63315803.88
Adam, H, 71⅔0000070.75
Bard2⅔10002280.00
Armstrong1⅔10002151.80

Inherited runners-scored – Oviedo 1-1, McFarland 2-2, Adam 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Will Little; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:11. A – 12,906 (25,000).

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b300101.260
Judge cf300011.311
Gonzalez lf000000.246
Rizzo 1b400002.209
Stanton rf300010.274
Donaldson dh301011.230
Torres 2b300011.243
Hicks lf-cf312000.232
Kiner-Falefa ss300000.267
Higashioka c301001.159
Totals2814147
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf422111.224
Correa dh321012.280
Polanco 2b310010.236
Urshela 3b412101.279
Miranda 1b413300.223
Kepler rf401100.255
Celestino lf200000.337
a-Larnach ph-lf201101.256
Jeffers c411101.175
Gordon ss400001.246
Totals34811837
New York000010000140
Minnesota00022220x8112

a-doubled for Celestino in the 6th.

E – Gordon (1), Miranda (4). LOB – New York 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Higashioka (4), Urshela (7), Miranda (7), Larnach (13). HR – Jeffers (4), off Cortes; Buxton (13), off Cortes. RBIs – LeMahieu (25), Urshela (24), Miranda 3 (14), Jeffers (15), Buxton (24), Kepler (27), Larnach (17). SF – LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Judge); Minnesota 5 (Larnach 2, Gordon, Celestino 2). RISP – New York 0 for 2; Minnesota 6 for 14.

Runners moved up – Kepler 2. GIDP – Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Stanton.

DP – Minnesota 4 (Urshela, Polanco, Miranda; Gordon, Polanco, Miranda; Gordon, Polanco, Miranda; Urshela, Polanco, Miranda).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, L, 5-24⅓74403881.96
Schmidt134422333.63
Bañuelos2⅔10012360.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer, W, 1-25⅔21142703.65
Jax, H, 62⅔10002272.86
Pagán1⅔00002152.84
Thielbar1⅔10001145.31

Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 3:00. A – 22,286 (38,544).

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf524200.209
Vierling lf000000.188
Hoskins 1b511200.220
Harper dh511302.306
Castellanos rf501001.248
1-Moniak pr-rf000000.188
Realmuto c501002.246
Gregorius ss400002.284
Kingery 2b000000---
Bohm 3b411001.262
Herrera cf321110.272
Stott 2b-ss434200.188
Totals4010141018
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401001.224
Adames ss400003.201
Tellez 1b402000.259
Urías 2b400002.225
McCutchen dh300000.220
Peterson 3b300000.224
Renfroe rf301001.260
Caratini c300000.200
Cain cf300000.165
Totals3104007
Philadelphia00401010410141
Milwaukee000000000040

1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.

E – Realmuto (5). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Stott (3), Schwarber 2 (9), Bohm (7). HR – Stott (3), off Houser; Hoskins (9), off Houser; Herrera (4), off Houser; Harper (14), off Barker. RBIs – Stott 2 (15), Hoskins 2 (27), Herrera (13), Schwarber 2 (29), Harper 3 (44). SB – Realmuto (5), Yelich (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Harper); Milwaukee 1 (Urías). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; Milwaukee 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Gregorius, Herrera. GIDP – Hoskins, McCutchen.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Urías, Tellez).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 4-48⅔400061033.50
Bellatti1⅔00001103.63
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 3-66⅔75515963.92
Suter2⅔21102295.32
Barker1⅔544012212.00

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:50. A – 29,353 (41,900).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400000.297
Freeman 1b400003.283
T.Turner ss422100.303
Smith c412200.235
J.Turner 3b400000.219
Bellinger cf311110.210
Taylor lf400003.251
Alvarez dh200000.222
a-Alberto ph-dh100001.233
Lux 2b301002.272
Totals3346419
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García 2b400003.184
Robert cf300000.283
Moncada 3b400001.136
Abreu 1b400001.255
Grandal c401002.165
Burger dh412101.257
Sheets rf301001.206
Pollock lf200011.217
Mendick ss300000.294
Totals31141110
Los Angeles210000001460
Chicago000010000140

a-struck out for Alvarez in the 7th.

LOB – Los Angeles 3, Chicago 5. 2B – Sheets (5). HR – Smith (7), off Cueto; Bellinger (7), off Cueto; T.Turner (7), off Ruiz; Burger (6), off Gonsolin. RBIs – Smith 2 (26), Bellinger (22), T.Turner (45), Burger (19). SB – Robert (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Taylor); Chicago 3 (Robert, Grandal, Burger). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 1; Chicago 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bellinger, Abreu.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 7-06⅔31115841.58
Almonte, H, 21⅔00002131.29
Graterol, H, 71⅔00001104.62
Hudson, S, 5-51⅔10002181.86
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, L, 0-36⅔43315903.23
Sousa1⅔00001116.50
Foster1⅔00002102.59
Ruiz1⅔21101225.03

HBP – Gonsolin (Robert). WP – Hudson.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:36. A – 25,078 (40,615).

Cleveland 4, Texas 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401001.222
Seager ss400001.223
Garver dh400004.206
García rf402000.225
Heim c301002.262
Lowe 1b302000.271
Duran 3b300001.316
Walker lf300000.083
White cf300002.190
Totals31060011
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf411001.228
Rosario ss401000.250
Ramírez 3b412100.285
Naylor 1b412101.279
Gonzalez rf401001.354
Mercado rf000000.206
Giménez 2b412101.310
Palacios dh200000.283
a-Miller ph-dh200001.262
Hedges c401101.165
Kwan lf302000.257
Totals35412406
Texas000000000060
Cleveland02200000x4120

a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.

LOB – Texas 4, Cleveland 7. 2B – Heim (8), Giménez 2 (9), Ramírez (13). RBIs – Giménez (30), Hedges (12), Ramírez (54), Naylor (29). SB – Kwan (3), Ramírez (9). CS – Lowe (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Lowe 2, García); Cleveland 4 (Palacios, Gonzalez, Straw, Rosario). RISP – Texas 0 for 3; Cleveland 5 for 13.

Runners moved up – Seager, Gonzalez.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 1-44⅔94401644.41
Burke2⅔20003260.90
Moore1⅔10001192.84
Bush1⅔00001104.22
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber4⅓30006542.91
Morgan, W, 2-1100002131.95
De Los Santos1⅔20001142.45
Shaw1⅔0000184.00
Clase1⅔10001111.93

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:07. A – 10,965 (34,788).

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hummel lf501003.178
Rojas 3b422111.286
Marte 2b422100.268
Perdomo ss000000.223
Walker 1b512201.202
P.Smith dh400013.209
Luplow rf511102.182
Thomas cf311120.237
Hager ss-2b401011.160
Herrera c401101.197
Totals387117512
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf400001.169
Lopez 2b301000.255
Pham lf300012.241
Votto 1b401001.200
Farmer ss300010.266
Almora Jr. dh401000.309
Reynolds 3b301010.278
Aquino rf400003.150
Garcia c301000.175
Totals3105037
Arizona0002121017110
Cincinnati000000000051

E – Garcia (1). LOB – Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Herrera (2), Walker (9), Votto (9). 3B – Rojas (1). HR – Walker (15), off Minor; Rojas (4), off Minor; Luplow (7), off Cessa. RBIs – Walker 2 (28), Rojas (11), Luplow (14), Herrera (3), Marte (20), Thomas (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Hager 2, Hummel, Herrera); Cincinnati 6 (Reynolds, Garcia, Pham, Aquino 2, Votto). RISP – Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Walker. GIDP – Reynolds.

DP – Arizona 1 (Hager, Marte, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 5-36⅔10035923.32
Poppen1⅔10000102.16
Mantiply1⅔10000160.41
Kennedy1⅔20002163.32
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 0-24⅓33334858.64
Cessa1⅓32202355.64
Warren1⅓21103176.33
Detwiler1⅔10002200.00
Strickland1⅔21121326.53

Inherited runners-scored – Warren 1-0. IBB – off Strickland (P.Smith). HBP – Minor (Marte), Mantiply (Lopez). WP – Kelly.

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:18. A – 11,957 (42,319).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette