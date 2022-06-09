Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, June 8, 2022
San Francisco 2, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|0
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|González rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.322
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Ruf 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Walton ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Crawford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|1
|3
|8
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000
|0
|1
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|1
|2
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Casali in the 10th.
E – Blackmon (3). LOB – Colorado 5, San Francisco 8. 2B – Blackmon (8), Yastrzemski (13), Ruf (6). RBIs – Blackmon (30), Estrada (23). SB – González (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Cron, Montero, Rodgers); San Francisco 2 (Pederson 2). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – La Stella. LIDP – Flores. GIDP – Grichuk.
DP – Colorado 1 (Blackmon, Díaz, Blackmon); San Francisco 1 (Walton, Estrada, Ruf).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|101
|4.83
|Colomé
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.66
|Kinley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.75
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.31
|Estévez, L, 1-3
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.82
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|101
|4.23
|Leone
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.55
|Doval, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.04
WP – Kinley.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex MacKay.
T – 2:49. A – 21,535 (41,915).
Atlanta 13, Oakland 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|a-K.Smith ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Laureano cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Vogt dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.063
|b-Bethancourt ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Davidson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Barrera rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|1
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.137
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.248
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Duvall lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|3
|6
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|2
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|141
|70x
|13
|13
|1
a-flied out for Andrus in the 8th. b-flied out for Vogt in the 8th.
E – Davidson (1), Acuña Jr. (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Atlanta 3. 2B – Laureano (7), Olson (24), Swanson (11), Duvall (10), Harris II (4). 3B – Harris II (1). HR – Riley (15), off Acevedo; Contreras (8), off Pruitt; Albies (7), off Selman; Duvall (4), off Selman. RBIs – Murphy (23), Albies 4 (28), Harris II 2 (5), Riley 3 (34), Contreras (16), Olson (29). CS – Acuña Jr. (2), Davidson (1). SF – Albies.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Davidson); Atlanta 2 (Contreras, Ozuna). RISP – Oakland 1 for 2; Atlanta 5 for 14.
Runners moved up – Albies, Olson. GIDP – Kemp.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Swanson, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Koenig, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|76
|9.00
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.76
|Pruitt
|1⅓
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|26
|4.50
|Selman
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|25
|5.14
|Bethancourt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 5-3
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|4.53
|Chavez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.91
|W.Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.15
|Cruz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 1-1, Selman 2-2. WP – Koenig, Anderson.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Ben May; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:47. A – 42,075 (41,084).
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|H.Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.297
|1-W.Castro pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Meadows rf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Cameron cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Suwinski lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Chavis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Marcano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Chang 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|a-Swaggerty ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Detroit
|010
|000
|011
|3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Chang in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Meadows (5), Cameron (3). 3B – Cameron (1). HR – Suwinski (7), off Faedo. RBIs – Cameron 2 (8), Cabrera (20), Suwinski (15). CS – Chang (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (H.Castro 2, Báez 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Mitchell, Reynolds). RISP – Detroit 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
GIDP – Báez.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Chang).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|82
|2.92
|Chafin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|2.57
|Vest, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.80
|Fulmer, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.57
|Soto, S, 12-13
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|1.71
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|95
|5.26
|Crowe, L, 2-3
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|38
|2.38
|Stratton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:57. A – 11,723 (38,747).
Kansas City 8, Toronto 4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Tapia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Collins c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|3
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.315
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.202
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.212
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|6
|9
|Toronto
|012
|000
|001
|4
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|300
|211
|10x
|8
|13
|1
E – Tapia (3), Witt Jr. (6). LOB – Toronto 9, Kansas City 11. 2B – Collins (4), Melendez (5), Taylor (3), Santana 2 (7), Merrifield (12). 3B – Perez (1). HR – Tapia (2), off Singer; Collins (4), off Singer. RBIs – Tapia (15), Collins (10), Guerrero Jr. (31), Melendez 2 (11), Rivera 2 (14), Perez (23), Taylor (13), Santana (11), Merrifield (25). CS – Melendez (1). S – Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Tapia, Biggio 2, Espinal 3); Kansas City 7 (Benintendi, Witt Jr., Lopez 2, Rivera 2, Melendez). RISP – Toronto 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 17.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr. 2, Collins.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|45
|4.44
|Thornton
|2⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.05
|Richards, L, 2-1
|1⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|36
|5.68
|Gage
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Cimber
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.55
|Merryweather
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|6.11
|Vasquez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8.10
|García
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.82
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|98
|4.33
|Coleman, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.57
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.32
|Barlow
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored – Thornton 3-0, Gage 1-0. HBP – Merryweather (Taylor). PB – Melendez (3).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:26. A – 12,196 (37,903).
Seattle 6, Houston 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.209
|France 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.327
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|1-Haggerty pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Toro 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Trammell rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|6
|4
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Peña ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.131
|b-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|Seattle
|001
|310
|010
|6
|10
|0
|Houston
|102
|000
|000
|3
|8
|1
a-pinch hit for Siri in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.
E – Díaz (1). LOB – Seattle 10, Houston 6. 2B – Toro (6), Crawford (12), Trammell (6), Gurriel (16), Altuve (8), Alvarez (6). HR – Raleigh (7), off Urquidy; France (9), off Urquidy. RBIs – Crawford (15), Raleigh 2 (16), France (38), Frazier (19), Winker (22), Alvarez 2 (38), Tucker (34). SB – Crawford (2). SF – Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (Crawford, Trammell, Frazier 2); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP – Seattle 3 for 8; Houston 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Raleigh, Brantley. GIDP – Crawford, Frazier.
DP – Houston 2 (Altuve, Díaz, Gurriel; Díaz, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 6-2
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|109
|2.41
|Muñoz, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.66
|Sewald, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.11
|Castillo, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|5.57
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 5-3
|4⅓
|7
|5
|4
|4
|3
|91
|5.04
|Bielak
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|47
|3.00
|Martinez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Bielak 1-0, Martinez 1-0. HBP – Bielak (Rodríguez), Martinez (Rodríguez). WP – Gilbert, Urquidy.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:09. A – 23,752 (41,168).
Miami 2, Washington 1 (10)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|L.García ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|37
|1
|7
|1
|0
|8
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.248
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|1-Williams pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Astudillo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|3
|9
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|1
|1
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|2
|2
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Williams in the 10th.
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
E – Ruiz (3). LOB – Washington 7, Miami 11. 2B – Soto (12). RBIs – Ruiz (13), Astudillo (4), Aguilar (22). SB – Robles (6), Berti (9), De La Cruz (1). CS – Chisholm Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Hernández, Bell, Adrianza); Miami 5 (Berti 3, Chisholm Jr. 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 5; Miami 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Cruz.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅔
|6
|0
|0
|1
|6
|101
|4.33
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.91
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|1.65
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.68
|Rainey, L, 1-2, BS, 7-10
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.06
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|9⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|105
|1.61
|Scott, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.64
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:29. A – 7,193 (36,742).
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|a-Sosa ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.213
|Donovan 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Yepez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot rf-cf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Ramírez dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|c-Phillips ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Choi 1b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.267
|Bruján 2b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.147
|Mejía c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Paredes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Walls ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|43
|11
|18
|11
|4
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|102
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|311
|003
|30x
|11
|18
|0
a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. b-struck out for Kiermaier in the 8th. c-lined out for Ramírez in the 8th.
LOB – St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 12. 2B – Choi (11), Arozarena (13), Bruján (4), Ramírez (7), Mejía (6), Walls (4), Margot (7). HR – O'Neill (3), off Kluber. RBIs – O'Neill 3 (23), Choi 2 (27), Arozarena 4 (28), Bruján 3 (7), Ramírez 2 (18). SB – Kiermaier (4).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar 2, Yepez); Tampa Bay 9 (Bruján, Choi, Phillips 2, Mejía 2, Kiermaier 3). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 9 for 22.
Runners moved up – Donovan, Yepez, Ramírez, Margot, Mejía, Choi, Arozarena. GIDP – Donovan.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Walls, Choi).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Naughton, L, 0-2
|1⅓
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|25
|5.54
|Oviedo
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|58
|4.70
|Wittgren
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|6.04
|McFarland
|2⅔
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|44
|8.18
|Molina
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 3-2
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|80
|3.88
|Adam, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.75
|Bard
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Oviedo 1-1, McFarland 2-2, Adam 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Will Little; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:11. A – 12,906 (25,000).
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Judge cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Gonzalez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Hicks lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Correa dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.223
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Celestino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|a-Larnach ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.175
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|3
|7
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|222
|20x
|8
|11
|2
a-doubled for Celestino in the 6th.
E – Gordon (1), Miranda (4). LOB – New York 5, Minnesota 5. 2B – Higashioka (4), Urshela (7), Miranda (7), Larnach (13). HR – Jeffers (4), off Cortes; Buxton (13), off Cortes. RBIs – LeMahieu (25), Urshela (24), Miranda 3 (14), Jeffers (15), Buxton (24), Kepler (27), Larnach (17). SF – LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Judge); Minnesota 5 (Larnach 2, Gordon, Celestino 2). RISP – New York 0 for 2; Minnesota 6 for 14.
Runners moved up – Kepler 2. GIDP – Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Stanton.
DP – Minnesota 4 (Urshela, Polanco, Miranda; Gordon, Polanco, Miranda; Gordon, Polanco, Miranda; Urshela, Polanco, Miranda).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, L, 5-2
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|88
|1.96
|Schmidt
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|3.63
|Bañuelos
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|70
|3.65
|Jax, H, 6
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.86
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.31
Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 3:00. A – 22,286 (38,544).
Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.306
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|1-Moniak pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Kingery 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Herrera cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Stott 2b-ss
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|1
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.201
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|004
|010
|104
|10
|14
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
1-ran for Castellanos in the 9th.
E – Realmuto (5). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 4. 2B – Stott (3), Schwarber 2 (9), Bohm (7). HR – Stott (3), off Houser; Hoskins (9), off Houser; Herrera (4), off Houser; Harper (14), off Barker. RBIs – Stott 2 (15), Hoskins 2 (27), Herrera (13), Schwarber 2 (29), Harper 3 (44). SB – Realmuto (5), Yelich (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Harper); Milwaukee 1 (Urías). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; Milwaukee 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Gregorius, Herrera. GIDP – Hoskins, McCutchen.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Urías, Tellez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 4-4
|8⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|103
|3.50
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.63
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 3-6
|6⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|96
|3.92
|Suter
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|5.32
|Barker
|1⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|22
|12.00
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:50. A – 29,353 (41,900).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|T.Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Alberto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|1
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Robert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Burger dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Pollock lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|210
|000
|001
|4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Alvarez in the 7th.
LOB – Los Angeles 3, Chicago 5. 2B – Sheets (5). HR – Smith (7), off Cueto; Bellinger (7), off Cueto; T.Turner (7), off Ruiz; Burger (6), off Gonsolin. RBIs – Smith 2 (26), Bellinger (22), T.Turner (45), Burger (19). SB – Robert (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Taylor); Chicago 3 (Robert, Grandal, Burger). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 1; Chicago 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bellinger, Abreu.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, W, 7-0
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|84
|1.58
|Almonte, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.29
|Graterol, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.62
|Hudson, S, 5-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.86
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 0-3
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|90
|3.23
|Sousa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.50
|Foster
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.59
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.03
HBP – Gonsolin (Robert). WP – Hudson.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:36. A – 25,078 (40,615).
Cleveland 4, Texas 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.206
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Walker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|White cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|0
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Palacios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|a-Miller ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|0
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|022
|000
|00x
|4
|12
|0
a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.
LOB – Texas 4, Cleveland 7. 2B – Heim (8), Giménez 2 (9), Ramírez (13). RBIs – Giménez (30), Hedges (12), Ramírez (54), Naylor (29). SB – Kwan (3), Ramírez (9). CS – Lowe (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Lowe 2, García); Cleveland 4 (Palacios, Gonzalez, Straw, Rosario). RISP – Texas 0 for 3; Cleveland 5 for 13.
Runners moved up – Seager, Gonzalez.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 1-4
|4⅔
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|64
|4.41
|Burke
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.90
|Moore
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.84
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.22
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|4⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|54
|2.91
|Morgan, W, 2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.95
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.00
|Clase
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:07. A – 10,965 (34,788).
Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hummel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|P.Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.209
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.237
|Hager ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|5
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Almora Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Arizona
|000
|212
|101
|7
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
E – Garcia (1). LOB – Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Herrera (2), Walker (9), Votto (9). 3B – Rojas (1). HR – Walker (15), off Minor; Rojas (4), off Minor; Luplow (7), off Cessa. RBIs – Walker 2 (28), Rojas (11), Luplow (14), Herrera (3), Marte (20), Thomas (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Hager 2, Hummel, Herrera); Cincinnati 6 (Reynolds, Garcia, Pham, Aquino 2, Votto). RISP – Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Walker. GIDP – Reynolds.
DP – Arizona 1 (Hager, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 5-3
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|92
|3.32
|Poppen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.41
|Kennedy
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.32
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 0-2
|4⅓
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|85
|8.64
|Cessa
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|35
|5.64
|Warren
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|6.33
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Strickland
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|32
|6.53
Inherited runners-scored – Warren 1-0. IBB – off Strickland (P.Smith). HBP – Minor (Marte), Mantiply (Lopez). WP – Kelly.
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:18. A – 11,957 (42,319).
