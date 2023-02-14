Man arrested on suspicion of setting fire to Gualala Community Center

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a 53-year-old transient man on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that destroyed two buildings at the Gualala Community Center, officials said.

Roland Eskind, who officials said had arrived in the Gualala area at least a day before the fire, was identified through surveillance video, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Deputies were first dispatched to the scene of the burning community center at 4:09 a.m. Monday. Firefighters from the South Coast Fire Protection District were in the process of putting out the fire when deputies arrived.

When they learned the fire may have been intentional, deputies requested assistance from sheriff’s detectives and an arson investigator with the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority. As they awaited response from those agencies, deputies accessed the video surveillance footage.

The video showed a male igniting a fire on the property and then fleeing on foot, officials said. The video showed the fire spreading rapidly and quickly engulfing the center.

Deputies obtained a detailed description of the clothes worn by the suspect and were able to locate Eskind by 7:52 a.m., in the 39000 block of South Highway 1 in Gualala, north of Sea Ranch. He was booked into Mendocino County jail.

