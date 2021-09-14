Man and 2 children airlifted to hospitals after suspected marijuana lab explodes in Ukiah

A man and two children were badly burned last week after a suspected marijuana processing lab exploded inside a trailer at a Ukiah RV park, authorities said.

The three of them were inside the trailer when the explosion happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday at the park at 700 East Gobbi Street, the Ukiah Police Department said in a news release.

Bystanders helped them get out after the blast, police said.

All three had “significant burns over much of their (bodies),” police said. They were all taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital and later airlifted to treatment centers out of the area.

Officers found evidence of a lab inside the trailer used to make a marijuana concentrate commonly known as butane honey oil, according to the news release.

Butane, which is used to extract THC from marijuana in honey oil operations, is “extremely explosive,” said Lt. Cedric Crook.

“When they’re doing it in a closed environment like that anything can ignite the butane,” he said. “It’s an inherently dangerous situation, even in an open environment.”

Police declined to release the man’s identity or discuss potential criminal charges, citing an active investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.