Man arrested after hourslong standoff in west Santa Rosa

A man was arrested late Friday after barricading himself in his car along a west Santa Rosa road for almost four hours before he was apprehended, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Bruce Discher, 50, was arrested shortly before midnight at a shopping center just east of Sebastopol and Stony Point roads after being pulled over at 8:19 p.m., said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Officers had suspicion to pull Discher over as he had four outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants for his arrest, Mahurin said. He also was identified as the suspect in another Santa Rosa Police criminal threats investigation, and the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen.

Because it was a high-risk stop, officers from a safe distance ordered Discher to exit his vehicle, Mahurin said. Discher refused and made threats to shoot the officers, including movements that officers believed that he may have a firearm in the vehicle.

After two hours of attempting persuade Discher to leave his sport utility vehicle, officers from the police department’s hostage negotiations and SWAT team took over, Mahurin said. They communicated with him after officers were able to prop open the back door of the SUV that Discher had been driving.

After failing to leave the vehicle, officers decided that they had to act at 11:57 p.m. They shot tear gas through the back of the car. After leaving the car, Discher was still not complying with police commands, so an officer fired a rubber bullet and a Sonoma County Sheriff’s police dog went to subdue the suspect, Mahurin said.

Discher was arrested and treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during his apprehension, police said. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on the outstanding warrants and also on suspicion of felony obstruction of a police officer, criminal threats and vehicle theft.