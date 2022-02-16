Man arrested in theft of $7,000 e-bike from Santa Rosa shop

Santa Rosa police arrested a man suspected of stealing a $7,000 electronic mountain bike from a store he broke into early Wednesday, authorities said.

Police were called to NorCal Bike Sport at 425 College Ave. in Santa Rosa at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday after an alarm company alerted 911 dispatchers that a window at the shop had been smashed.

A responding officer saw a man walking a bike down the street about a quarter-mile from the store, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

The man dropped the bike and ran away when the officer approached, Mahurin said.

Police found the man hiding in the 100 block of West College Avenue, Mahurin said. He said the man was crouched down in some bushes between a business and a sound-blocking wall along Highway 101.

Shomoe Ine Pina, a 35-year-old Santa Rosa homeless man, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and vandalism, both felony charges.

Pina was wanted on six warrants at the time of his arrest. Five of them were from Sonoma County, including a warrant for felony burglary and possession of stolen property. Some were for vehicle code violations, and one was from Napa County for possession of stolen property, according to Mahurin.

Pina was booked into the Sonoma County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.

He is suspected of throwing a rock through the window at NorCal Bike Sport to break into the store, police said.

The bike he is suspected of stealing did not appear to be substantially damaged, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.