Man arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run in Petaluma

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 16, 2021, 5:18PM
A man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in an injury Friday in Petaluma.

The driver, who is suspected of running away following a traffic collision, was identified as Christofer Gutierrez, 25, in a Nixle alert issued by Petaluma Police Sgt. Nicholas Raccanello. No city of residence was given for Gutierrez in the alert.

The traffic collision took place at about 4:46 p.m. in the vicinity of 1300 D Street near several health care facilities, including Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab. The collision involved two vehicles, and the driver of the other vehicle suffered an injury as a result, Raccanello said.

Police did not specify what types of vehicles were involved in the crash or the nature of the other driver’s injuries and did not respond Saturday to calls seeking additional information.

Gutierrez was later booked at Sonoma County Jail, Raccanello said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

