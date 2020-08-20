Man dies after car, motorcycle collide in Santa Rosa

A man died Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle hit a car in south Santa Rosa, and a woman who was his passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Santa Rosa Avenue, south of Yolanda Avenue, at about 3:30 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators suspect the motorcycle was going north on Santa Rosa Avenue when it collided with an SUV that had pulled out of a driveway on the east side of the road, headed south.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger in the car cooperated with police and were not injured, police said. It did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Police did not know Wednesday how fast the motorcycle was traveling at the time of the crash. The woman injured in the crash is expected to survive, authorities said.

