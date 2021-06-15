Man dies after crash into vineyard near Healdsburg

A man died early Tuesday morning after his vehicle flipped over and slid down a hill east of Healdsburg landing in a vineyard, the California Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 12:48 a.m. on Highway 128 east of Chalk Hill Road.

Officers found the man’s Nissan SUV about 100 feet from the road, the CHP said.

The man had crashed into a berm and then drove over it, according to a news release. The vehicle flipped over and slid down a steep embankment into the vineyard.

Authorities declined to release the man’s name until relatives were notified.

The crash is under investigation.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the wreck or the events leading up to it to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

