Man dies after crashing into trees along Highway 101 off-ramp in Windsor

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 18, 2021, 9:59AM

A man was found dead Sunday morning after a crash along a Highway 101 off-ramp in Windsor, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m., but investigators believe it happened in the middle of the night, the CHP said in a news release.

The man, whose name was not released, had been ejected from a Nissan Maxima, which was found on its side next to the Arata Lane off-ramp, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was the only person in the car.

He was driving south on Highway 101 and was “traveling at an unsafe speed” when he took the Arata exit, the CHP said.

The man lost control on a curve and drove off the road. The Nissan crashed into a tree, flipped over and hit a second tree before the man was ejected, according to the CHP investigation.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

