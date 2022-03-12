Man dies early Saturday after crashing car on Bennett Valley Road

A man was killed around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning when he drove his silver Volkswagen Beetle into trees along Bennett Valley Road.

The man’s name, age and city of residence are likely to be released after a coroner’s inquiry.

The man had been heading eastbound on Bennett Valley at a high rate of speed, and had passed at least one car across a double yellow line, a California Highway Patrol representative said, citing an eyewitness account. The driver appeared to lose control, swung into the westbound lane and shoulder and collided with two trees.

The impact propelled the Beetle back into the road, where it was struck by a Nissan pickup truck traveling west. The Nissan sustained minor damage, but the driver of that vehicle was uninjured. The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett Valley Road was closed to traffic for more than two hours as responders attended to those involved and cleared the lanes.

