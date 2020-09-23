Man dies after crash at Los Alamos Road and Highway 12 in Santa Rosa

A man died Tuesday evening after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing near Los Alamos Road and Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, police said.

The man, whose name wasn’t available early Wednesday, may have had a medical emergency, police said.

Witnesses reported that the man had been working at a residence at the top of a hill west of Los Alamos Road with a driveway leading to Highway 12.

Witnesses saw a white Dodge truck apparently out of control coming down the driveway and crashing through a fence. It then launched across both lanes of traffic on Highway 12.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and ended up on the center median. No other vehicles were involved in the 6:10 p.m. collision, police said.

Medical personnel began CPR on the man and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Accident investigators said it doesn’t appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, but possibly a medical emergency. The investigation was still ongoing.

All lanes of traffic on Highway 12 between Fairway Drive and Los Alamos Road were closed for several hours Tuesday night.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Jeff Adams at 707-543-3636.

