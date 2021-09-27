Man dies in Highway 1 motorcycle crash on Sonoma Coast

A man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday on Highway 1 near Fort Ross, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. about a mile north of the intersection of Highway 1 and Fort Ross Road, according to a news release.

CHP investigators believe the man was heading south on his motorcycle when he lost control on a curve and crashed into a guardrail.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle and CHP officers found him lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until relatives are notified.

The CHP is urging anyone who saw the crash or the events leading up to it to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.