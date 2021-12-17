Man dies in Highway 101 crash in Healdsburg

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Healdsburg early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 12:38 a.m., a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle on the side of the highway that had crashed into a tree just north of Dry Creek Road, said California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer David DeRutte.

The deputy called Redcom, which called Cal Fire, Healdsburg Fire Department and CHP to the scene.

Healdsburg Fire Department pronounced the driver dead, said Healdsburg Fire Captain John Sullivan.

The driver was later identified as 27-year-old man from Greenfield in Monterey County.

His name has not been released yet, DeRutte said.

Officials have not identified the cause of the accident, but they believe the car was going “pretty fast” and speed could have played a factor, DeRutte said.

