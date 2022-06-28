Subscribe

Man dies in Highway 101 crash in Mendocino County

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2022, 1:14PM
Updated 3 hours ago

A man died and a woman was seriously injured Monday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Authorities did not release the name of the man who died. He was described as a 36-year-old who lived in Burbank in Southern California.

The crash happened at about 6:26 p.m. in the Redwood Valley area north of Ukiah, just south of the West Road exit.

The Burbank man, who was going north in a Toyota Prius, drove over the highway’s center median into oncoming traffic, according to a CHP report.

The Toyota collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in a southbound lane.

The woman driving the Jeep was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said. Her passenger was not injured.

CHP investigators are looking into the cause of the crash and have not determined whether the man driving the Toyota was intoxicated, according to the report.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette