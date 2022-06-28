Man dies in Highway 101 crash in Mendocino County

A man died and a woman was seriously injured Monday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Authorities did not release the name of the man who died. He was described as a 36-year-old who lived in Burbank in Southern California.

The crash happened at about 6:26 p.m. in the Redwood Valley area north of Ukiah, just south of the West Road exit.

The Burbank man, who was going north in a Toyota Prius, drove over the highway’s center median into oncoming traffic, according to a CHP report.

The Toyota collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in a southbound lane.

The woman driving the Jeep was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said. Her passenger was not injured.

CHP investigators are looking into the cause of the crash and have not determined whether the man driving the Toyota was intoxicated, according to the report.

