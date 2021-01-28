Man dies in Highway 101 crash in Santa Rosa

A man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa Thursday morning after crashing down an embankment, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers were continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the collision, first reported at around 9:35 a.m.

Limited details about the crash were available early afternoon, including the identities of the involved drivers, said public information officer David deRutte.

The other driver involved in the collision was not injured, and traffic was minimally impacted, deRutte said.

The two drivers had been traveling southbound on Highway 101 approaching the College Avenue exit, deRutte said, when they seemed to sideswipe each other. One car was in the leftmost lane, while the other was in a center lane, he said. Officers had not yet determined who initiated the contact.

The driver of the car in the center lane lost control and spun out, deRutte said. His vehicle went through the guardrail leading to the overpass bridging College Avenue, traveled down the embankment and came to a stop in the leftmost lane of the offramp.

He died at the scene, deRutte said.

The other driver pulled off the highway at the next exit, deRutte said, and cooperated with officers.

DeRutte said it was “too early to tell” what factors might have been involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.