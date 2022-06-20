Man dies in Petaluma motorcycle crash

A man driving a motorcycle died Sunday night after crashing in west Petaluma, officials said.

The man’s name has not been released because authorities are working to notify his family, according to the Petaluma Police Department in a Nixle alert.

At 8:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a solo motorcycle crash on West Payran Street near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train crossing, police said.

Petaluma Fire Department paramedics tried to save the man’s life, but he succumbed to his injuries at the site of the crash, authorities said.

Witnesses told officers the motorcyclist was headed east and crashed near the SMART train crossing.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist may have struck a concrete median just before the railroad crossing, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then struck a power pole, knocking out power to the railroad crossing, officials said.

No trains were approaching during the crash and no other vehicles were involved, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation and police urge anyone who saw the motorcycle before or during the collision to call Traffic Officer Nick Camilleri at 707-778-4372.

