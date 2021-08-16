Subscribe

Man dies in rollover crash near Healdsburg

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 16, 2021, 9:00AM
A man was found dead Monday morning inside an overturned pickup that crashed overnight on Los Amigos Road south of Healdsburg, the California Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle crash, just south of Limerick Lane, was reported around 7:20 a.m. by somebody who noticed a damaged guardrail and debris on the road while driving by, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

The gray Dodge Ram, which was found in a ditch, wasn’t visible from the road, deRutte said.

Authorities believe the pickup crashed hours earlier. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was headed north when he drove off the road at a sweeping right turn, deRutte said.

Emergency crews extricated the man’s body from the pickup. His identity has not been released.

