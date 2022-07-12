Subscribe

Man drowns in Sebastopol swimming pool

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 12, 2022, 1:06PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

A man drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend at a mobile home park in Sebastopol, authorities said.

The drowning at Fircrest Mobile Home Park south of the city’s downtown was reported to authorities shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately available.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the man was found face down in the pool, according to Sonoma County’s fire and medical emergency dispatch agency, Redcom.

Somebody had pulled the man up from the bottom of the pool when paramedics arrived. That person worked with paramedics to get the man out of the water, said Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga.

Paramedics gave the man CPR before pronouncing him dead, Braga said.

Sebastopol police are investigating the incident. Chief Kevin Kilgore said foul play was not suspected.

It wasn’t immediately clear what lead to the drowning, Braga said, noting the man could have had a medical emergency in the pool.

Kilgore urged anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report 22-0503.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette