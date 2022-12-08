Man found dead in vehicle in Rohnert Park

A homeless man was found dead Wednesday in his truck in Rohnert Park, according to authorities.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was dispatched about 2:50 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive man in a truck on Roberts Lake Road, said Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson.

The call had been made by a nonprofit organization that had given the man food a few days before. The group found him as they were bringing him more items, Johnson said. Johnson did not know the name of the organization.

Police found the man in his vehicle, which was parked near the homeless encampment in a previous commuter parking lot just east of Highway 101.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man has not been identified.

