Man found dead in Santa Rosa intersection ID’d; police calling death ‘suspicious’

The body of an unidentified man found Thursday night at the intersection of West Steele Lane and Royal Oak Place in northwest Santa Rosa has been identified, authorities said.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Jesus Silveira, of Santa Rosa, Lt. Christopher Mahurin said Saturday. His death is being considered “suspicious,” Mahurin said, as officers have yet to determine if he was assaulted or struck by a car.

A resident found Silveira lying face down in the intersection near Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park and called police about 10:35 p.m., Mahurin, a police spokesperson, told The Press Democrat on Friday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7493532&lat=38.4597765&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

First responders performed life-saving measures, Mahurin said, but Silveira was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mahurin said his death is under investigation.

Anyone with personal surveillance footage in the area is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa Police Department Accident Investigator John Fisher at 707-543-3600, extension 8550, or email jfisher@srcity.org.