Windsor man in critical condition after Cloverdale hit-and-run

A 44-year-old Windsor man is in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning while in a Cloverdale crosswalk, according to authorities.

Cloverdale Police Department is still searching for the driver, who they say was driving a silver sedan, according to Police Chief Jason Ferguson.

Around 5:50 a.m., officers received a 911 call about a man lying in the roadway after being struck by a car at the intersection of South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue, according to a news release.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim lying on the road with major injuries. He was rushed to a local trauma center where he is in critical condition.

A witness told an officer they saw the man walking in the area, heard the collision and then saw the man being thrown into the air, according to the release.

Officers found surveillance camera footage from a nearby gas station which showed the incident.

The footage showed a gray sedan, possibly a four-door, traveling north on South Cloverdale Boulevard. As the vehicle arrived at the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue, the man appeared in the crosswalk in the vehicle’s headlights and he was struck, Ferguson said.

The vehicle continued northbound without stopping, the release said.

Officers couldn’t get the license plate number but a second witness later reported following the vehicle after the incident.

The witness said that the vehicle pulled into the Cloverdale Wine Country Inn and Suites on South Cloverdale Boulevard and exited the parking lot onto eastbound Citrus Fair Drive. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on River Road.

After that, the witness told officers they lost sight of the vehicle and were unable to provide a license plate number.

The Cloverdale Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident. They encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 707-894-2150.

