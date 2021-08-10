Subscribe

Man in critical condition after head-on crash on Highway 101 near Laytonville

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 10, 2021, 11:17AM
A 24-year-old man remains in critical condition Tuesday after a head-on collision with a big rig on Highway 101 near Laytonville last week.

Alejandro T. Castrejon, 24, was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries after the Thursday afternoon crash, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:50 p.m., Castrejon was driving north in a blue 2005 Saturn on Highway 101 near Steele Lane and for unknown reasons entered the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2012 Freightliner, reported CHP.

The driver of the big rig, a 63-year-old Williams man, was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits for minor injuries.

The collision shut down the highway in both directions for about an hour.

No drugs or alcohol were involved and the cause is still under investigation, said CHP spokesperson Rick Fowler.

