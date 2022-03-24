Man killed, another injured in west Sonoma County stabbings; suspect found dead

A man was killed and another was severely injured in west Sonoma County on Wednesday night in separate stabbing attacks that investigators believe are connected, authorities said.

The man who detectives believe is responsible for the attacks was found dead near his truck, which deputies found parked at Highway 116 and Neely Road, near the bridge, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Valencia declined to elaborate on the man’s death and did not provide his name. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the man’s body was later found a short distance from his vehicle.

The first attack happened at a home in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville. Sheriff’s office dispatchers received a call from a female “whispering for help,” the agency said in its social media post.

Multiple additional 911 calls came in, reporting a car had crashed into a residence and a person was dead inside the home, the post said.

Sheriff’s deputies found a man with at least one stab wound inside the home and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived, Valencia said. They also saw “damage consistent with a vehicle crashing into a fence, support beam, and the residence's front door,” according to the Facebook post.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, Valencia said. Authorities have not released his name and Valencia could not confirm whether the man lived at the home where he was stabbed.

The second attack was reported about an hour after the first one, in the 10500 block of River Lane. Deputies responded to a local hospital to check on a man who had been stabbed and taken to a hospital by a family member.

He was in critical condition Thursday morning, Valencia said.

Anyone with information relevant to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office dispatch center at 707-565-2121.

