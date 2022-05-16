Man shot outside Los Angeles food hall, sending patrons running

LOS ANGELES — Police were searching Sunday for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man outside a popular food hall in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Patrons ran for safety when gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. Saturday near an entrance to Grand Central Market, according to video from the scene.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. He was not immediately identified.

Investigators did not release a suspect description or identify a possible motive.

Grand Central Market called the shooting an “isolated incident between two people” that occurred on neighboring Hill Street.

“While the incident did not take place within Grand Central Market, we will be tightening security and proactively working with proper authorities to further assess the situation," the market said in a statement on social media.

Independent journalist Tina-Desiree Berg was at the market after covering an abortion rights protest in the area when she heard the gunfire and dropped to the ground. Berg said she counted about six shots and saw people screaming and running. Some parents pulled their kids to the ground.

“They were trying to get them on the floor and then trying to get them outside,” Berg told the Los Angeles Times.