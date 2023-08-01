The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting in Hopland that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office received information about 9:55 a.m. that a person who may have been shot near the intersection of Highway 175 and Old Toll Road was being driven in a private vehicle to the Cal Fire Hopland station, Lt. Quincy Cromer said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0704639&lat=38.9764854&z=13">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Around the same time, the department received another call reporting a possible shooting in the same area.

Officials responded to the station and saw a man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, was airlifted to a Sonoma County hospital, where he remained Tuesday, Cromer said.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting and who was involved. There have been no arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing certain pieces of information so as to not compromise the ongoing investigation, Cromer said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.