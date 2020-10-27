Subscribe

Man threatened to kill Petaluma woman and her family, crashed car into her home, police said

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2020, 9:12PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A San Rafael man was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill his former partner and her family, and then crashing into her Petaluma home.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a car that struck a home on Lindberg Lane off South McDowell Boulevard at 10:08 a.m., Petaluma Police Department said in a prepared statement.

Cameron Cicelske, 18, of San Rafael, was found behind the wheel and uninjured.

Minutes earlier, a woman dialed 911 and told police Cicelske, who she previously dated, had threatened to kill her and her family. She also thought Cicelske was on the way to her home, police said.

Police did not specify how Cicelske allegedly made those threats or when. Attempts to reach Petaluma police were unsuccessful Monday night.

Cicelske was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and booked into Sonoma County Jail. He’s being held on $100,000 bail and due in court Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine