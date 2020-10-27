Man threatened to kill Petaluma woman and her family, crashed car into her home, police said

A San Rafael man was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill his former partner and her family, and then crashing into her Petaluma home.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a car that struck a home on Lindberg Lane off South McDowell Boulevard at 10:08 a.m., Petaluma Police Department said in a prepared statement.

Cameron Cicelske, 18, of San Rafael, was found behind the wheel and uninjured.

Minutes earlier, a woman dialed 911 and told police Cicelske, who she previously dated, had threatened to kill her and her family. She also thought Cicelske was on the way to her home, police said.

Police did not specify how Cicelske allegedly made those threats or when. Attempts to reach Petaluma police were unsuccessful Monday night.

Cicelske was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and booked into Sonoma County Jail. He’s being held on $100,000 bail and due in court Wednesday.

