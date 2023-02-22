The man charged with murder in the December 13 killing of a beloved resident at the Palms Inn permanent supportive housing facility pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him Wednesday.

Skyler Rasmussen, 27, has been charged with multiple felony counts in the death of William Woodard.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge set a preliminary hearing for June 26.

Woodward, 37, had been featured in a Press Democrat investigation into longstanding health and safety issues at the Palms, a converted motel on Santa Rosa Avenue that had been hailed as a model solution for homelessness.

He was stabbed to death on Dec. 13, and Rasmussen was arrested two days later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.