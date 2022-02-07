Manchin predicts passage of electoral reform measure, endorses Murkowski

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday predicted passage of a bill to address U.S. election procedures including Congress’s role in certifying an election.

“I think absolutely it’ll pass,” Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said during a joint appearance with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Will it be a step ahead? Will it be important for the country? Yeah,” said Murkowski. Both senators described a bipartisan group working on reforms.

Mike Pence last week rejected Donald Trump’s claims that as vice president he had the power on Jan. 6, 2021 to void the 2020 election result and refuse to certify President Joe Biden’s victory. Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and sparked a deadly riot.

Manchin tied the riot to flaws in the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which senators are considering changing.

“They thought there was a kind of an ambiguity, if you will, and there was an avenue they could go through and maybe overturn the election. Because there was. It was not clear,” Manchin said. “This is what we’re going to fix.”

Also during the appearance, Manchin endorsed Murkowski for reelection.

“I’m endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve,” Manchin said.

Murkowski, a moderate, backed the second effort to impeach Donald Trump and has publicly quarreled with the former president. He has endorsed GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka, making the election a proxy battle over the direction of the Republican Party.

Manchin has attracted attention for resisting the Democratic-backed "Build Back Better" spending bill. He has repeatedly won elections even as Republicans increase their share of voters in his state.

Murkowski reciprocated by backing Manchin, who would be up for reelection in 2024.

“If he’s running, I’m endorsing him,” she said.

