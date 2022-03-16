Subscribe

Sonoma County schools recommend students remain masked when indoors despite mandate lift

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 15, 2022, 7:35PM
It’s the first week in school without California’s mandatory face mask requirement. The state relaxed the indoor mask rule after last Friday, March 11, 2022.

Sonoma County health and education officials had already said last week that indoor masking for students will be “strongly recommended.”

Some school districts are leaving existing mask policies in place, while others are relaxing the rules.

During last week’s community COVID-19 briefing, Steven Herrington, superintendent of the Sonoma County Office of Education, said schools are currently following state workplace safety rules that require unvaccinated school staff and parent volunteers to continue masking indoors.

