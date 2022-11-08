Manresa in Los Gatos will close after 20 years, despite original plan to stay open

Chef David Kinch is officially closing his Bay Area restaurant Manresa after 20 years.

The much-acclaimed, Michelin-starred restaurant at 320 Village Lane in Los Gatos is expected to permanently shutter on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a news release shared with SFGATE.

"I would be remiss not to express my sadness, and the magnitude of closing the doors on January 1 after all that we've accomplished," Kinch said in a statement. "But 20 years is a damn good run, and it's going to be one hell of a New Year's Eve party."

The news comes months after Kinch announced in August that he would step away from Manresa at the end of 2022 to focus on his other businesses: Manresa Bread bakery, The Bywater restaurant, and Mentone. Manresa is currently listed on LoopNet for $5,750,000, which includes the land, building and restaurant equipment, but minus food and artwork.

When Kinch announced his exit in August, Manresa shared on Instagram that they hoped to start a "new chapter ... on January 1 under Partner Jenny Yun." But it's unclear why the restaurant's succession plan changed. SFGATE reached out for comment, but did not hear back by publication.

Manresa opened in 2002 and earned two Michelin stars in 2007 and a third in 2016. Kinch was also named Best Chef, Pacific in 2010 by the James Beard Foundation. Manresa will begin rolling out a series of final dinners set for December, beginning on Nov. 14, which will be available via Tock.