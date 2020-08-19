Map: Evacuations in northwest Sonoma County

Residents of Guerneville, Jenner and other areas north of the Russian River have been ordered to evacuate due to the 13-4 fire in northwest Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has expanded mandatory evacuation orders to include areas shown on the map below as 1D1, 1D2, 1D3, 1D4, 1D5, 1B3 and 1C2.

This story was last updated on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 9:15 p.m. For the latest information about the evacuation orders, visit socoemergency.org.