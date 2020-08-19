Subscribe

Map: Evacuations in northwest Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
August 18, 2020, 7:55PM
Updated 21 minutes ago

Residents of Guerneville, Jenner and other areas north of the Russian River have been ordered to evacuate due to the 13-4 fire in northwest Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has expanded mandatory evacuation orders to include areas shown on the map below as 1D1, 1D2, 1D3, 1D4, 1D5, 1B3 and 1C2.

This story was last updated on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 9:15 p.m. For the latest information about the evacuation orders, visit socoemergency.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine