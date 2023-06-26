This map from the state of California shows fire hazard severity zones.

Zones are based on fuel, terrain, weather and other factors, according to Cal Fire.

The map evaluates hazard, not risk.

Factors considered when determining fire hazard include how often an area will burn and when it does burn, what characteristics might lead to buildings being ignited.

A fire hazard score accounts for fire history, vegetation, predicted flame length, ember production and movement, topography and movement, Cal Fire said

Zones fall into three categories: moderate, high and very high.

Each area of the map gets a score for flame length, embers and the likelihood of the area burning. Scores are averaged over the zone’s area.

Final zone classification is based on the average score for the zone.

Learn more about this map at pdne.ws/42TQAcQ.