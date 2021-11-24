Martin Espinoza: Subscribers allow us to pursue great journalism

Dear subscribers,

Since COVID-19 arrived at our doorstep in March 2020, I have worked diligently to provide accurate and science-based information to Press Democrat readers. It’s been a long journey, unlike anything we’ve experienced as a community. And yet like other natural disasters, whether wildfires or floods, the adversity and challenges of this historic pandemic have often brought us closer together.

I frequently receive emails from many of you encouraging me to continue providing public health information. Sometimes you seek clarification on complicated COVID-19 data in our stories or on pressdemocrat.com. At other times, you send suggestions or tips about pandemic-related stories we should be pursuing. Even when your views of the pandemic are in opposition to that of our federal, state and local health officials, many of you will still thank me for staying on top of the latest COVID-19 developments.

That means so much to me.

Like many of you, only a few months ago in the spring, I was heartened by our low virus transmission rates, and I thought maybe the worst was over, maybe we were on the verge of conquering SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness. It didn’t turn out that way. Instead, we’re headed into another holiday season with COVID-19 hanging over our heads. There’s far more virus immunity in our community than last year, and I’m hopeful the pandemic will not take the same toll it did 12 months ago.

I am thankful for the loyal support so many of you have provided throughout this odyssey, and I’m grateful for new readers who have followed my work these past 20 months. Subscribing to The Press Democrat allows me to tell important COVID-related stories that update our county’s residents. Thank you so very much, and I will continue to do my best to inform.

Martin Espinoza

Senior enterprise/investigative reporter