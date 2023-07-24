A Sonoma County winery has reached a settlement with more than a dozen employees who said they were retaliated against after speaking out about working conditions.

Mauritson Farms, based in Healdsburg, has agreed to pay $328,077 in lost wages to 21 farmworkers, the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board said Monday.

The workers were hired through the H-2A program, that allows foreign nationals to work in the U.S. temporarily with a visa. To hire H-2A workers, an employer must initially attempt to find U.S. workers for those jobs and must provide housing to workers at no cost.

This work program has roots in the Bracero Program, founded in 1942, which allowed workers to migrate from Mexico to work temporarily.

The H-2A agricultural workers hired at Mauritson were retained throughout the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2021, however, several workers sought assistance and support from Santa Rosa-based nonprofit North Bay Jobs with Justice, which helped them communicate complaints to Mauritson Farms about dirty restrooms, denials of meal and rest breaks and mistreatment.

They were not rehired in the 2022 season, and the company opted instead for a different cohort of H-2A workers.

North Bay Jobs with Justice then filed a complaint with the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, the state agency that enforces collective bargaining rights and protects agricultural employees under California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act.

The state agency’s subsequent investigation resulted in a complaint against Mauritson Farms, which reached a settlement agreement June 28. It was not publicly announced until Monday.

As part of the agreement, agents with the Agricultural Labor Relations Board will visit Mauritson Farms’ work sites to read a notice to farmworkers about their rights.

That notice will be posted for 75 days and also mailed to current and former employees, according to the agency.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

