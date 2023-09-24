Mayhew exhibit opens at Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Richard Mayhew came to the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art on Saturday for the opening of “Richard Mayhew: Inner Terrain,” showcasing the 99-year-old artist’s dramatic landscape paintings. An artist’s talk with Mayhew, who lives in Santa Cruz, and the exhibit’s co-curators, Shelby Graham and Kajahl, is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday and is open to the public. The exhibit runs until Jan. 7 and is a rare chance to see Mayhew’s work, Graham said. “He’s been so popular that it’s hard to borrow works for this exhibition, because most of his paintings have sold or are hard to obtain,” she said. “Very few of those collectors are willing to loan their art.”