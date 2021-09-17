Meet the hometown heroes who kicked off Sonoma County’s truffle revolution

It was the mid-1970s when the notion that there could be gourmet gold buried beneath our native North Coast oak trees set off what may have been the first truffle hunt in the area. It was a brief and presumably futile effort to see if an elusive underground delicacy might be another pricey agricultural product to enhance our very new but fast-growing “Wine Country” image.

That burst of excitement came with the notion that delicious (and very expensive) European truffles — easily the most exciting addition to any dinner plate — might be found right here under our North Coast oak trees.

A few adventurous land owners explored the possibility but found that the unmistakable aroma and taste of the truffle found in France, Italy and Spain was lacking. It appeared that we couldn’t hope to compete with the Périgord black or the white Italian varieties that probably cost more than your engagement ring.

But that was then and this is now.

...

EARLY next month, truffle farmers — that’s right truffle “farmers,” although some prefer “ranchers” — from the U.S. and Canada will meet in Santa Rosa and pay tribute to the contribution of a couple of hometown heroes who kicked off this Northern California agricultural adventure nearly 50 years ago.

North American Truffle Growers Association delegates from Tennessee, the Carolinas, British Columbia and Ontario, and four Northern California locations — Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and El Dorado counties — will gather at the Flamingo Resort (the official new name for what readers may remember as a “Hotel.”) for the three-day convocation.

They have come to Santa Rosa purposefully. They want to hear the story of that ‘70s mycological adventure, as told by the late Santa Rosa philanthropist Henry Trione in a memoir published in 2014, not long before he died. It was a brief episode, a flirtation, nothing more, with epicurean delights. Or so we thought.

It began as an adventure that Madelyne and Henry Trione shared with Santa Rosa friends Lois and Ralph Stone. They sailed from New York to Europe on the first leg of the SS France’s around-the-world voyage. It was an expensive, way beyond first-class, cruise, including the dining adventure. Among other culinary delights, there were waiters who stood ready at every table to shave bits of glorious black Périgord truffles over anything pointed to on a dinner plate.

...

HENRY knew truffles. His immigrant parents, from northern Italy, received annual shipments of truffles, packed in rice, from relatives in “the old country” for the annual family risotto feeds in the ‘20s and ‘30s.

“Truffles flavoring just about everything, ” he writes in his bio. For the Stones, with no such gourmet family connections, it was the flavor that mattered. When the ship docked, the two couples altered their agenda and headed straight to northern Italy to explore the manner in which specially bred dogs were trained to find the underground fungi. “We have oak trees,” they thought, “We can do this.”

They formed a partnership called “Tristo,” an amalgamation of their surnames, and connected with Paul Urbani, the American representative of Urbani Tartufi, an Italian family enterprise with — at the time — about 120 years of producing and distributing truffles. (Today that company based in Umbria’s Valnerina valley, is headed by CEO Olga Urbani, a sixth generation family member recognized among the world’s leading business women.)

...

IN 1975, when Tristo staged the first-ever California Truffle Congress here, it was enthusiastically endorsed by the City of Santa Rosa, which declared a “First Annual Truffle Week” and offered the council chambers for the meeting. It seemed like a grand adventure to most of us, and, frankly, not a whole lot more. But, as happened often, we all underestimated the Trione determination.

There was, of course, a whole lot of good fun involved, told in detail in Henry’s memoir. There is the off-again, on-again purchase of a pair of truffle dogs who arrived from Italy, by private plane, just as the congress convened. The dogs, Rondanella and Urbetta, turned out to prefer chasing the new-to-them wild critters of Annadel over snuffling for truffles. It would be soon become apparent that the dogs knew what the delegates would learn — that the California variety wasn’t “the real thing.”

Nonetheless, this first try at truffling was fodder for not only this newspaper and the San Francisco dailies but the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune and, of course, the New York Times. But the notion of a new ag adventure faded quickly. Yes, there were truffles under our oaks, but the taste didn’t come close to the European models.