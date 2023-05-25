Veterans groups across the North Coast are preparing for Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday. Here are some of the upcoming observances.

Boonville

A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery, 12631 Anderson Valley Way. The event is organized by American Legion Post 385.

Cloverdale

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cloverdale Cemetery, located at Crocker Road and E. First Street in Cloverdale. The event is hosted by the American Legion Post 293.

Petaluma

The annual Memorial Day event begins 11 a.m. Monday at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave. The ceremony will feature the Avenue of the Flags display within the park’s section devoted to veterans and their spouses, and presentations by local veterans. The event is free. Refreshments will be available at the Veterans Memorial Building at 1094 Petaluma Blvd S.

Rohnert Park

A Memorial Day observance begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. In a patriotic display, American flags will line the street outside of the Community Center complex.

Potter Valley

A Memorial Day observance begins at 9 a.m. Monday at Potter Valley Cemetery, 10235 West Road, Potter Valley The event is organized by the American Legion Lewis White Post 76.

Santa Rosa

Free docent-led tours will start at noon Monday at Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, 1600 Franklin Ave, Santa Rosa. Visitors will learn about veterans of the War of 1812, the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World Wars I and II. Attendees should wear walking shoes and meet at the Franklin Avenue gate.

A brief ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday will honor military veterans at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave. Volunteers are needed Saturday morning to place flags on veterans’ graves. Meet at the Veteran’s Patio for instructions at 9 a.m.

Sebastopol

A Memorial Day service begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Sebastopol Memorial Lawns, 7951 Bodega Ave., followed by refreshments at Sebastopol Veterans Memorial Building, 282 High St.

Sonoma

The 65th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, located at 126 First St. W., Sonoma. Vietnam Army veteran Tony Lazzarini will be the keynote speaker. Any veteran who would like to take part in a “Grand March,” should meet at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot. The event is followed by a free picnic at the Veterans Memorial Building at 126 1st St. W., Sonoma.

Ukiah

A ceremony will begin at noon Monday at the Russian River Cemetery, 940 Low Gap Road. The event is organized by the Ukiah VFW Post 1900.

Windsor

A ceremony will be held at noon Monday at Shiloh District Cemetery, 7130 Windsor Road. The American Legion Honor Team will perform flag duties and play taps.