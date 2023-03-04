A memorial service has been planned for Jayden Pienta, the 16-year-old who was stabbed to death Wednesday following an altercation inside Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. March 12 at the Eggen & Lance Mortuary, 1540 Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa, according to social media announcements appearing on the Facebook walls of Travis Pienta, Jayden’s father, and Tom Lenwell, stepfather of the deceased teen.

Neither man immediately responded to a request for comment.

“Anyone who wants to come can come,” says the post on Travis Pienta’s Facebook wall, which also includes an invitation for attendees to contribute pictures that will be displayed at the service.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been established in the wake of Jayden Pienta’s death. Over $9,000 of a $20,000 goal had been raised of 5 p.m. Friday. The campaign was initiated by Jason Windus, according to the GoFundMe website, who was identified as a friend of the family.

Jayden Pienta was killed after he entered a classroom at the high school just after 11 a.m. with another boy and started a fight with a 15-year-old freshman. Police continue to investigate the history of conflict between the students, which led to the attack.

Like a lot of middle school kids, recalled Rachel Lumberg, a behavioral specialist for the Rincon Valley United School District who coached Pienta in flag football when he was in 7th and 8th grade, “Jayden had a tough veneer. But when you cracked it, he was just a sweet, goofball kid.”

Montgomery senior Harley Rodgers expressed concern that the public might mistake Pienta as “just some punk who went and jumped somebody, and that’s not who he was. It’s really not.”

