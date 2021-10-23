Mendocino County crash victim ID’d as Ukiah man

A Ukiah man was identified as the driver who died Monday night in a crash near Redwood Valley in Mendocino County.

Giovanni Artenio Leon, 18, died just after 11 p.m. on West Road, north of Zahadoom Way, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was about seven miles north of Ukiah.

Leon was heading north on West Road when he lost control of his 2017 Jeep Cherokee and collided with a tree, the CHP said.

The vehicle caught fire and a passing motorist helped Leon’s passenger get out. Flames prevented that person from reaching Leon, according to the CHP.

The passenger, described as a 21-year-old Covelo man, was airlifted to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for internal bleeding and a possible broken femur.

