Mendocino County homicide suspect spotted in Fort Bragg

A Mendocino County homicide suspect was spotted in Fort Bragg two days after he is suspected of shooting someone in Covelo nearly 80 miles away.

The search for Dino Michael Blackbear, 34, continued Friday evening after he was seen along East Chestnut Street, east of Fort Bragg High School, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced just after 6 p.m.

The suspect was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended on Chestnut. He was last seen running toward a nearby logging road wearing a gray shirt and no shoes.

Area residents were advised to shelter in place and, as of 7 p.m., there was no word on whether Blackbear was taken into custody.

Blackbear is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night near a bar in Covelo, northeast of Fort Bragg.

A 26-year-old was killed around 11:30 p.m. near Buckhorn Bar on Covelo Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His name hasn’t been released.

A second suspect was identified as Carina Amanda Carrillo, 32. On Wednesday, she and Blackbear were last seen about an hour after the shooting in an unspecified area of Tabor Lane, about a mile west of Covelo Road.

Carrillo was described as a 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds. Blackbear is 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He also goes by Lincoln. Both suspects have black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects may have a small-caliber gun and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

