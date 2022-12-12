Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office investigating $20K armed robbery
The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of approximately $20,000 from a business in Boonville.
Officials received a call Friday afternoon reporting that someone had carried a handgun into Mi Esperanza Market,14289 Highway 128, and robbed the business, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, who was fully clothed and had a face covering, walked behind the business’s counter while gesturing for the lone female employee to be silent, and took money from a cash drawer. The person then left on foot, the release said.
The robbery occurred at about 2:35 p.m.
Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area shortly after the robbery was reported at 2:40 p.m., but the search was unsuccessful.
Sheriff's Office investigators have “viable leads,” and are asking anyone with useful information to contact the Sheriff's Office Tipline by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline by calling 800-782-7463.
You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com.
Emma Murphy
County government, politics reporter
The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.
