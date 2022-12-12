Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office investigating $20K armed robbery

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of approximately $20,000 from a business in Boonville.

Officials received a call Friday afternoon reporting that someone had carried a handgun into Mi Esperanza Market,14289 Highway 128, and robbed the business, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who was fully clothed and had a face covering, walked behind the business’s counter while gesturing for the lone female employee to be silent, and took money from a cash drawer. The person then left on foot, the release said.

The robbery occurred at about 2:35 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area shortly after the robbery was reported at 2:40 p.m., but the search was unsuccessful.

Sheriff's Office investigators have “viable leads,” and are asking anyone with useful information to contact the Sheriff's Office Tipline by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline by calling 800-782-7463.

