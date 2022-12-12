Subscribe

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office investigating $20K armed robbery

Officials received a call Friday afternoon reporting that someone had carried a handgun into Mi Esperanza Market,14289 Highway 128, and robbed the business, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.|
EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2022, 6:02PM

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of approximately $20,000 from a business in Boonville.

Officials received a call Friday afternoon reporting that someone had carried a handgun into Mi Esperanza Market,14289 Highway 128, and robbed the business, according to a news release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who was fully clothed and had a face covering, walked behind the business’s counter while gesturing for the lone female employee to be silent, and took money from a cash drawer. The person then left on foot, the release said.

The robbery occurred at about 2:35 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies canvassed the area shortly after the robbery was reported at 2:40 p.m., but the search was unsuccessful.

Sheriff's Office investigators have “viable leads,” and are asking anyone with useful information to contact the Sheriff's Office Tipline by calling 707-234-2100 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Reporting Hotline by calling 800-782-7463.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Emma Murphy

County government, politics reporter

The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette